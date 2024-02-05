The pros say 'Crystal' hair colour will be everywhere in 2024 - and it's perfect for greying hair

While vibrant reds and bouncy bobs are set to dominate this year, one pro hairstylist has predicted the rise of a neutral "Crystal Clear" blonde, whose creamy hues are said to especially compliment grey hair.

When it comes to trending haircuts, styles and colours, greying hair can often be overlooked, with very few looks geared towards silver tones - especially for those hoping to embrace, not mask them. The 2024 hair trends, however, are a very different story, with one colour in particular touted to enhance greys, offering a crystal-like finish.

The colour, as celebrity hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith explains, is an exciting option for anyone wanting to work with their naturally changing hair, whilst keeping it fresh and most importantly, gleaming. So, if you're looking to take inspiration from celebs with grey hairstyles or, you just want to elevate your already-blonde locks, here's what "Crystal Clear" blonde entails...

What is the "Crystal Clear" hair trend?

Sitting somewhere between silver and gold, "Crystal Clear" blonde is described as a very clean and creamy, neutral blonde. Ideal, Smith says for those willing to deal with "the maintenance of all over platinum blonde," or those with naturally white or grey hair.

You can spy the glassy colour on the likes of Beyoncé and actress, Florence Pugh - who recently debuted it, paired with a side-swept pixie haircut, during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in January 2024. You can also take inspiration from Helen Mirren - who is known for embracing her natural, white hair - and achieve a similar look to the actress' by going "Crystal" blonde.

As mentioned, those with grey hair are often left out of the trending colours but the beauty of this luminous shade is that it actually enhances and is itself, enhanced by natural grey roots.

Why is "Crystal Clear" blonde ideal for grey hair?

So, why is this colour so great for naturally greying hair? Smith elaborates: "From a technical point of view, grey hair doesn’t have the yellow undertone that any darker shade does - whether it's brunette or dark blonde. So when you’re really platinum blonde on grey hair, you get that really crystal clear result because you’re not fighting against that brassiness as much."

Then there's also the fact that this shade works harmoniously with your regrowth. "One of the hardest things, for those with quite grey hair, is that no matter what colour they dye their hair, the roots come through visibly grey, cooler, and sometimes appear thinner - due to the grey nature of the hair," Smith explains but Crystal Clear blonde on the other hand, "Is the only shade that will often show the roots growing through as deeper and more shadowed."

Smith adds that typically, those with greying hair will have darker strands scattered throughout, which will create a contrast and therefore dimension, against the neutral blonde tone. This is also the case with their grey roots.

"This is a much more youthful look as a shadowed root will always look younger than a grey root. You also have the benefit of natural grey hair having less contrast with platinum blonde, meaning that the roots are far less visible, and this colour can be relatively low maintenance for most people." The addition of your naturally greying roots and darker strands will also give you the appearance of thicker hair.

This is therefore a really exciting option for those wanting to embrace their natural, greying tones whilst also achieving a fresh and radiant look. Plus, compared to darker hair or even other blonde tones, this shade is actually easier to achieve and maintain with grey hair. Now, isn't that the most refreshing thing you've heard all day?

How to request Crystal Clear blonde at the salon

If you're already fully won over by this shade and want to know how to approach your hairdresser about it, Smith says: "The best way to achieve this colour is by sharing photos with your hairstylist of the bright, crystal clear blonde shade that you like.

"You can explain that you don’t want your grey to be dyed darker but incorporate and tone them as part of the design and lift any darker areas to create a neutral platinum blonde effect."

How to maintain "Crystal Clear" hair?

Now, of course, if you don't have grey hair you can still achieve this neutral, crystal-like blonde but keep in mind that it will require a lot of upkeep.

If you don't have blonde hair, the process of lightening will be a long road and can be quite damaging to your lengths. This shade specifically requires the hair to be lightened or bleached all over and once you do achieve this shade, it will require maintenance - every five to six weeks, according to Smith.

For those with grey or greying hair, however, this colour is less of a commitment as it will actually work with the growth of your steely and white roots.

Smith says: "Those with quite grey hair can expect to leave this up to 10 weeks in some cases. Those who are naturally very white may even be able to go longer. The approach by your hairstylist will vary depending on your exact shade of grey."

For anyone with more of a salt-and-pepper grey wanting to achieve this look, "a gentle bleaching process will be required to maintain your roots and lift those dark areas." This should then be followed by a neutral toner, to create that Crystal Clear effect. "If your natural grey is softer and more beige-like, a high lift tint may be sufficient to achieve your crystal clear colour goal. This is a permanent colour that lifts and tones the hair in one step but is best suited to those with naturally fair hair."

As with all blonde shades, the best purple shampoos will help to ward off brassiness and keep that platinum-esque colour. We would also recommend investing in some of the best hair masks, to deeply nourish your lengths and boost shine.