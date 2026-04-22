Kate Middleton puts her own spin on Queen Elizabeth's iconic style with dusty lilac dress at palace reception

The late Queen Elizabeth loved a pop of colour and the Princess of Wales perhaps had this in mind when she selected her outfit for a reception at Buckingham Palace on 21st April. Held on what would’ve been Her Majesty’s 100th birthday, the occasion called for something special and Kate stepped out in a lilac dress.

Purple is traditionally associated with royalty and Queen Elizabeth had quite a few lilac looks in her collection. I'd hoped to see the Princess of Wales wear this pastel for Easter and she rarely chooses it nowadays, so it’s lovely to see her in one of Queen Elizabeth’s go-to colours.

The dress was very much Kate’s style, with longer sleeves, fitted bodice and midi-length skirt. Subtle ruching added detail but otherwise it was plain and this meant that the lilac really stood out and also put the spotlight on her meaningful jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Our Lilac Favourites

ME+EM Fit + Flare Crepe Maxi Dress £295 at ME+EM Falling to an elegant maxi length, this gorgeous dress can be dressed up with heels or espadrilles but would also work with trainers. It's got long sleeves, a collared neckline and a scallop lace trim. The delicate print and purple tone gives it a spring feel. Mint Velvet Lilac Ruffle Cardigan £79 at Mint Velvet You can choose to wear this cardigan over T-shirts and vests or as a top in its own right and either way the colour will bring a seasonal edge to your outfit. The ruffles around the neckline are feminine and they're continued on the cuffs and down the front. Halogen Print Cap Sleeve Blouse £37.31 at Nordstrom With cap sleeves and a rounded neckline, this blouse is an easy throw-on top that still looks so put-together. There's a subtle keyhole detail at the back and you can tuck this into trousers or skirts, or embrace the flowy shape and leave it loose. Ro&Zo Lilac Stripe Buttoned Shirt £39 (was £89) at Selfridges Now included in the sale, this striped lilac shirt would be perfect paired with your favourite blue or white jeans. It's got a soft drape, buttons at the side and a patch pocket. On warmer days you can wear this over a top instead of a cardigan. Penelope Chilvers Lilac Wedges £149 at Penelope Chilvers The Duchess of Edinburgh owns Penelope Chilvers espadrilles in a similar style to these although the dusty pastel colourway makes this design feel extra special. They lace up with long ribbons and feature hand-stitched detailing and a jute wedge. Whistles Lilac Wool Mix Jumper £79 (was £99) at Whistles A jumper is still a useful item for spring and even parts of summer and this one comes in various hues, including lilac. The cuffs are ribbed and it has a relaxed fit and seam detailing on the sleeves. It's made from a wool blend material.

The Princess wore the three strand pearl necklace that had belonged to the Queen and this added another layer of glamour and significance to her look. Queen Elizabeth often paired her pearl necklaces with lilac outfits, including the one she wore to a service of dedication in 2011.

It’s clear that the necklace has a strong sentimental value for Kate and she brings it out at particularly important events, especially if they’re in some way connected to her late grandmother-in-law like this one was. Although the reception might have been tinged with poignancy, the Princess of Wales’s pastel lilac dress felt joyful and spring-like.

This is the kind of feeling many of the Queen’s outfits evoked and dusty purple is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 too. It works well with white, cream and tan, as well as with blue denim, so it’s simpler to style than you might imagine.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

Keeping the rest of your outfit minimal and neutral like Kate did is an easy and effective way to wear lilac. This approach makes the purple element the focus and doesn’t overwhelm it, making sure everything stays balanced and sophisticated. Alternatively, you can go for a full tonal look if you love wearing colourful outfits as much as Queen Elizabeth did!

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The Princess of Wales instead opted for tan court heels and the reception didn’t call for a formal hat like a church service or garden party would. Her long brunette hair was left loose and she looked elegant yet relaxed as she chatted with guests, who included representatives from a number of Queen Elizabeth’s former patronages.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Also in attendance were centenarians celebrating their own 100th birthdays on 21st April and King Charles met them and presented centenary cards. This event gave everyone an opportunity to reflect on the life, service and legacy of Queen Elizabeth and earlier in the day the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a series of pictures on Instagram in tribute to her.

These snaps featured her with different generations of her family, including all three of the Waleses’ children and one of Kate showing the Queen and Prince William around the Chelsea Flower Show garden she created in 2019.