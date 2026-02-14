When was the last time you cleaned your roof? Failing to keep it clean could leave you with expensive repair costs, warn experts

You've probably never really given the cleanliness of your roof much thought over the years, if at all. However, home experts are highlighting the importance of keeping it clean to avoid expensive repairs.

Whether you're looking for ways to boost your home's kerb appeal or simply ticking off maintenance jobs, cleaning your roof should be at the top of your list. Not only will it make your home look more presentable, but caring for your roof also has financial benefits.

While it's all too easy to ignore it and let the moss, algae and grime build up, doing so could cost you thousands, say home experts, who explain why it's so important to clean your roof and keep it maintained.

The costly reason you need to clean your roof

When sorting your garden out this winter, you may have noticed that your roof is looking a little greener than it should be. And if you've not invested in an eco-friendly green roof, moss and algae are not welcome additions to the tiles covering your home.

"Over time, moss and algae trap moisture against roof tiles, increasing the risk of cracking, lifting and deterioration," explains Karen Prewer, CEO of My Property Pros. "This can allow water to penetrate the roof structure, leading to leaks within the loft space and, in some cases, mould growth."

"During periods of wind and heavy rain, loosened vegetation can also fall into guttering and downpipes, causing blockages. Overflowing water can then run down external walls, damage brickwork and foundations, and ultimately flood areas without adequate drainage. At ground level, fallen debris can also create slip hazards – meaning the problem is no longer out of sight or out of mind," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might be a master at cleaning your gutters, but why is it that so many of us overlook the state of our actual roofs?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For many homeowners and landlords, the roof is one of the last areas of the property they think about. Moss and algae growth are often assumed to be harmless or purely cosmetic. In reality, when left untreated, organic growth can lead to structural issues that are far more serious and far more expensive than most people realise," points out Karen.

It's important to know how much these issues could end up costing. "At best, homeowners may only need to replace a small number of damaged tiles. At worst, persistent moisture and hidden deterioration can significantly shorten the lifespan of the entire roof," starts Karen.

Karen Prewer Social Links Navigation CEO of My Property Pros My Property Pros is a national exterior property cleaning specialist founded in 1996 by Karen Prewer. Originally launched as My Window Cleaner, the business was born out of Karen’s own frustration at being unable to find a reliable, high-quality window cleaning service – a gap in the market she quickly discovered many homeowners shared.

You may not want to leave this for your autumn maintenance jobs as Karen highlights that, "According to Checkatrade, the cost of replacing a main pitched roof typically ranges from £7,000 to £18,000, depending on the roof style, materials used and access requirements."

Of course, the scaffolding, removal of existing roof and waste disposal are often priced separately, which means the cost may be even higher.

"Due to the risk, many home insurance companies require homeowners and landlords to carry out regular maintenance, including roof cleaning. If ignored, any damage caused will need to be covered by the homeowner, without a payout from their insurer," adds Karen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The good news is that prevention is straightforward and far more affordable than repair. At My Property Pros, professional roof cleaning is carried out from the ground, removing the need for scaffolding, which can cost around £875 per week for a typical two-storey home," says Karen, giving an example of the service her company provides.

"Roof tiles are carefully cleaned to remove moss and algae without causing damage, while gutters are cleared to ensure effective drainage," she adds.

Can you stop moss growing on your roof?

Similar to when you remove algae from fencing and sheds, there are treatments you can apply after removal that will prevent regrowth to a certain extent.

"Ideally, the next step in the process applies a specialist roof sealant to the tiles to help prevent organic regrowth and keep the roof cleaner for longer. The sealant creates a water-resistant surface that allows dirt and grime to wash away naturally over time, while remaining vapour-permeable so moisture inside the property can still escape," states Karen.

"The treatment is guaranteed for up to 10 years, with any rare maintenance top-ups identified at consultation and only recommended where environmental factors such as heavy shade, dense tree cover or persistent damp conditions make them necessary. Crucially, sealing the roof locks in the results of the clean, helping to protect tiles from moisture, slow future organic regrowth and extend the overall lifespan of the roof," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with many home maintenance jobs, paying to have the job done is a lot more affordable than paying to have the problem fixed. Your roof is no exception to this. It might not be a budget home improvement, but the cleaning will be much cheaper than the repairs will end up being.