The outdated hair trends you need to leave in 2023 - and what to opt for this year instead

A new year promises change and one area of the beauty world, in particular, is already on the move. While trends like choppy "Shag" cuts and honeyed balayage dominated 2023, it seems we're kicking them to the curb as of January 1st, in favour of altogether chicer and low-maintenance styles...

Yes, it seems a few goodbyes are in order as 2024 is bringing a whole host of new and revamped cuts and colours - from chic bob hairstyles to elevated natural shades - whilst retiring a few popular looks from the past 12 months. But like with our capsule wardrobes and manicures, change can be a good thing, especially if you want to reinvent your image for the new year ahead.

Thus, we've enlisted the expertise of hairstylists Edward James and Mason Josh to shed some light on the styles and shades that are already being phased out as we enter 2024...

2023 hair trends to leave behind

Whether you're looking for a sleek look that can be perfected with the aid of your best hair straighteners or to ditch high upkeep hair colours and cuts (we're looking at you full fringes!), 2024 promises a ton of natural and texturized looks. But before we can delve into all the newness, we must first discuss the styles that will not be welcomed into the new year with us...

1. Ultra-Long Extensions

Edward James says: "The trend of excessively long hair extensions is waning. People are moving towards more natural lengths and textures."

Of course, when done well, extensions can look great but like with makeup in recent months, we're leaning toward more natural and subtle looks, like feathered layers and French-style bobs.

2. Blonde face-framing

Advocate Stylist Mason Josh from Josh Wood London hopes to see the end of chunky blonde face-framing sections, saying as much when we quizzed: "Can we please leave the Dua Lipa face-frame thing - the heavy blonde face-thing - in 2023." You'll hear no arguments from us!

In recent months, we've instead seen more subtle alternatives like the Scandi hairline trend and money-piece highlights gaining momentum. So, if you do love lighter tones around your face, perhaps try one of those more understated options.

3. Bold, Chunky Highlights

Speaking of chunky highlights, James predicts that the demand will fall in 2024 and instead give way to, "more subtle techniques," that can add dimension as opposed to creating a statement look.

4. Platinum blonde

While it's still set to be a popular hue, James predicts that, "the high-maintenance icy platinum look is being replaced by warmer blonde tones which still have the brightness but are more natural looking."

For us, 2024 is the year of hair health and using the best hair masks religiously. Sadly, while icy tones look great, the process can be very damaging on your hair and so can the upkeep.

5. High-maintenance roots

This one is a personal gripe of the woman&home beauty team. Our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, says: "I would love to leave root colour styling in 2023. Highlights from the root need topping up wayyy too regularly for me, otherwise, you're left with that telltale rigid line where the colour changes from dark to light - especially if you're someone who tends to see fast hair growth.

"I’m all about lazy and low maintenance, so subtle balayage, blended highlights further down the hair. This way you can leave it for months without needing a top-up - as long as you keep it looking fresh with some colour-reviving products!"

6. Overdone Balayage

Balayage styles have had their moment but 2024 will, according to James, see the colour technique being phased out.

"The over-saturated balayage look is becoming less popular, with more natural colour transitions without extreme colour changes in the overall appearance of the hair colour."