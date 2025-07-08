I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for nine years, and these are some of the best garden deals I've seen

The 10th Amazon Prime Day event is officially upon us, and we don't know about you, but our virtual baskets are already full to the brim with a wish list of products.



The biggest deals are live now, running until the end of the day on Friday, 11th July. And in our experience, some of the best bargains we've seen in past events can be found in the gardens category, with everything from weed killer and wildflower seeds to secateurs and garden storage on sale.

Go straight to the best Amazon Prime Daygarden deals

PRIME DAY GARDEN DEALS TO SHOP NOW

Worx WG927E 40V Cordless Lawnmower & Trimmer Twin Pack: was £249.99 now £159.49 at Amazon I can attest that Worx garden tools are powerful, robust and quick charging, as I have a Worx mower in my shed. This bundle deal will tame the wildest of lawns in no time, and is cordless so you can cut the grass without fear of cutting any wires.

Keter Store It Out Pro Outdoor Storage Shed: was £170 now £126.99 at Amazon I actually own a very similar version of this piece of Keter storage and it's served me brilliantly for close to a decade. And with 25% off this Prime Day, it's even better value. Use it to store tools, bikes, garden furniture, or — as I do — a whole heap of outdoor cushions.

Kärcher K2 Power Control Home pressure washer: was £149.99 now £93.99 at Amazon I wouldn't be without my Karcher pressure washer. I can attest there's nothing more satisfying than using it to blast the dirt and grime off paving and decking. The K2 is a great entry-level model that has all the power you need to do most cleaning jobs, and comes well equipped with two lances, a patio cleaner and a bottle of detergent.

Spear & Jackson 5LPAPS 5 Litre Pump Action Pressure Sprayer: was £14.49 now £12.24 at Amazon Spear & Jackson has been selling garden tools since 1760, so it's fair to say it knows its stuff. This sprayer is a great little gadget - just fill it with water, weedkiller, fertiliser or pesticide and use the pump action sprayer to cover your plants or lawn. It's a great way to reuse water collected from a water butt, too.

Darlac Ergo Gardening Snips: was £15.99 now £9.90 at Amazon The Prime Day sales are a great place to pick up quality tools with decent discounts. These Darlac snips are a fab example, with 38% off the RRP. They're always handy for pruning and picking flowers, and for keeping houseplants well groomed.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Cutting Set: was £19.17 now £15.99 at Amazon Alternatively, handle or your pruning needs with this set of secateurs. The bypass secateurs are ideal for trimming living green stems, while the anvil design is stronger to cut through tough dead wood and thicker branches. And that yellow finish means you won't ever lose them in the undergrowth!

MORE GREAT PRIME DAY GARDEN DEALS

WHAT SORT OF GARDEN DEALS CAN I EXPECT ON AMAZON PRIME DAY?

Given the timing of Prime Day, Amazon tends to have a bigger focus on garden products than over November's Black Friday period. Also, due to the incredible weather we've been having, we're expecting there to be more deals on all things outdoor.



Garden furniture, and in particular garden storage from big-name brands like Keter, will feature heavily among the discounts. We expect to see both sheds and storage benches at great prices, and possibly parasols, dining and sofa sets.



There will be plenty of garden tools and lawn mower deals to be had, too. In 2024, Bosch and Flymo lawn mowers and Karcher pressure washers were subject to generous discounts and flew off the shelves. In 2023 this writer picked up some Spear & Jackson secateurs at almost half price. I'm still using them and they work brilliantly. And Hozelock always like to get in on the Prime Day action – good news if you're in the market for a news hose system or spray head to water your parched lawn.



Garden consumables are the final big category that you should focus on this Prime Day. Expect to see bulk buy weed killer offers, as well as lawn feed and grass seed on sale.

WHAT FORMAT DO AMAZON PRIME DAY GARDEN DEALS COME IN?

Amazon Prime Day deals typically come in three different formats.



Top Deals, which take at least 15% off the RRP, are available from the start of the event until it ends or the product sells out.



Lightning Deals also promise at least a 15% discount but are more limited in terms of stock and the time they are available. Most Lightning Deals run for just a few hours, but can be gone in a matter of minutes if the item proves popular.



Finally, there are Coupons, which take at least 5% off when entered. These are typically available for 48 hours, according to our contacts at Amazon.

HOW LONG WILL AMAZON PRIME DAY GARDEN DEALS LAST?

The good news is that despite its name, Amazon Prime Day will actually run for 96 hours. This is the longest the event has ever run for, giving you a full four days to buy up those bargains, with extra time to mull over any big investment purchases.



The event starts in earnest at midnight on the morning of Tuesday, 8th July and runs to the end of the day on Friday, 11th July. Each day at midnight, new deals will be released to Amazon Prime members. But if you'd rather not set the alarm for the wee small hours to make sure you're not missing out on a good deal, just bookmark this page and wake up to news of the latest outdoor bargains.

HOW DO I ACCESS AMAZON'S PRIME DAY GARDEN DEALS?

To get your hands on all the delicious deals on offer, you will need to sign up for Amazon Prime Membership, which you can try for 30 days for free. If you like the service, it then costs £8.99 a month. Alternatively, you can save by paying £95 annually, which claws you back £12.88 over 12 months. Students aged between 18 and 22 can apply for a discounted monthly fee of £4.49.



Amazon Prime membership doesn't just give you exclusive access to the Prime Day sale. You'll also receive a subscription to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service and access to unlimited free photo storage, as well as free one-day delivery and other perks.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors