Name a more classic Wimbledon combo than Duchess Sophie’s white blazer and dark sunglasses - I’ll wait
The Duchess of Edinburgh's jacket and sunnies pairing is timeless and is always very popular at SW19
Each year the Wimbledon fashion moments captivate many of us as much as the tennis does and there are some key pieces we always see. These include espadrille wedges, straw sunhats and plenty of breezy Little White Dresses.
The Duchess of Edinburgh went for perhaps the most classic combination of all, though, when she stepped out in a white blazer and sunglasses. These two things are quintessential Wimbledon as throughout the British summer an extra layer and sun protection are both a must.
It’s a popular duo for so many people, including Duchess Sophie’s fellow royals. Her blazer was by Altuzarra and she kept it on throughout as she watched the matches from the Royal Box.
Shop Sunglasses Like Sophie's
Double-breasted and impeccably tailored, the Indiana blazer is about as timeless as it gets. The fabric is crease-resistant which is always a bonus and the lapels are notched. There are two practical flap pockets on the front and the buttons are cream.
Whilst you might not wear something quite so bright white with your best wedding guest dresses, a white blazer is a great option for plenty of other occasions. The structure of them brings a smart feel to an outfit and they’d work for garden parties, christenings and date nights.
Carole Middleton is a big fan of wearing white blazers to Wimbledon, as is Zara Tindall. Over the years so many other high-profile attendees have worn this item too, from Emma Watson, to Clara Amfo, Alexa Chung and Zendaya.
Shop White Blazers
Elegantly crafted with a fitted silhouette that accentuates the waist, this twill blazer is a brilliant option for special occasions. The shoulders are structured and the double-breasted front fastens with matching white buttons. Pockets are a handy addition and the shape still feels very sleek.
Duchess Sophie layered her white blazer over a Proenza Schouler navy floral dress and wore dark sunglasses by Cartier. Whether or not you’re interested in the latest sunglasses trends, black sunnies are a lovely option and rectangular styles like this regularly come back into fashion.
The senior royal was seen taking hers on and off as the weather changed and pushed them on top of her head for a while. The lenses were a dark charcoal grey which subtly contrasted against the pure black frames.
Since guests in the Royal Box are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the view of the people behind them, you often see people wearing sunglasses to shield their eyes from the glare of the sun instead. It’s easy to think of shades only as a practical addition to an ensemble, but they make a lot of difference style-wise too.
The Duchess’s sunglasses had minimal red detailing and the arms were thin and streamlined. Delicate frames work better with floaty dresses as they match their daintiness, whilst I prefer wearing chunky-framed shades with structured pieces like tailored co-ords or jeans.
Ultimately, no matter which designs you choose, you can’t go wrong with a white blazer and dark sunglasses combo as something to wear to Wimbledon. Compared to the Princess of Wales, we don’t see Sophie at the championships as consistently or frequently.
This will most likely be her first and only appearance and she looked comfortable and elegant in her outfit as she watched the matches unfold on court.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!