Pistachio green colour trend: 11 ways to use this trending hue in your home

Craving a colour refresh? The pistachio green trend provides the sophisticated spark your home has been longing for.

Whether we desire calming, natural living spaces or are intrigued by staying ahead of the latest interior colour trends, this pretty green shade is undeniably 2025's rising star, and one of the biggest interior paint colour trends right now.

Pistachio green is a soft, muted green with subtle yellow undertones, evoking the gentle, creamy hue of the nut itself. It offers a fresh, airy feel, balancing a sense of tranquillity with a hint of warmth.

Pistachio green colour trend: 11 ways to use this trending tone at home

“Pistachio green is a muted version of green that has an earthy tone that complements a nature-inspired aesthetic and is perfect for a refreshing and relaxing space,” says interior designer Paulina Wojas of Lovesofas.co.uk

She goes on to note how its key strength is its versatility. “It is soft and sophisticated hue makes it a versatile choice for different interior styles.” This adaptability extends to homes of all sizes, making the pistachio green colour trend truly universal.

“Pistachio green is a bit of a magician,” says Victoria Yardley of eco-paint brand Victory Colours. “It can feel fresh and airy in a small space, or rich and enveloping in a larger

1. Start with accent accessories

(Image credit: Weaver green)

If you’re hesitant about committing to pistachio green on walls or furniture, or you rent and perhaps can’t paint or wallpaper, start with small decorative accents.

“I think pistachio green is easiest to incorporate with home furnishings and accessories as a starting point because you can start introducing it as accents rather than going for a full-on room colour change or larger investment pieces,” says interior designer and mentor, Arti Popat.

Whether you choose soft furnishings such as rugs, throws, and cushions, to enhance the tactile, comforting benefits of the hue or decorative accessories like vases and paintings or even something more practical like kitchen utensils and bins, accents can be a good way to test if you actually like the pistachio green colour trend without making huge changes.

Tonal pattern Habitat Habitat Jacquard Cushion View at Habitat RRP: £14 | Welcome a pop of subtle pistachio to any living rooms and bedrooms with this contemporary jacquard, velvet-feel cushion. The 43 by 43cm design features a distinctive geometric pattern. Textured tones M&S Collection Faux Mohair Checked Throw View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £25 | This tonal mohair-feel throw is a great piece to add luxurious texture to any room. The cosy appeal makes it ideal for all seasons, because it in the colder months it welcomes warm as well as accent colours. Accent lighting John Lewis Mushroom Rechargeable Dimmable Table Lamp View at John Lewis RRP: £65 | This on-trend mushroom lamp design is a lovely way to enhance the pistachio colour with an ambient halo glow when it's illuminated.

2. Make a statement with wallpaper

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

“Using wallpaper is a fantastic way to introduce pistachio green into your decor as it also adds texture, pattern and personality to the space,” says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages.

He suggests pairing the wallpaper with warm neutrals, brass accents and “rich textures like velvet or rattan to enhance its vintage-meets-modern charm.”

While you can just choose to do one wall with the paper, an all-over pistachio print wallpaper may still be too much. If that’s the case, Hannah Swift from Beautiful Walls suggests choosing a floral print instead.

"You could try a pretty floral design with pops of pistachio or an all-over pattern to immerse yourself in the calming shade,” she says.

For the perfect finishing touch to your pistachio wallpaper trend, don’t forget the woodwork. “Pairing pistachio wallpaper with coordinating paintwork on skirting boards and doors ties the look together seamlessly,” suggests Victoria.

3. Immerse yourself by colour drenching

(Image credit: Lick)

If you're not one to do things by half and you are fully committed to the pistachio green colour trend, it's time to get colour drenching and paint your walls, ceilings and woodwork in the pistachio shade.

"It creates a serene, immersive feel that's incredibly stylish," says Victoria. "Just make sure to mix up the finishes. Maybe a matte emulsion on walls and a satin or gloss for the woodwork to add depth and interest."

Michael Rolland, managing director of The Paint Shed, says that colour drenching with this shade is particularly effective if you're looking to create a contemporary space. It's particularly good as one of the best living room paint colours for creating a cohesive look.

"The delicacy and versatility make it an excellent choice for those looking to move away from neutrals and introduce more colour into their home," he says. "Instead of relying solely on simple neutrals, pistachio offers a subtle alternative with more personality."

4. Anchor your space with pistachio furniture

(Image credit: Olive Barr)

Whether you're painting existing pieces to give them new life or investing in something new, pistachio green furniture can create a striking statement in your home.

"If your kitchen needs a refresh, introduce this shade to your kitchen cabinetry for a statement-making look," suggests Twan Verdonck, creative director at Brabantia. "Boasting timeless appeal, this shade will remain stylish in any kitchen trend for years to come."

If you're worried it might be too much, Victoria suggests adding balance by pairing pistachio furniture with soft neutrals. "Layering with textures like linen, wood, and natural stone helps to keep the look sophisticated rather than saccharine," she says.

5. Take a partial approach

(Image credit: Lucie Annabel)

"If colour is new to you, maybe consider an accent wall instead of painting the entire room," suggests Michael. "That way you can decide if it's something you'd like to do more of."

When considering the best bedroom paint colours, a feature wall in pistachio green, whether painted or in wallpaper, instantly uplifts a tired room, adding a playful pop of pistachio green. Victoria suggests the wall behind your bed as an ideal starting point.

Alternatively, she recommends painting the bottom half of the walls in pistachio to add character without overpowering the space. "Pair it with soft neutrals like warm whites or sandy tones,” she says.

6. Create a serene sanctuary

(Image credit: Waters Baths of Ashbourne)

Pistachio green might surprise you in a bathroom, but Victoria insists it's a match made in heaven. “Bathrooms benefit from its spa-like calm, especially when paired with natural textures like stone or rattan,” she says.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate this calming hue. Just as with the avocado bathroom trend, tiles are an obvious choice, but for a less permanent change, consider pistachio-coloured towels, bath mats, and accessories – and instantly refresh your space without a major renovation.

Alternatively, keep the room neutral and introduce a pistachio bath as a striking focal point. The one pictured above, by Waters, was custom-made using Farrow & Ball's Whirlybird shade.

7. Pair with a complementary colour

(Image credit: Earthborn)

"Pistachio plays well with others" Victoria Yardley assures us. She suggests teaming it with warm, earthy tones like terracotta for that sun-kissed Mediterranean vibe. Feeling daring? "A splash of coral or dusky pink can really make it sing," she adds, and for drama in larger spaces, deep navy or inky blue create a stunning contrast.

Don't worry if your home leans towards muted neutrals; pistachio works beautifully there too, according to Caroline Thornborough of Thorndown eco paint.

"Use a light soft cream with a slight yellow undertone such as our Chantry Cream to reflect the yellow hue of pistachio green," she suggests. "Off-whites, such as our Whey White, gently complement and enhance the green-yellow hues rather than fight with them. A mid-grey would also work well."

Get creative with these pairings - paint sections of a wall in contrasting shades, combine pink curtains with pistachio walls or introduce complementary colours through cushions, throws and decorative accents for a more subtle effect.

8. Make small spaces feel bigger

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Don't let small spaces limit your style, use this soft shade to make a small room look bigger. Pistachio green can add a cheerful elegance while creating an airy feel, perfect for toilets, home offices and hallways.

Victoria recommends using paint to make a small room feel bigger: "In smaller rooms, keep things light and bright with an eggshell finish to reflect natural light, and pair it with soft neutrals like warm whites or sandy tones to keep things feeling open.”

Different spaces benefit from different applications of this versatile colour. For narrow hallways, Caroline recommends painting only the bottom half of the walls in pistachio green to maintain openness while adding interest.

Aarti takes a bolder approach to small toilets. "Install some panelling in pistachio green and then add a textured or floral wallpaper in a complementary colour, such as maroon, soft pink or blue," she says. "This will really give the room impact, important for that toilet which your guests will use!"

9. Highlight woodwork

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

A subtle yet striking way to tap into the pistachio green colour trend is by focusing solely on your woodwork. This targeted approach creates interest while maintaining balance in the overall look and feel.

This technique can add personality to your home without committing to painting walls with colour. This allows you to bring neutral colour palettes to life by painting skirting boards and wooden window trims in pistachio green.

This approach works particularly well if your home is mostly neutral, and you don't want to be overwhelmed with colour. "Start with accents," says Victoria. "Paint a door or some shelving in pistachio for a gentle introduction."

10. Frame your view

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Window treatments in pistachio green create a perfect balance between statement and subtlety, framing your views while adding a refreshing pop of colour to your space, especially in bedrooms and living spaces.

“The calming yet bright and uplifting tone of pistachio green works wonderfully in bedrooms and lounges,” says Caroline.

This gentle shade is especially effective for window treatments because it doesn't dominate the space but still provides visual interest. When light filters through pistachio fabric, it casts a subtle, nature-inspired hue that can make a room feel instantly more tranquil.

For maximum impact, consider full-length pistachio curtains in a heavier fabric like velvet or linen for a luxurious drape. Alternatively, blinds in pistachio can provide a cleaner, more contemporary look while still bringing that fresh feel to your windows.

11. Take it outside

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Pistachio green's natural connection makes it a rising star for the best outdoor furniture and accessories. It adds a modern touch while complementing, not competing with, natural greenery.

"Green offers peace and harmony, so it's no coincidence that city dwellers escape to the countryside on the weekends in a bid to reconnect with nature and find serenity," says Kris Manalo, creative lead at Atkins & Thyme.

Bring that serenity home by choosing pistachio-coloured garden furniture, or painting sheds and fences in this versatile hue. Pistachio planters, cushions and lighting create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Its unique ability to stand out while complementing greenery adds a contemporary touch without overpowering the real beauty of nature.

What colour green is trending 2025?

It’s most certainly the year of green, but while other shades of green such as forest green, sage green and even olive are proving popular, nothing matches the versatility of pistachio green.

This growing trend may be influenced by the increasing prominence of pistachio nuts in culinary culture, but it's also a super versatile shade of green, which manages to be both calming and refreshing while adding personality to any space without overwhelming it.

“This shade of green is calming and refreshing and, especially when combined with wood accents, can bring a natural and organic look to your home,” says Michael. “For those who struggle with exploring colour, pistachio shades such as Farrow and Ball’s Whirlybird can be a great gateway colour into the world of more unique design choices.”