Love it or hate it, Queen Camilla's amethyst State Banquet necklace makes a sentimental royal statement

Anyone expecting to see Queen Camilla in one of the Royal Family's magnificent tiaras at the US State Banquet was in for a surprise. Instead of donning a jewel-encrusted headpiece she went for a necklace that was - if anything - even more eyecatching.

Studded with amethysts and diamonds, this was the first thing you noticed about Her Majesty's outfit that night and it certainly won't be to everyone's taste. Even so, you can't help but admire the story-telling that was going on here as Queen Camilla's demi-parure (a partial matching jewellery set) directly links back to Queen Elizabeth's State Visit to America in 1991.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images // Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Shop Amethyst Jewellery

Monica Vinader February Birthstone Necklace £109 at Monica Vinader You don't have to be born in February to fall for this amethyst birthstone necklace and it's made from 18k gold vermeil, though you can also get it in silver. The other side can be engraved for an extra meaningful touch and it's complimentary. The Jewellery Store London Amethyst Studs £60 at Wolf & Badger Simple studs like these are so versatile and add some subtle sparkle to an outfit. The round amethysts are set in sterling silver and are approximately 6mm. The brand also makes the same design with different stones, ranging from onyx to turquoise. Katie Loxton Waterproof Birthstone Bracelet £26.99 at M&S Affordable and so pretty, this gold-plated bracelet features semi-precious amethysts and has a delicate two strand design. It's fully waterproof and the clasp fastening is adjustable too. Throw on with a simple outfit and you'll instantly up the glamour.

This was the last visit of a British monarch prior to Their Majesties' trip and the late Queen wore the brooch from the same set. As with every royal banquet look, this won't be a coincidence. Even before they flew stateside, there's been so much talk about how this visit is the first since Elizabeth's and King Charles acknowledged this in his address to Congress too.

Queen Camilla will have thought a lot about what she would wear to the White House State Banquet and given she's not been seen in the amethyst set before, it's no doubt to make that connection to her mother-in-law.

The purple gems also coordinated with her fuchsia pink Fiona Clare gown and this could also have been her own twist on Queen Elizabeth's 1991 style. Back then the Queen wore the brooch pinned on a purple jacket with a matching skirt and although Camilla's dress doesn't exactly match, it's in the wider colour palette.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She is putting her own twist on things while still paying tribute to the past and if this doesn't sum up the Royal Family's approach to style I don't know what does! With a necklace that bold a tiara would've taken her look from regal to eye-wateringly opulent, so it makes sense that Queen Camilla didn't choose a headpiece.

It's tradition for the royal women to wear tiaras when they're *hosting* State Banquets on UK soil. However, we've often seen them go without when they're the ones being hosted abroad, particularly if the nation doesn't have a monarch or consort who'll be wearing their own. Queen Elizabeth did wear a sapphire tiara in 1991, though.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The previous day when they first arrived in the US, Her Majesty also nodded to Queen Elizabeth with some luxurious jewellery. This time she sent a message in the form of a brooch which combined the British and American flags.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It was given to Queen Elizabeth by the Mayor of New York when she visited in 1957 and some reports have estimated the value to be several million dollars. The State Visit is four days long and the banquet was the only occasion where we'd expect something like the amethyst set to be worn, but there are more opportunities to see some other, subtler pieces like the flag brooch.

If we're looking back at the jewellery Queen Elizabeth wore during her 1991 trip, she favoured a three strand pearl necklace. Queen Camilla has several pearl necklaces she loves, including a four strand one with a circular diamond clasp. Who knows if she could have packed this in her jewellery box for the US State Visit?