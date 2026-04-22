Kate Middleton puts her own spin on Queen Elizabeth's iconic style with dusty lilac dress at palace reception
Stepping out on what would've been the Queen's 100th birthday, the Princess chose an outfit that was as meaningful as it was elegant
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The late Queen Elizabeth loved a pop of colour and the Princess of Wales perhaps had this in mind when she selected her outfit for a reception at Buckingham Palace on 21st April. Held on what would’ve been Her Majesty’s 100th birthday, the occasion called for something special and Kate stepped out in a lilac dress.
Purple is traditionally associated with royalty and Queen Elizabeth had quite a few lilac looks in her collection. I'd hoped to see the Princess of Wales wear this pastel for Easter and she rarely chooses it nowadays, so it’s lovely to see her in one of Queen Elizabeth’s go-to colours.
The dress was very much Kate’s style, with longer sleeves, fitted bodice and midi-length skirt. Subtle ruching added detail but otherwise it was plain and this meant that the lilac really stood out and also put the spotlight on her meaningful jewellery.
Shop Our Lilac Favourites
The Princess wore the three strand pearl necklace that had belonged to the Queen and this added another layer of glamour and significance to her look. Queen Elizabeth often paired her pearl necklaces with lilac outfits, including the one she wore to a service of dedication in 2011.
It’s clear that the necklace has a strong sentimental value for Kate and she brings it out at particularly important events, especially if they’re in some way connected to her late grandmother-in-law like this one was. Although the reception might have been tinged with poignancy, the Princess of Wales’s pastel lilac dress felt joyful and spring-like.
This is the kind of feeling many of the Queen’s outfits evoked and dusty purple is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 too. It works well with white, cream and tan, as well as with blue denim, so it’s simpler to style than you might imagine.
Keeping the rest of your outfit minimal and neutral like Kate did is an easy and effective way to wear lilac. This approach makes the purple element the focus and doesn’t overwhelm it, making sure everything stays balanced and sophisticated. Alternatively, you can go for a full tonal look if you love wearing colourful outfits as much as Queen Elizabeth did!
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The Princess of Wales instead opted for tan court heels and the reception didn’t call for a formal hat like a church service or garden party would. Her long brunette hair was left loose and she looked elegant yet relaxed as she chatted with guests, who included representatives from a number of Queen Elizabeth’s former patronages.
Also in attendance were centenarians celebrating their own 100th birthdays on 21st April and King Charles met them and presented centenary cards. This event gave everyone an opportunity to reflect on the life, service and legacy of Queen Elizabeth and earlier in the day the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a series of pictures on Instagram in tribute to her.
These snaps featured her with different generations of her family, including all three of the Waleses’ children and one of Kate showing the Queen and Prince William around the Chelsea Flower Show garden she created in 2019.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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