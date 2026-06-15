Updos are tricky with a bob, but Myleene Klass has the chicest solution, and all you need is straighteners

While bobs are incredibly chic (and very trendy right now), they are not without their drawbacks, as their length can make switching up styles a bit of a challenge. Thankfully, Myleene Klass has a simple solution for quickly adding interest and shape to your cropped strands.

When we say simple, we really do mean it, as all you'll need is a pair of the best straighteners and 10 minutes to add a few flicks to your ends - perhaps a quick spritz of a shine spray, too - and voilà; you and your bob are ready to hit the town or wherever the occasion calls. Klass' look is a softer take on the 'Bell-bottom' bob, which is a popular 2026 hair trend, and hinges on turned-out ends to create a signature bell shape, hence the name.

As mentioned, the singer and television presenter's interpretation is much softer, with just a hint of a bend that rests perfectly on her shoulders and frames her face.

It's chic and ideal if you don't have much time, aren't very confident with styling shorter hair or just want to quickly change things up, without opting for anything too different from your usual.

A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass) A photo posted by on

While updos are often the go-to for occasions, Klass' hair reminds us that it doesn't take much to add a bit of interest to your hair and just make it feel a little different from your default, everyday 'do. If you're struggling to secure your short hair into any kind of bun and so on, have a go with curving out the ends instead.

The beauty of this cute bell-bottom-esque bob is also its versatility. It will work for daytime just as well as it will for an evening or more formal outing. You can even make the flicks look more dramatic, but personally, we like how natural the Klass' look here.

If you have naturally straight hair or prefer to style it that way, you need only run your straighteners over the ends, turning them out slightly to create the flicked effect. For those with curly or wavy hair, you may need to blow-dry your hair straight first, followed by a smoothing hot brush or using straighteners throughout your hair, before creating the bell-like shape. Even still, though, this last step is straightforward and as we can see, very stylish. Be sure to also invest in one of the best heat protection sprays to use before heat styling, and we also recommend a smoothing and shine-boosting spray as a finishing step - to make it look even more polished and occasion-ready.