Avocado bathrooms are back: are you ready to embrace the return of this divisive 70s trend?

A timeless bathroom trend or an acquired taste? Design experts reveal how avocado bathrooms are making a comeback. Will you be embracing this surprising comeback when remodelling your bathroom in 2025?

It's no secret that trends tend to come back around, but who knew the popularity of this 70-inspired interior trend would return to make avocado bathrooms the height of fashion in modern homes?

That's right. The versatile fruit's popularity has surpassed recipes and smoothies, as it is also the colour inspiration for one of the most timeless bathroom trends.

Avocado bathrooms – back in fashion for 2025

While neutral colourways continue to dominate colour trends, adopting more colourful schemes is gaining popularity – Dulux's Colour of the Year 2025 True Joy is a shining example. Therefore it's not surprising that avocado bathrooms are firmly back on our radar.

"The avocado bathroom trend saw a huge surge in popularity during the 1970s," says Ryan McDonough, an Interior design expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. "The style revolves around bathroom decor, such as fixtures, tiles and accessories, having a distinct avocado green colouring, often paired with other bold colours such as brown or mustard yellow."

“Translating the trend in a much more subtle way makes it more accessible to different tastes, styles and budgets for 2025," says Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs. "Splashes of green create a modern vibe without going the whole hog – after all, the saturated shades of the 70’s were pretty overwhelming. "

Of course, in the 70s there was also the inclusion of a rather questionable shag pile carpet and a bolder floral wallpaper, both even more popular trends at the time. So what do avocado bathrooms look like in the 21st century?

“While we are seeing a return of Avocado, thankfully it won’t be paired with carpet this time around," Barrie reassures us. “Avocado green is an intense tone that can be used to create accents and focal points within the bathroom, adding a touch of originality and personality to the environment."

“The context of the room makes all the difference too. For example, choosing avocado for a rustic property or a period home gives it a whole new look and feel – with more of a nod to heritage palettes. If your space is modern, a statement freestanding colourful bath can give an ultra-modern room the wow factor.”

Styles notes for avocado bathrooms of 2025

"Coloured sanitaryware remains hugely popular in bathroom design, partly as our love affair with colour continues and partly because we no longer wish to have stark, white sanitaryware that jars with the colour scheme,” says Barrie.

"Combining a much longed-for freestanding bath with this dramatic colour is a surefire way to create an on-trend bathroom without overpowering the space.”

"Avocado pairs perfectly with wood and natural stone, for a soft and relaxing look. Or you can team your colourful bath and basin with white tiles for a cool and contemporary scheme."

Opting for a complete green refurbishment might be a bathroom design mistake in this day and age, but there are some inventive ways of achieving the look with a more modern twist.

If you fancy yourself a true maximalism decor lover then using the avocado green colour as your bathroom's base is the best and most true way to go. Ryan says, "Alternatively, for a more subtle approach, it can simply be incorporated as an accent within your colour scheme."

Adding, "Tones that generally tend to complement avocado green include shades of white, pink, and brown, among others. The choice is yours when adding your own unique touch to the theme."

Actual green suites may be hard to source, unlike in the 70s, but colour drenching with your walls, floors or even towels can be just as effective.

Similar to how you'd decorate your home with sage green, using the earthy undertones of the shade is an easy way to create cohesiveness in a space. This can be done with the types of materials you use, wood, stone and brass being some of the most recurring complimentary choices.

"These can be used for furnishings or to add accents to the room, such as through the inclusion of a statement wall. White tiles can really make the boldness of the avocado pop and help to create a clean and contemporary look for your bathroom," advises Ryan.

However, if you want to achieve a true 70s avocado bathroom we say go loud with the green bathroom fixtures and lean into the groovy look with bold patterned wallpaper and warm-toned accessories. Why not even add a shaggy bath mat to complete the space?

Shop the look

Once your bathroom looks good enough to eat why not use our guide to make your bathroom smell just as good too? It's one of the hardest spots in your home to keep odour-less but we share simple tips and tricks you can use to make that task a little less challenging.