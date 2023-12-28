7 hairstyles that everyone will be wearing in 2024 - from chic bobs to low-maintenance styling

A new year is almost upon us, meaning it’s time to look ahead to 2024 hairstyles that’ll be particularly on-trend.

The past year has seen a lot of hair trends, from the butterfly bob to French girl hair, and we can probably expect to see a whole new host of them in the next 12 months. Whether or not you're somebody who avidly follows the hair trends of the moment, we're sure you'll agree that they can always serve as inspiration before your next hairdresser's appointment – whether you'd like to try a new haircut or give your colour a refresh.

To that end, we spoke to some of the industry's leading hairdressers to get their predictions for the key styles we’ll be seeing even more of 2024. Here’s what you can expect to see lots of in the year ahead.

The 2024 hair trends we'll be seeing everywhere

1. Mid-length bobs

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bob hairstyles really dominated the hair trends space in 2023, and we can probably expect that to continue next year. “A bob will always be in fashion, but one or two versions of it will always lead the way,” says Tom Smith, hairdresser at Bill Currie and trend forecaster.

“In 2023, we saw extremes in bob length, with very short and even more elongated bobs, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing more around the mid-length in 2024."

2. Face-framing, feathered layers

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Tom notes that face-framing, feathered layers will be big in the months to come. “Using a large round barrel ceramic brush is the best way to achieve this [look],” he says. “Big enough that the hair doesn’t curl or flick, but rounded so that the feathered ends can be seen.

"For a soft, more natural look, a curling iron can also be used, keeping the ends a little straighter, which will help to show off the feathered edges but retain a modern look.”

3. The mushroom bob

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

On the subject of mid-length bobs, this rounded style is set to be popular into 2024. "The mushroom bob is a versatile haircut, which can add fullness to finer hair,” Anita Rice, co-founder of Buller and Rice.

"When the hair is cut all one length it always optimises a thicker result. If you’re going for a smooth look, use a large, round brush to create a soft bend on the ends, which is surprisingly easy with this length."

4. Soft parted fringes

(Image credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Fringes are a timeless addition to hairstyles, but we'll be seeing a shift towards softer takes in 2024. "Another big trend is we're still seeing a big range of bangs," says Mason Josh, Advocate Stylist at Josh Wood London. Think very, very soft curtain bangs.

"When I say range, I don't mean full-blown fringe. What we're seeing is very soft, grown-out, parted fringes. It's not a block; it's always parted and it's always soft."

5. Jigsaw layers

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jigsaw layers are those with a kind of "disconnected" feel to them. “The more extreme the result, the higher the impact,” says Anita. “We love cheekbone ledges, then dropping to below the chin with a final dramatic drop to nipple length. The haircut definitely works best on thick, straight hair, however, you can have a lot of fun with wavy and curly textures.”

Dakota Johnson isn’t quite as dramatic an example of jigsaw layers, with a softer, grown out shag vibe, but you can see the layers throughout.

6. Ultra low-maintenance highlights

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Low maintenance hair will continue to be popular in 2024, both in terms of people opting for natural styling and colour that requires fewer appointments to keep it looking fresh. "In terms of colour, we're also seeing highlighted hair is a routine look,” says Mason.

“Now what [colourists] do is they highlight the hair and they then drop the roots, which basically means when [the hair] grows out there's no heavy line, it always grows out very soft.” In other words, “hair that grows out very soft and seamlessly and may only need two touch-ups a year."

7. Halo silhouettes

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

This describes soft layering around the head, AKA a "halo" effect. "Halo silhouettes are rounded, they work best on those with square long or angular face shapes due to the softening effect,” says Tom.

"Those with very rounded face shapes, or who have soft curved features, may prefer to wear the silhouette on much longer hair to balance the overall proportions. Another good trick is to incorporate asymmetry, like a side parting, which can give contour to an otherwise round face shape."