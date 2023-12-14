32 celebs who embraced going grey - and the chic ways they styled their silver dos

When hints of silver start to appear in your hair, it can feel very daunting to ditch your original colour in favour of the icy hue but we've rounded up 32 celebs who embraced going grey to inspire and reassure you of just how chic it can look.

Going grey is inevitable and while it can be sad to bid farewell to your previous hair colour, those silvery tones offer the chance to debut a fresh and chic look - as proven by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Sharon Stone, whose short hairstyles are already inspiring enough.

So, if you're toying with the idea of going grey, or perhaps you're sick of colouring your hair to hide the silvery streaks, we've scoured the web for 32 A-listers who have embraced the grey and offered refreshing and modern ways to rock it...

32 celebs who embraced going grey

Opting for an all-over icy grey look, or allowing your peekaboo salt and pepper to shine through looks so sophisticated. But if you are stuck on how to celebrate your new icy tones or how to style your changing hair, we've got 32 names who can provide plenty of inspo...

1. Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

If you need some blonde hair ideas that will incorporate your greys, Meryl Streep is the perfect example of how easy it is to blend seamlessly silvery roots into the rest of your cool-toned locks. The Oscar-winner has been favouring an icy grey/blonde colour for years now, which just looks so elegant and is a great option if you're not quite ready to commit to an all-over grey look.

Hydrating Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask View at Look Fantastic $18 at Amazon $18 at Nordstrom RRP: £9.45 No matter your age or high colour, haircare is important for maintaining soft and healthy hair, which is why we recommend investing in a nourishing mask treatment. Goodbye brassiness L'Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo and Conditioner Duo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £25.36 This shampoo and conditioner is designed for grey, white and blonde hair to neutralise brassiness and boost the vibrancy of your hair colour. This is the ideal duo if you're planning to take the plunge and opt for an all-over grey look during your next trip to the salon. Cult-favourite Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 This popular purple shampoo, tones and intensely moisturises your hair, working to repair any brittle strands to leave your hair looks brighter, softer and most importantly shinier. Plus, this shampoo is suitable for all-over colour, balayage and natural blonde styles.

2. Imelda Staunton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While we've seen Imelda Staunton debut the iconic grey curls of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, the actress has also embraced her natural greys off-screen. Here, we can see Imelda sporting a range of silvery tones, including some darker, steely roots. The effect is very chic and ideal if you have a pixie cut or even a bob hairstyle.

3. Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Venturelli/WireImage)

Helen Mirren has been somewhat of a trailblazer for embracing grey and has been known to debut a number of statement icy looks on the red carpet, from short crops to topping her white-grey hair with a wash of peachy pink. Here we can see the actress sporting a face framing white-grey look, which she paired with a midnight blue dress, creating the most beautiful contrast.

4. Andie MacDowell

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gisela Schober)

Andie McDowell's salt and pepper curls are nothing short of iconic and offer some much need inspiration for those with greying brunette or black hair. Unlike with light blonde shades, a streaks of white or steel-grey are much more noticeable on darker hair colours but as Andie proves, embracing it can look simply stunning.

5. Glenn Close

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Glenn Close is another A-lister who is synonymous with having cool, white-grey hair and is a great source of inspiration if you have a short bob or pixie-cut look. Here, Glenn has opted for soft waves to accentuate her silver ends and we can't help but notice the silver sheen her hair has - which can be achieve with products like the best hair masks and radiance-boosting serums.

If you're looking to recreate this shade or white-grey, the best purple shampoos can work wonders with brassy blondes but your hairdresser will be able to advise you on the best treatments for achieving this particular shade.

6. Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Amy Sussman)

We know, we know! This isn't a natural grey look but Halle Berry's silver hair as Storm from X-Men (2000) and this platinum fringe moment will always be iconic and offer up some great inspiration for a statement way to embrace your greys. Especially if you're finding them around the front sections of your hair and your temples.

7. Diane Keaton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk)

Diane Keaton - who already provides plenty of Coastal Grandmother style inspiration - is another celebrity who has fully embraced the hints of silver running through her blonde hair. Here, we can see how her greys offer dimension to her otherwise light, creamy blonde.

8. Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Joe Maher/BAFTA)

We cannot get enough of Emma Thompson's grey and silver crop! It's stylish and statement and incorporates not one but two shades of grey. In the back, Emma's hair is a darker, slate-like grey, while at the front she's opted for a silvery white shade, that frames her face perfectly. This not only brightens her complexion but creates a truly chic and signature look.

9. Olivia Coleman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole)

If you love Andie MacDowell's salt and pepper curls but have short hair, Olivia Coleman has also made the move to embrace her grey ones - having stepped out at the Wonka premiere with this stylish and curly pixie cut. We cannot stress enough how much we love the varying shades of white, grey and brown running through her do.

10. Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

When one thinks of grey hair, no doubt Jamie Lee Curtis immediately springs to mind as - like that of Helen Mirren - the star has famously sported an icy, platinum grey look for years. So, if you're tempted by a really short, short haircut whilst simultaneously embracing your greys, Jamie Lee Curtis' hairstyles are the only inspo you need.

11. Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Hackett - WPA Pool)

If you ever feel insecure about your greying locks, just remember that white-grey is royally-approved as Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II famously embraced her own white hair. She would style her pearly shade in short, soft curls that framed her face and always afforded her a classic and smart look.

12. Julie Walters

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Julie Walters often wears her grey hair in this spiky style which is just so playful and always manages to elevate her red carpet attire. Some of the best hair styling products will afford you a similarly edgy look.

13. Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Albert L. Ortega)

If you've just started noticing a few stray streaks of grey but perhaps there aren't enough to warrant a full-colour change - or you're not ready to do so - Jennifer Aniston hasn't hidden her greys but has instead blended them into blonde and honey-coloured highlights.

14. Judi Dench

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Judi Dench is one of many famous names who took the plunge and welcomed their natural, white-grey hair. The actress has become synonymous with her chic, short crop, which is a great length to experiment with a new shade or to grow out your natural hair colour- especially if you've been covering up your greys until this point.

15. Sharon Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you hair isn't yet all one-shade of grey, why not follow Sharon Stone's lead and opt for this style of multi-tonal look? Here her roots are still fairly dark, but her ends are a blend of ashy blonde and grey.

16. Dawn French

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher)

Dawn French's grey bob is so chic and is again, a great way to debut a full-on silver look. Here we can see that Dawn's hair features a range of tones, which creates dimension and is a great example of embracing your greys, gradually.

17. Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Queen Camilla has always had light blonde hair, making the transition to grey/white an easy one. If you have a lighter hair colour, the royal is a great example of allowing your greys to fill in, slowly - without dying the entirety of you hair to match.

18. Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Like Jennifer Aniston, Sex And The City's Sarah Jessica Parker isn't shying away from her scattering of grey roots. Again, if you have blonde hair or are looking for a subtle way to embrace your own white hairs, a multi-tonal blonde shade like SJP's is a great and universally flattering option.

19. Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety )

If you found one of two stray grey and are considering dying your hair to cover then, may we point you in the direction of Salma Hayek, who has been open about embracing her greying strands. Here you can see a few dotted around her brunette hair and the sight is so refreshing.

20. Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Michael Kovac)

Silver is the new grey, according to Jane Fonda, who stepped out with this gleaming, metallic look in November 2023. If you ever worry about grey hair looking lack-lustre, Jane Fonda proves that this is not the case and to create a similarly gleaming look, be sure to invest in a hair mask or nourishing oil.

21. Queen Letizia of Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Carlos Alvarez)

Queen Letizia of Spain has been pictured sporting a very chic streak of grey in her brunette hair, which will hopefully embolden you not to rush to cover up your own stray strands of grey. The white flash down the right side of her long hair creates a bold contrast with her otherwise dark darks, which is so eye-catching and downright cool. Honestly, this makes us contemplate deliberately putting a streak of white through our hair!

22. Dionne Warwick

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder/WWD )

Iconic singer, Dionne Warwick is yet another example of how chic a short crop can look on greying hair - and why it's such a great option if you're looking to fully celebrate the silver hue.

23. Elizabeth McGovern

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you have dark hair, Downton Abbey's own, Elizabeth McGovern proves the contrast between brunette and grey doesn't mean you need to shy away from the bold leap. In fact, the actress' mix of grey and white tones is so chic and the lighter hue suits her so well - just as well, one could argue, as her original brunette shade did.

24. Maggie Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Maggie Smith is another actress who didn't mask her gradually greying hair and instead welcomed it into her mousy brow hair. Again, greys on lighter hair aren't quick as noticeable, so they can fly under the radar for longer - which, if you are looking to prolong going grey, is something to keep in mind. Lightening your hair is a good trick for keeping grey's at bay and will be a slightly more low-maintenance option than frequently touching up your roots.

25. Tia Mowry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Charley Gallay)

We just adore how Tia Mowry embraced the first hints of grey at her roots by stepping onto the red carpet with this gorgeous braid - complete with blue streaks. The subtle streaks of silver are barely noticeable but actually add to the whole effect of the hip-length braid.

26. Gillian Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Actress Gillian Anderson is another celeb who can be spotted with a few natural greys at her roots, which will hopefully empower you to not sweat your own. Again, her hair is blonde, so they're quite subtle but add a dimension and an air of elegance to her look.

27. P!nk

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage)

Now, singer Pink hasn't actually gone grey, but we do love the idea of opting for a metallic silver like this - especially if your hair is already 90% grey and have a short pixie-style cut.

28. Whoopi Goldberg

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil)

We love to see celebrities embracing their naturally greying roots and Whoopi Goldberg is doing just that, having stepped out at the FGI Night of Stars 39th Annual Gala in 2023, showing off a smattering of silver across her hairline and signature locs.

29. Jodie Foster

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

If you're looking to match a statement, you could following Jodie Fosters lead and actually accentuate your streaks of grey to create a similarly playful look. Here, Jodie has a swept back, quaffed look that shows off the hints of grey perfectly and to great effect.

30. Blythe Danner

(Image credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin)

If you have curly hair, Blythe Danner offers yet more inspiration for how your own waves and ringlets might look with a few stripes grey. Again, we just love how white-grey adds to dimension and interest to blond hair.

31. Allison Janney

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Allison Janney is embracing her natural hair colour, with a few hints of greys which is so refreshing and proves that even though you might be noticing your silvery strands, if you opt for a similarly light and multi-dimensional shade, their really not that noticeable at all.