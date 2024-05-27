The Bell-Bottom bob is the easy-to-style chop set to be everywhere this summer

Committing to a short bob can feel a tad limiting, especially if your strands are too cropped to secure into any kind of updo. The 'Bell-Bottom bob' trend, however, offers a chic and bouncy solution to over-done styles - and it's already a summertime favourite...

If 2023 was the era of copper tones, the 2024 hair trends are proving that this year is all about bob hairstyles, with new, imaginatively-named iterations of the jaw-skimming cut springing up almost weekly. And of course, with the summer season now approaching, we now have yet another look to add to the list: the Bell-bottom bob. Offering a playful take on the newly emerged 'Cowgirl bob,' this hairstyle is as flattering as it is easy to achieve - and can be adapted to suit most bob lengths at that.

So, if you've recently jumped on the bob bandwagon, but are stuck for ways to style your shorter lengths, allow us to bring you up to speed on the literal bell of this season's hair trends...

What is the Bell-Bottom bob trend?

Coined the 'Bell-Bottom' bob by trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo Hair, Tom Smith - or, 'The Hairvoyant' as he's affectionately known in the biz - the look takes inspiration from flaring bell-bottom jeans.

To put it another way, this bob required the ends of your hair to be flicked outwards, mimicking the shape of a bell, or as Smith notes: "A bob with minimal layers, with or without a fringe/bangs flipped out at the ends, either with perfect precision or a more undone texture."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

It's the perfect option for those with a blunt French-style bob, or an outgrown mushroom bob, as it simply requires you to tactically flick out the ends of your hair to sit above, on or just below your shoulders.

The beauty of this look is also that, for many, it's a naturally occurring style. For those with straight or wavy hair, you may find that your bob naturally dries with a slight curve at the ends, or else forms that way when left damp and to sit on your shoulders - or even when tucked behind your ears. This affords the look either a natural 'lived-in' look or, when styled to have a more accentuated flick, a chic and bouncy finish.

And, in case you're sceptical of Bell-bottom bob's popularity, you can already spy this look on the likes of Kelly Rowland, Emma Stone and Zoe Saldaña, to name just a few.

How to request a Bell-Bottom bob?

So, if you're tempted but the youthful bob moment, what's the best way to request it from your hairdresser?

Smith says: "To make it easiest to style the Bell-bottom bob with its characteristic flip, a one-length cut is best, so keep layers to a minimum. Ask your hairstylist for a length that just hits your shoulder, which will encourage your hair to flick up by itself but if you’re willing to put a bit more work in from a styling point of view, you can go for a shorter length, just know it won’t flick up unless you style it.

"The shape can work with styles as long as collarbone length, but longer than that will be very challenging to maintain the flick."

How to style a Bell-bottom bob, per the pros

Tom Smith recommends using a tool like the Dyson Airwrap to create the signature flicked-out ends of the Bell-bottom bob. A heat protectant spray is an essential in your routine. To fix your flicked, bell-bottom-esque ends in place, a good-quality hairspray is a must.

Now, for the styling. Smith recommends an 'airflow' styling tool like the Dyson Airwrap - which is counted among the best curling irons currently on the market - "using either the round brush attachment or for those more dexterous, the curling attachment, hold the Air Wrap horizontally using the airflow to catch the ends and flick them out. Doing this when the hair is 70 to 90% dry works best and make sure the roots are dried off first."

Smith also reminds us to use a heat-protecting styling spray and recommends the Sam McKnight Save the Do or Evo Icon Welder for the best results.

5 ways to wear the Bell-Bottom Bob

As mentioned, this particular bob trend is already proving to be a popular one, which means styling inspiration is very easy to find...

1. Wet-look Bell-bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

For a modern and statement look, Kelly Rowland's wet-look Bell-bottom bob offers the perfect inspiration.

2. Sleek Bell-bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

If you have straight hair or prefer more of a sleek look with your bob, adding a simple flick to the ends is a great way to change things up.

3. Bell-bottom lob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

If you're growing your bob out and are looking for a fun new low-maintenance way to style it, the Bell-bottom trend is a great option - as Zoe Saldaña proves.

4. The micro Bell-bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you've recently opted for a micro bob, opting for a flick at the ends - either in or outwards - can afford a very chic and voluminous look.

5. The textured Bell-bottom

(Image credit: Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky)

A few well-placed layers can also offer the Bell-bottom bob some effortless texture - which can be accentuated with a blowout. Here we can see Christy Turlington has opted for a few face-framing and mid-length layers to create added movement and bounce.