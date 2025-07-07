Forget replacing sponges every few weeks, this clever 'peelable' cleaning cloth is what professionals use

Anything that makes life easier when cleaning our homes is always welcome, and this latest discovery, courtesy of a beloved cleaning expert, might change the cleaning game altogether.

From keeping up with your daily cleaning habits to finally giving the bath a good clean, most of us will have cleaning tools we rely on to get us through even the dirtiest jobs. However, in most cases, these tools, be it sponges or cloths, don't last long and become pretty useless once they're caked in dirt.

Until now. This peelable microfibre sponge is about to solve all your waste, budget and cleaning power problems. And the best news? It comes highly recommended from the Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie.

Must-have cleaning tool: Peelable microfibre sponge

Whether you're looking to deep clean your house or want to get the living room cleaned in under ten minutes, the tools you use can make all the difference.

This peelable sponge has 12 removable layers made from super absorbent and durable compressed microfibre cloth. It can soak up spills, wipe down surfaces and be an amazing all-rounder for your whole home.

"One of the most immediate benefits of a peelable sponge is how compact and efficient it is. Unlike bulky, traditional sponges that take up valuable cupboard space, peelable sponges are designed in layers, each thin yet durable," explains Lynsey.

Peelable Microfibre Sponge 12 layers microfibre cloth View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | Fancy elevating your cleaning setup? This budget-friendly yet sustainable, peelable sponge is perfect for busy households looking to reduce their waste and keep their spaces squeaky clean.

Another fantastic advantage, even when cleaning the dirtiest items in your home, this sponge can stop the spread of bacteria.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sponges are known breeding grounds for bacteria. The longer they’re used, the more germs they harbour, especially if used across multiple surfaces like countertops, dishes, and bathrooms. Peelable sponges address this issue head-on," says Lynsey.

"When a layer becomes dirty or worn out, you simply peel it off to reveal a fresh, clean surface underneath. This minimises the risk of spreading germs from one cleaning task to another and makes it easier to maintain a hygienic routine," she adds.

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

If you're constantly having to remove coffee stains and spills from your home, you'll be happy to hear this sponge is reusable and each layer can be thrown in the dishwasher, washing machine or rinsed separately. Which also makes it an incredibly sustainable option, too!

"Many peelable sponges are made from biodegradable or recyclable materials, aligning with growing consumer demand for sustainable products," starts Lynsey.

"Even better, after peeling, the fresh layer underneath continues to serve its purpose effectively, meaning you get multiple uses out of a single item. This not only reduces waste but also means fewer trips to the store and less plastic packaging in your bin," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And if all those reasons aren't good enough, the cost-effectiveness of the sponge seals the deal.

"Although peelable sponges might seem like a niche item at first glance, their long-term cost-effectiveness is undeniable. Instead of replacing an entire sponge every few days or weeks, users can get several clean surfaces from just one product. This layered design maximises the lifespan of the sponge, making it a smart buy for budget-conscious households," finishes Lynsey.

So what are you waiting for? Are you ready to clean your home like a professional for the price of a slice of cake?

If you love Lynsey's expert insight, why not give our professional tidying techniques a try? They can help you keep your home tidier for longer and with a lot less effort.