Want to instantly boost your home’s kerb appeal? Try these tricks

Whether you’re selling and want to impress potential buyers, have just moved in and are keen to make it your own, or simply fancy refreshing a tired exterior, improving your home’s kerb appeal is a great way to boost its value, vibrancy, and vigour.

A neatly mown lawn, a fresh coat of paint, stylish lighting, and well-placed greenery… there are so many simple yet effective ways to enhance your home’s exterior.

So what are you waiting for? Give a few of these thoughtful updates a try, to transform your home’s façade into a warm, inviting, and effortlessly stylish space all year round.

Hanging baskets

There’s no two ways about it! Hanging baskets, overspilling with vivacious colours add instant charm to any home. For year-round interest in temperate climates like the UK and parts of the US, choose hardy plants that thrive in each season. Depending on container size, in autumn and winter hanging baskets can be filled with pansies, violas, cyclamen, primroses, and winter-flowering heathers for colour, while ivy, heuchera, and skimmia, add texture and depth. Trailing violas, ajuga, and creeping Jenny provide a cascading effect, while gaultheria or cotoneaster bring festive red berries. As the weather warms, switch to petunias, fuchsias, geraniums, lobelia, and calibrachoa for a burst of vibrant spring and summer colour. Trailing verbena, bacopa, and sweet alyssum create a beautiful spill-over effect, while bushy lavender, osteospermum, and nemesia add structure and fragrance. For long-lasting impact, mix evergreens like ivy with seasonal blooms, ensuring baskets stay full and lively throughout the year, whatever the weather.

Pair of potted plants

Adding small trees or potted plants on either side of your front door creates an enviably stylish aesthetic that’s sure to make your neighbours green with envy! This welcoming touch enhances symmetry, frames the doorway, and brings a natural element to your home's exterior. The best options include evergreen topiary, such as bay trees, olive trees, or dwarf conifers, which provide year-round interest. For a softer, seasonal look, try flowers or ornamental grasses. Choose pots in classic shades like black, grey, or terracotta for timeless appeal, or go bold with deep blues or greens for a modern twist. Whatever you choose, ensure your pair of pots complements your home's style for maximum impact.

House number

A unique-looking house number or personalised name sign is the perfect way of creating a strong first impression while lending some much-appreciated character to your home’s exterior. But what to choose?! Slate signs offer a contemporary feel, while painted wood adds a cottage charm. Sleek modern metal designs are seen as stylish, while colourful ceramic plaques can be quirky, and rustic wooden engravings homely. Whatever you go for, make sure it’s weather-resistant to remain as a welcoming feature for years to come and position it at eye level near the door or on a gatepost for the best visibility.

Seasonal wreaths

A seasonal wreath is a simple yet effective way to create a welcoming entrance, allowing you to refresh and update your doorway’s look throughout the year. Whether it’s fresh florals in spring, pastel-coloured eggs for Easter, sunflowers in summer, a circular crop of red, gold and brown leaves in autumn, or a festive evergreen wreath bursting with red berries and pine cones in winter, a wreath is the perfect way to add personality and seasonal charm all year round. Choose high-quality, weather-durable materials for longevity, or why not make your own using a wreath base and natural elements from your garden for an authentically natural and truly bespoke look?

Flower beds

A well-stocked flower bed will instantly boost kerb appeal and put a smile on the faces of all those who pass by. Opt for low-maintenance perennials such as lavender, geraniums, or salvia for year-round interest, and aim to layer plants so that taller varieties are at the back and smaller, colourful flowers can be seen at the front. Add a fresh layer of mulch after planting to help retain moisture and keep weeds at bay, ensuring your flower beds stay looking pristine with minimal effort. You could even incorporate a few evergreen shrubs for structure, or consider adding a scattering of seasonal bulbs for an evolving display throughout the year. Remember to regularly deadhead spent blooms, as this will encourage continuous flowering.

Shutters

Whether functional or decorative, shutters instantly make a home look more polished and inviting, elevating its overall exterior charm in one fell swoop. French-style shutters are typically the most popular, adding depth and character while also providing practical benefits like shade, insulation, and privacy. Opt for wooden or composite shutters in soft, neutral tones like white, pale blue, or sage green to achieve an authentic Provençal look. Louvre-style shutters are said to suit traditional homes, while solid-panel designs work well for rustic cottages. To maintain a balanced appearance, ensure they are correctly proportioned to your windows.

Freshly painted exterior

A freshly painted house is one of the most transformative upgrades for instantly improving your abode’s kerb appeal. When picking paint, choose a high-quality, weather-resistant product in a colour that enhances your home's character. Before painting, fix any peeling plaster or cracks to create a smooth base, and use a roller for large areas and a brush for finer details. Light neutrals provide a timeless appeal, while deeper shades add drama. Consider hiring professional painters for larger jobs to ensure a durable finish that’s carried out safely.

Fences

Is there anything more quintessentially homely than a white picket fence? Perfect for defining your property’s boundary while enhancing security, fences are oh-so crucial for that all-important kerb appeal. But if a classic picket fence isn’t to your taste, you could consider sleek horizontal slats for a more modern feel. Wooden fences painted in white, grey, or natural wood tones offer a traditional look, while wrought iron gates add a touch of elegance. Each spring, check for chipped paint or rust, as a well-maintained fence will do wonders for keeping your home’s exterior looking perfectly polished and inviting.

Outdoor furniture

A well-placed bench, bistro set, or porch swing can make your front-facing outdoor space feel more welcoming and stylish. Choosing furniture that compliments your home’s style is key, think wrought iron for a classic touch or sleek wooden pieces for a more natural, cottage-style aesthetic. But avoid overdoing it, as too many items can make the space feel cluttered. It’s far better to select a few quality pieces that enhance the area rather than overcrowding it. Cushions and throws can add extra comfort in drier months, while solar lanterns or fairy lights create a cosy, inviting ambience after dark.

Climbing plants

Adding climbing plants to your walls is a great way to soften harsh brickwork, add texture, hide unsightly wires, or simply create a charming, cottage-like aesthetic that provides plenty of seasonal interest. Excellent options include clematis, climbing roses, and jasmine for colour and fragrance, Virginia creeper for stunning autumn hues, and pyracantha for evergreen coverage with berries to attract wildlife. Wisteria is another fantastic choice, with its cascading flowers offering a romantic, classic look, though it requires strong support and regular pruning. Despite its appeal, it’s best to avoid English ivy, which can damage brickwork, and Russian vine, which grows aggressively.

Freshly painted front door

Your front door really sets the tone for your home’s exterior, so a new coat of paint in a bold yet classic colour is just the ticket for completely revitalising its look. Consider timeless shades like formal navy, sage green, cornflower blue or pillar box red to add instant character. If you’re not up for a spot of painting or feel it’s not really necessary, a thorough clean with soapy water can work wonders, giving the surface a more than sufficient refresh. Don’t forget to polish any metal fixtures, replace worn-out door knobs, and upgrade the letterbox for the perfect finishing touches.

Window boxes

Window boxes add verdant flashes of vivacious colour and charm to your home’s exterior. Go for sturdy, weather-resistant materials like wood, metal, or plastic, and fill them to the brim with seasonal flowers such as petunias in summer, violas in winter, or trailing ivy for year-round greenery. Consider a mix of heights, textures, and colours for a truly dazzling display, and ensure boxes have drainage holes to avoid rotting the roots. Place the boxes on front-facing windows or even railings for maximum impact!

Lights

Is there anything more charming than twinkling fairy lights hanging from trees or a trail of torches illuminating a home’s pathway? Outdoor lighting not only enhances your home’s security but can lend a beautiful aesthetic too. Wrap fairy lights around trees, bushes, or pergolas for a whimsical touch and use solar-powered path lights to guide guests to your front door. Wall-mounted lanterns provide a stylish and practical solution, while LED uplighting can highlight architectural features. When selecting lights, opt for energy-efficient bulbs to keep running costs low.

Welcome mat

Nothing says a friendly “Hello” quite like a fresh welcome mat at your front door and is such an easy and affordable way to make guests feel at home before they even step inside. Rubber-backed options are durable and easy to clean, but choose one that complements your door colour or theme. Alternatively for something more traditional try a classic coir variety, while personalised mats are growing in popularity, featuring a friendly greeting or family name for that extra touch of personality. Remember to regularly shake out and wash your mat to keep it looking clean and inviting.

Leaf free lawn

Dead leaves strewn all over a lawn or drive, will make the loveliest of homes look unkempt. Regularly sweeping pathways, front gardens, and garden beds will instantly improve the appearance of your home, and it doesn’t even need to be a gruelling task - simply use a leaf blower to get the job done in mere minutes! Then gather up those pesky leaves and pop them on the compost heap, which over time will create a free, nutrient-rich mulch perfect for your flower beds.

Letter box

A tired, rusted, or outdated letterbox can drag down your home’s kerb appeal in one fell swoop, so why not upgrade to something a little more modern or stylish, or even repaint the existing one to instantly refresh the look. When picking a finish, find one that complements your door and exterior, for instance, a sleek black or brushed metal letterbox suits a contemporary home, while traditional brass or gold adds a classic, homely touch. If buying a new one isn’t in the budget right now, just give the old one a good old clean and polish, and check it’s securely attached.

Power washed paving

With lashings of rain and enough time, patios, paths, and driveways accumulate dirt, moss, and algae, making them look tired and dull, but a good power wash (using a Karcher or similar pressure washer) can lift years of grime in minutes. If you prefer a less intense option, a 'wet and forget' cleaning solution gradually breaks down dirt and moss without the need for scrubbing, just be sure to check the label in case it causes damage to nearby plants or pets! When power washing, ensure you use the right pressure setting to avoid damaging delicate stone or block paving, and if you’re keen to protect surfaces and reduce future staining, you apply a sealant afterwards.

Satellite free

Outdated or rusty satellite dishes can make a house look a tad trashy and neglected, so consider removing them yourself or hiring a professional to get rid of them for you. Once the eyesore is gone, you’re sure to appreciate the instantly improved façade with its cleaner, more modern appearance. After removal, you may need to patch any holes with exterior filler and touch up the paint to blend with the surrounding wall. If the dish is still needed, consider contacting your provider to see if it can be repositioned to a less visible spot, helping to maintain your home's kerb appeal without compromising functionality.

Concealed wires and alarms

There’s no way around it - exposed utility boxes, cables, security alarms, and energy meters can make a home’s exterior look unattractive. The solution? Tastefully conceal them with hanging baskets, trellises, climbing plants, or decorative covers. Wooden screens or lattice panels offer another stylish, breathable option that blends seamlessly with garden elements, while for smaller fixtures, consider strategically placed potted shrubs or raised planters to hide unsightly features while adding a touch of greenery.

Wildlife

Encouraging wildlife with bird feeders, or a splish, splash, bird bath not only brings a rural charm to your home but also invites life into your garden, and as a bonus - provides natural insect and pest control. What's more, birds bring movement, colour, and song, enhancing your outdoor space and making it an ideal retreat for mindfulness and relaxation. To attract flocks of feathered friends, place feeders on a sturdy pole or hang them from trees, ensuring they’re safe from predators, and a stone or ceramic bird bath will make a stylish focal point, just be sure to clean it regularly. Choose seed mixes that appeal to a variety of birds and consider a squirrel-proof feeder to protect their food.

Maintained driveway

A neat, well-maintained driveway makes a huge difference when it comes to first impressions of a property. Start by removing fallen leaves and any other debris collecting along the edges, as keeping the driveway swept and free of clutter or even weeds, helps to maintain a neat appearance. Next, smooth out gravel by raking it evenly, and top it up as needed to fill in dips. If your driveway is tarmac or concrete, repair any potholes or cracks with a quality sealant or book a professional to see to the job. For a really polished finish, you could add a brick or stone border to help define the driveway.

Repaired roof

Missing or cracked roof tiles can lead to leaks, damp issues, and even structural damage over time, making it essential to act quickly if you spot any signs of wear. It’s a good idea to have regular roof inspections, especially after storms or heavy weather, to help catch problems early before they escalate. In this situation, hiring a professional is usually the best course of action, as they can safely remove broken tiles and replace them with new ones that match the existing roof. A professional should also ensure tiles are properly secured, preventing further damage and keeping you and your home well-protected.

Trimmed hedges

Not only do overgrown bushes make a home look untidy, but they can block natural light from entering your windows, making interiors feel darker and increasing reliance on artificial lighting. What's more, regular trimming actually encourages healthy growth and prevents plants from becoming too woody. It’s wise to invest in a quality pair of pruning shears and trim back unruly growth, shaping bushes into neat, tidy forms. If you’re unsure how much to cut, aim for a balanced, natural shape rather than a severe chop to enhance the overall look without making plants look too sparse. Be aware that if your bush is flowers, you’ll need to research the best time of year to trim it so that you don’t accidentally cut off next season’s blooms.

Novelty signs

Hanging up charming signs like “Grandma’s Garden” on your back gate or “Home Sweet Home” on your front door delivers that perfect personalised touch that makes your home feel warm and inviting even from the outside. The best placement is on a garden gate, front door, fence, or near a front porch where it’s easily visible. Opt for weatherproof materials like wood, metal, or slate for durability, and depending on your home’s style, hand-decorated or engraved signs with rustic, vintage, or modern fonts can really give your abode an injection of character.

Mown lawn

So simple, yet so effective! A neatly mown lawn instantly makes a home look well-maintained and inviting, while overgrown grass can appear messy, or even a little unkempt. As the weather warms up, regular mowing becomes essential, and don’t forget to trim the edges for a crisp, polished finish. Removing weeds will also help keep your lawn looking lush and healthy. A pro tip is to vary your mowing direction to prevent soil compaction and achieve that heavily sought-after striped effect. During dry spells, watering and applying fertiliser will maintain a verdant lawn and keep your outdoor space looking, and smelling, fresh and vibrant.

Clean windows

Nothing makes a house look fresher and more inviting than sparkling clean windows. Dirt and grime build up over time, dulling the view, but left unchecked can make the whole property seem neglected. Arm yourself with a sponge and a bucket of warm soapy water to get rid of the grime, then spray on a little vinegar for streak-free shine, wiping away with a squeegee or kitchen towels. If reaching the upper floors is tricky, consider hiring a professional window cleaner for a stress-free refresh. Clean windows also allow more natural light into your home, making interiors feel brighter and more welcoming. If you’re really in the spring clean mood and your window sills or frames also look a little tired, a quick wipe-down or a fresh coat of paint can complete the transformation.

Painted perimeter

A fresh coat of paint can work wonders on weather-worn fences and property perimeter walls. Choose durable, weather-resistant paint in a shade that complements your home’s style. Soft greys, sage greens, and crisp whites are timeless, while deeper shades can add a bold, modern touch, or for a natural look, a wood stain rather than paint can enhance a fence’s timber grain while protecting it from the elements. Prep the surface by rubbing it down to remove any chipped paint, then use a primer for the best results.

Cladding

Cladding is a fantastic way to refresh your home’s exterior, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and insulation. Timber cladding, using softwoods such as cedar, pine or larch, adds warmth and a charming natural feel, while composite or PVC options provide a sleek, low-maintenance finish. Neutral shades like soft greys, natural wood tones, or off-white, are undoubtedly far more timeless and sophisticated, and while most people opt for horizontal cladding, there is a growing trend for vertical cladding, which offers a more contemporary effect. Whatever you colour or material you plump for, ensure a professional assesses your home's structure before installation to confirm suitability.

Clean gutters

Let’s face it, no one wants to clean out their gutters, but they inevitably get crammed full of all kinds of leaves and gunk, making them not only look untidy but if left clogged, can cause costly water damage. To clear them, use a sturdy ladder and wear gloves to scoop out the buildup, or use a handy gutter scoop or trowel to make the job easier. Flush the gutters with a hose to check for blockages and ensure water flows freely, and consider installing gutter guards to reduce maintenance. If climbing ladders isn’t an option, consider hiring a professional for an annual clean. It may be an upfront expense, but preventing dampness and leaks will save you far more in the long run.

Porch

If your budget allows, adding a porch to the front of your home brings both function and charm - not only enhancing kerb appeal but also providing shelter and extra storage space, now that’s what we call a win-win! Whether you opt for a small overhang or a fully enclosed porch, choose materials and colours that complement your home’s style. For example, wooden porches suit cottage-style homes, while sleek glass or brick designs work well for modern properties. You can further enhance the space with hanging baskets, lighting, or a stylish bench. Before starting any work, it’s always best to seek professional advice to ensure your porch meets building regulations and suits your property’s structure.

Weed free

Weeds are like unwelcome, uninvited guests that keep turning up to spoil the party. Not only do they make a front garden look untidy, but they also compete selfishly with your bedding plants and perennials for nutrients. Those with shallow roots, like chickweed and speedwell, can be hand-pulled, just be sure to wear gloves to avoid stings or irritating sap, and remember it’s crucial to remove the entire root to prevent regrowth. Deep-rooted weeds, such as dandelions, will require a weeding tool to dig them out properly. Gardeners recommend mulching beds with bark or gravel to suppress new growth, pouring boiling water or a vinegar solution on weeds in paving cracks, and if all else fails, opting for an eco-friendly weed killer to get the job done. The real trick, however, is regular maintenance: mowing, hoeing, and staying on top of weeding to keep your garden looking its best year-round.

Wheelie bin store

Nothing spoils a beautiful frontage like a stinky wheelie bin in plain sight. If possible, try relocating them out of view or, better yet, invest in a bin store! These come in a range of colours and materials, including wood, metal, plastic, and rattan-style enclosures, keeping bins neatly hidden while allowing easy access. You can also soften the look by growing climbers or hedging around the bin area, and planting scented varieties like lavender nearby to help mask odours. If moving them isn’t an option, consider beautifying them with a floral or plant-patterned wheelie bin wrap to help them blend in. For a more coordinated look, ensure all bins have matching designs, making them feel like part of the space rather than an eyesore.