How many ways are there to wear a bob? Turns out the possibilities are pretty much endless.

Bob hairstyles have been surpassing long hairstyles as the cut du jour for a year or so now, with two of the biggest trends, the French bob (chin-skimming with a fringe) and the Italian bob (thick, all one length), inspired by our European friends. Now, fresh off the back of February’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, it’s all about the Scandi bob, influenced by the laid-back, effortless style of the Danes, Swedes and Norwegians.

Everything you need to know about the Scandi bob

What is the Scandi bob?

“The Scandi bob is cut just below the jawline and is a great length for those who want a statement bob but with a little extra length,” explains Alicia Dobson, celebrity stylist and Bellissima Italia ambassador. Instead of being all one length, it’s “slightly shorter at the front section, but very even through the sides and back,” adds pro hairdresser and founder of MD London, Michael Douglas.

Although the cut is key, the styling of this specific bob shape is important too. “The flipped parting is key to nailing this look and giving a modern finish to the style,” says Dobson. “It also adds a more relaxed finish, so involves less styling – perfect for when you’re short on time.”

Michael Douglas Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser and founder of MD London Michael Douglas is an experienced hairdresser who has worked in the industry for more than 35 years. In 2022, he launched his own brand of tools which now includes the BLOW Hair Dryer and STRAIT Hair Straightener.

Alicia Dobson Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist Alicia Dobson is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with a number of UK TV stars. She is currently an ambassador for hair styling brand Bellissima Italia.

Who does a Scandi bob suit?

Lighter hair colours

While the cut can work on all hair colours, to be officially a 'Scandi' bob, it works best to cut into lighter hair colours. “I think that a Scandi bob should be blonde, representing the most common Scandinavian hair colour,” says Douglas.

“It’s best suited to people with warm skin tones and pale natural hair colours. Highlights and hair that’s blonde all over are both a great help when creating this look – I think the Scandi feel disappears when the hair becomes too brunette. Ideally, it should be medium blonde or lighter on a colour scale.”

Narrower face shapes

It’s also important to choose the right hairstyle for your face shape, as, unfortunately, a Scandi bob won’t suit all features. “The Scandi bob can be particularly flattering for those with narrow faces, as it helps create the illusion of width and frames the face beautifully,” advises Dobson.

“Those with longer face shapes may find the Scandi bob to be less of a perfect fit, as any style that sits a couple of inches longer than the jawline can make the face appear longer.”

Fine/straight hair types

The final thing to consider is your hair type. One of the main pros of the Scandi bob is that it’s meant to be a low-maintenance kind of style, and you’re not going to be able to achieve that if your hair is very curly or requires a lot of styling to minimise frizz. It’ll work best for those with hair that’s naturally quite fine and straight.

“In this hair type the flipped-over parting helps to create the illusion of volume, so can help those who have flatter hair but fancy some extra volume,” adds Dobson. Remember too that the Scandi bob “needs to be cut regularly to keep it in tip-top shape.” If you’re more of a heads-to-the-salon-every-once-in-a-blue-moon person than an appointment-every-eight-weeks person, then it’s probably not for you.

How to style a Scandi bob

As we’ve already chatted about, the beauty of a Scandi bob is that it shouldn’t require a huge amount of styling to achieve. You’re aiming for effortless but still polished though, so we would still recommend picking up tools rather than washing and going.

—“Start with a blow-dry spray that contains heat protection,” advises Douglas. “You want one that has a small amount of hold but still allows the hair to move after styling. One of the features of the Scandi bob is that it moves freely and isn’t stiff or sticky.” Create volume —“To add volume and body from root to end I would suggest using a heated brush,” explains Dobson. “Hold the hair up when drying and use a motion of up, over and down to provide lift.

—“To add volume and body from root to end I would suggest using a heated brush,” explains Dobson. “Hold the hair up when drying and use a motion of up, over and down to provide lift. Add body—To complete the look when drying the flipped-over section, use your tool to direct the hair to the opposite side to create a natural ‘swoosh’. Throughout the day you can alternate your parting if you wish by simply running your fingers through it and flipping it to the other side for added volume.”

MD London BRUSH Radial 2 Medium View at MD London RRP: £19 Ideal for shoulder-length hair or shorter if you’re trying to encourage root lift, this pro brush is well worth investing in. It manages to hold onto every strand without tugging or snagging for a smooth, frizz-free finish. OGX Shine+ Argan Oil of Morocco Heat Protect Spray Check Amazon RRP: £7.49 Heat protection is really important to shield your strands from unnecessary damage that could leave them dry and brittle. This one has the bonus of helping to reduce drying time and repelling water to keep fluffy strands at bay too. Bellissima Italia 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler Check Amazon RRP: £89.99 A multi-tasking tool that comes with an impressive eight different attachments, this has everything you need to style your Scandi bob, but also works just as well on longer hair if you’re not ready to brave the chop quite yet.

7 Scandi bob hairstyles to use as salon inspiration

Looking for a couple of inspiration photos to take with you to the hairdressers? These are the Scandi bobs to copy…

1. The undone Scandi bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan has absolutely nailed the ‘I woke up like this’ feel that you’re aiming for with a Scandi bob. Her darker roots help to create the illusion of extra lift and texture too.

2. The Scandi bob with added volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson’s icy blonde is incredibly Scandi. Her smooth lengths are given extra oomph by blow-drying with lift around the crown and flicking out and under at the ends.

3. The side-parted Scandi bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don’t want to flip your hair back, you could follow Naomi Watts’ lead with a deep side parting instead. You still get that added volume, but the overall look is a bit more polished.

4. The glamorous Scandi bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than easy, undone waves, actress Elizabeth Olsen has opted to style her Scandi bob with more precise curls and bends. The blunt ends keep her cut modern rather than treading too far into Hollywood territory.

5. The textured Scandi bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She might be best known for her pixie haircut, but we love this Scandi bob on Elizabeth Debicki. The slightly longer length makes it a more wearable style for all.

6. The wavy Scandi bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your hair is naturally very straight, use Léa Seydoux as your inspiration and use your best hair straighteners or best curling tong to add a gentle wave. This, teamed with the flipped-over styling will give your strands plenty of movement.

7. The Scandi bob with a fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fringes can divide a room, but once you’ve had one cut in, you probably won’t want to be without it. Here Michelle Williams has used a short, choppy fringe to mix up her jaw-skimming Scandi bob.