7 outdated hair colour trends the pros say to ditch for this season - and what to get instead

By their very definition, trend are always changing up season to season - especially when it comes to our hair. So these now-outdated hair colour trends are the ones to avoid this year...

Whether you're considering a dramatic change or are simply seeking to elevate your natural, signature shade, the 2024 hair trends are already providing a plethora of inspiration - from "Crystal Clear" blonde that celebrates greying roots to vibrant cherry-red hair colours. There's something for everyone, even if you're a loyal bob hairstyle fan, but alas, our list of covetable looks can only stretch so far.

To that end, we've enlisted the expertise of five expert hairstylists and colourists to outline which hair shade trends are feeling tired and overdone, as well as those that are already being phased out in 2024 - and what they're being replaced with.

Francesca Dixon Social Links Navigation Hairstylist and the Creative Colour Director At Hari’s Hairdressers Francesca Dixon is a hairstylist and the Creative Colour Director At Hari’s Hairdressers, who specialises in balayage, colour changes, baby lights, colour melts and undressing hair. Now, Dixon has shared her insights into what shades are "outdated" as of 2024...

Shannon Gallacher Social Links Navigation Master Colourist at Nicola Clarke a John Frieda Salon Shannon Gallacher is a Master Colourist at Nicola Clarke, a John Frieda Salon who has shared expertise on which hair colour trends are being phased out in 2024.

Ami King Social Links Navigation Signature Colourist at Gielly Green Salon Ami King is a Signature Colourist at Gielly Green Salon and is renowned as an expert in balayage and creating seamless colours that enhance the skin tone and eye colour of clients. Now, Ami has shared her thoughts on what shades are dwindling and what will trend in 2024 instead.

Diana Mazzella Social Links Navigation Senior Colourists at Gielly Green Salon Diana Mazzella is a Senior Colourist at Gielly Green Salon who adores creating both natural and creative looks. She specialises in balayage and colour correction and has become a Wella master colour expert. So naturally, we've quizzed Mazella on the "outdated" hair colour trends to avoid...

Tyler Moore Social Links Navigation Expert Stylist at Live True London Tyler Moore is an Expert Stylist at Live True London who has shared expertise on which once-popular colour trends are falling in demand - and subsequently, what hues are taking their place in the 2024 trends.

Now, we'd like to note that regardless of whether we dub a look an "outdated hair trend," if you love it, don't let us rain on your parade - trends, especially concerning beauty are subjective. But, if you're looking to keep your finger on the trend pulse (whether just out of curiosity or because you want to follow them), these are the seven looks hairstylists say we'll see a lot less of in the coming months...

Our top hair colour-care staples

One thing that never goes out of style is haircare and these three staples and our go-to's for not only protecting your colour but also boosting shine and locking in much-needed hydration.

1. Copper tones

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Amy Sussman)

Copper will always be a timeless and gorgeous hair colour but while 2023 saw an influx of people opting for the warm, russet hue - thanks to trends like "Cowboy Copper" - this year we're already seeing a decline.

As Tyler Moore, Expert Hairstylist at Live True London explains: "This shade is developing into more natural looking tones with clients favouring reddish browns and ultra warm caramels over brighter and vivid coppers."

Hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith also predicts that "Oxblood" red is the natural progression of copper and will be everywhere this year - with the likes of singer, Dua Lipa already debuting this vibrant colour.

Instead, the experts recommend: warm, natural-looking brunettes and dark, burgundy reds...

2. Full-coverage tints

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy)

Francesca Dixon, hairstylist at Hari's London has noticed a shift away from "full-coverage heavy tints," which after a few weeks of regrowth, leave you with a harsh root line: "Everything seems to be slightly more glossy, more natural, people don't tend to be having really, really dark dark roots and then stripey highlights going through."

Dixon says for those clients who are looking to cover their natural shade or greys: "I've been doing a lot of shadow rooting, shadow drags, using semi-permanent glosses that only cover up to 70% - so rather than getting 100% density colour, which looks really harsh, artificial and doesn't grow out as soft. I think people are moving slightly more natural now."

Instead, the experts recommend: opting for natural, glossy-looking shades that are close to your original hair colour - to avoid harsh root regrowth. As well as roots that are blended and diffused throughout the colour - for dimension and minimal upkeep...

3. Micro colour trends

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy)

Microtrends like the "Scandi" hairline and money-piece highlights are also expected to dwindle in favour of softer and more subtle lightening and blending.

Moore says: "We’re seeing less requests for microtrends such as the Scandi hairline, barbie blonde highlights and the chunky money piece, with most opting for a more natural technique and blended look."

Instead, the experts recommend: subtle, natural-looking hues with very blended highlights and lowlights that create dimension...

4. High-maintenance platinum

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Lionel Hahn)

High-maintenance blonde shades are also on the way out in favour of more natural tones. As mentioned, trends like Crystal Clear blonde - which compliments greying hair - are gaining traction with many looking for versatile shades and styles that blend with your roots or allow for regrowth, therefore requiring less upkeep.

"Last year I was getting a lot of bleaches and solid blondes and although these will be a colour for life for some, I feel in 2024 people are looking at the more natural colours like honey blondes and balayage - enhancing their natural colour but keeping the hair healthy and low maintenance," explains Shannon Gallacher - Master Colourist at Nicola Clarke a John Frieda Salon.

Tyler Moore adds that instead of platinum, requests for "sunkissed golden blondes, creamy vanilla blondes, natural bronde, chocolate/toffee brunette, ashy brunette or reddish copper" are on the rise. Before adding: "Our most popular colour remains a creamy vanilla blonde, as this can be either bright or natural and suits a variety of skin tones."

Instead, the experts recommend: creamy blondes and neutral shades that compliment greying roots...

5. Scalp bleaching

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Bryan Bedder/Variety)

Staying on the subject of bleach blonde, Ami King, Signature Colourist at Gielly Green Salon notes: "I don’t think we will see so many scalp bleaches in 2024, especially when people are so much more health conscious all around and want to start the year as they mean to go on!" Lightening and bleaching your hair can be very damaging and after years of platinum blonde topping the trends, our frazzled ends deserve a break and some TLC - by way of the best hair masks.

Instead, King says that people seem to be wanting, "beachy, less maintenance colour," and will continue to do so, especially when the summer hits and the sunshine can help to "brighten their colour."

Instead, the experts recommend: sunkissed, multi-tonal blondes, with blended roots for a low-maintenance look...

6. Balayage

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

King also predicts that balayage could also be phased out in favour of classic highlights: "I think we will see our balayage clients moving into a more highlighted look - balayage has been big for the last few years and I think people get to the point of needing a change!"

Diana Mazzella, Senior Colourist at Gielly Green Salon adds that while balayage looks are still being requested, they're seeing clients request more of a "slow transition from roots to the ends," as well as baby lights. Ashier shades are also becoming more popular, along with more subtle ways of adding definition through the lengths of the hair.

Instead, the experts recommend: soft and slow transitions from root to tip...

7. Chunky face-framers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Chunky highlights are also on the way out, according to Mazzella, who quips: "The more we move forward, the more hairdressers and clients are looking for more balanced results, so no very chunky frames or very stripy highlights."

From the looks of it, we'll see more risks being taken in the haircut department as opposed to colour, with statement styles like the "Mushroom" bob gaining momentum. As well as more timeless looks getting repackaged with buzzwordy names like the oh-so-stylish "Scandi" bob.

The overarching trend with hair colours this year seems to be the idea of "low-maintenance" with many opting for subtle root-smudging techniques and elevated natural shades.