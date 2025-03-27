Experts explain the 'colour drenching' trend – sharing 7 thoughtful ways to try it in your home

Colour drenching is the decorating technique where a single hue completely envelops a space. It is having a major moment in interior design right now. This bold approach creates an immersive atmosphere that's captivating designers and homeowners alike.

While colour drenching has roots in earlier design styles, it experienced a significant resurgence and gained widespread popularity in the early 2020s, fuelled by social media and a desire for bolder, more immersive interiors to add personality to homes.

It's one of the boldest ways to use the latest interior paint colour trends of recent years but even though it might look like a difficult trend to incorporate into your home, it’s actually pretty straightforward. And it’s also one that can have a really big impact on the look and feel of certain rooms.

What is colour drenching?

Colour drenching involves using the same interior colour trend across multiple surfaces in a room – walls, ceiling, trim, and sometimes even furniture and accessories. Unlike traditional painting where you might have a contrasting trim or an accent wall, colour drenching creates a cohesive, immersive colour experience by using a single shade throughout the space.

“Colour drenching can be a powerful tool to establish specific areas, activities, and atmosphere,” says Flora Hogg, interior designer and colour consultant at Craig & Rose. “Using vibrant colours can enhance the immersive experience of an environment, contributing to the creating of setting the mood.”

7 ways to incorporate on-trend colour drenching look into your home

From painting doors the same colour as the walls to painting skirting boards to match the wall there are many ways to incorporate colour drenching. When it comes to choosing the colour, that’s all down to personal taste, however, Flora advises testing samples out in different areas of the room to ensure they work in various lighting conditions and at different times of the day.

“Test samples out on the lightest area, darkest area and the ceiling too,” she says. “Try painting on lining paper to move around to reassure yourself of the colour.”

1. Start with a smaller room

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Not ready to drench your entire living room? Smaller spaces like a toilet, a small bathroom, hallways or a home office make perfect testing grounds. Their limited size means less commitment while still achieving that dramatic, enveloped feeling.

“I love the idea of colour drenching to enhance small spaces like hallways; it really makes them feel more expansive and welcoming,” says Bailey Williams, a colour expert at eco-friendly paint company Earthborn.

“Alternatively, you may want to embrace small areas, such as a toilet, with dark, moody colours that evoke feelings of comfort with a twist of drama. These deep tones can create inviting cosy nooks that draw you in, adding depth and character for a truly stunning visual experience.”

2. Extend colour to built-in elements

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Colour drenching your shelving and cabinets creates a truly immersive experience, making them intentional design features. For example, colour-drenching kitchen cabinets alongside walls can redefine the space, creating a unified and spacious feel especially when you use a timeless kitchen colour.

“Colour drenching isn’t only easy; it’s transformative. It allows a completely new take on a room without the additional budget for requiring a range of colours,” says Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed.

By extending the same colour to built-ins, you maximise impact without costly renovations. Simply painting cabinets to match walls instantly updates your space, giving it a new lease of life on a budget.

3. Go bold in communal spaces

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

If you’re thinking about colour drenching a larger room such as a lounge or dining room, Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International), Benjamin Moore, says go bold.

“Colour drenching works well in the kitchen or dining room particularly when using a deep, rich, saturated shade,” she says.

Dark colours, such as black, forest green and brown make for the best living room paint colours when it comes to colour drenching, especially if you’re looking for a welcoming atmosphere that still feels chic.

“It will instantly add a unique feeling of grandeur and luxury that will make the room feel cosy and more intimate, perfect for evening entertaining,” says Helen.

4. Paint radiators the same colour as the wall

(Image credit: Trade)

When you think of colour drenching, you often think of painting floors, ceilings and walls in the same colour - but don’t overlook your trusty radiator.

“Painting radiators is an often-overlooked way to elevate your home’s overall look. In colour drenching, darker shades like deep emerald or navy can be particularly effective – pink, too, is a great option for that burst of colourful energy,” says Michael.

Just make sure you use paint specifically formulated for radiators to ensure heat resistance and prevent peeling or discolouration over time and don't forget to clean your radiators first. Alternatively, you can buy a radiator to match your chosen colour – although it does mean it might be harder to change things up in the future.

“Opting for coloured radiators helps make your home look more professional, however, if you constantly change the colours of your walls/room, having a permanent radiator colour is something that you need to be mindful of,” advises Nicholas Auckland of Trade Radiators.

5. Use different finishes

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Think monochromatic has to mean flat? Think again! Elevate your colour drenching game by layering different finishes of the same hue, such as velvety matte walls with a sleek, glossy trim. This subtle change in textures adds depth and intrigue, proving that monochrome is anything but one-dimensional.

Helen suggests a touch of gloss, such as on woodwork, especially in smaller spaces.

"Add an element of gloss for the ultimate design statement," she advises. "This not only creates a cosy yet luxurious look but choosing a finish that reflects the most light can deceive the eye and make the room seem even larger."

One tip from Bailey though is to remember that different finishes might cause slight variations in the perceived colour.

“Remember the finish can affect how the colour appears due to differences in light reflection,” she says. “If you prefer a more uniform look, it might be wise to explore lighter shades that won’t highlight the difference as much."

6. Style with contrasting colours

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Whether you go bold or more muted with your colour-drenched walls, the key is to create contrast if you want certain pieces of furniture to take centre stage.

“Embracing this all-encompassing paint scheme not only adds a feeling of grandeur and luxury but also provides the perfect backdrop for your favourite furnishings and accessories to shine,” says Helen. “However, the key to making this look powerful but not overwhelming is to style with contrasting colours to ensure natural breaks are present throughout the room.”

So if you’re going for the Dulux Colour of the Year for 2025 – a bright yellow shade – you might want to balance its vibrancy by having soft pink accessories or for a more natural take, pair it alongside shades of green furniture and home furnishings. Alternatively, you can pick out an accent shade from your furniture or accessories and choose that as your colour-drenching hue to add personality to your home.

7. Don’t forget the fifth wall

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

You’ve painted the walls, the woodwork and perhaps even your kitchen cabinets in the same shade – what’s left? Well, for the ultimate in cocooning, don’t forget the fifth wall, aka, the ceiling.

"If your living room has classic features, paint your ceiling in a bold colour to emphasise the wall panels or recesses,” suggests Amthal Karim, head of Furniture And Choice. “This is where you can use the colour drenching trend to your advantage it’s a great way to explore the fifth wall."

The best colours for ceilings all depends on what look you want. Soft pink walls and ceilings will add a sophisticated warmth, while darker shades will work best on larger rooms. And if you’re going for all five walls, Flora says it’s important to take your time.

“One of the biggest mistakes to make is being impatient,” she says. “Make sure between each coat it's touch dry before painting the second coat.”

Does colour drenching make a room feel bigger?

If you want to colour drench a small room – and you want to make it feel more spacious – then the key lies in choosing the right shade. Many homeowners search for how to make a room look bigger with paint, and the answer often lies in strategic colour selection.

“A light or mid-tone colour can be used to make a room feel bigger and lighter,” explains Michael.

“This is a good choice for rooms that are small or have awkward spaces such as an alcove or chimney breast. Farrow & Ball Slipper Satin is a great choice to add the illusion of space by blurring the line between the walls and ceiling.”

Is colour drenching in for 2025?

While it’s one of those interior paint colour trends that has been around for a while, colour drenching shows no sign of slowing down. However, for 2025, it’s about choosing softer, more natural shades.

“Colour drenching is definitely a key focus for 2025, however for us, it is all about using quietly colourful hues,” says Helen.

"This shift from the saturated colour story seen in previous years focuses on a more subtle and comforting take on colour – one that has presence without distraction. Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year, Cinnamon Slate, works well when used in a colour drenched scheme for an eye-catching colour moment while also maintaining softness.”

Bailey agrees and says she thinks earthy tones are the perfect shade for creating a cosy colour drenched look.

“Colours like rich green, warm brown and soft terracotta are really making a statement,” she says. “These earthy tones not only enhance the overall look of a space but also promote wellbeing, making them a great choice for those looking to create a serene environment at home.”