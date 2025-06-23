32 of Rachel Weisz's best ever beauty looks

When you think of famous British women in the TV and film industries, Rachel Weisz’s name is sure to come up. From early appearances in The Mummy to The Constant Gardener and The Favourite, there’s no denying she is an acting icon.

As well as her on-screen appearances, Rachel has given us plenty of hair and makeup inspiration over the years when she’s appeared on the red carpets of film premieres and award seasons alike. As such, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane and revisited some of our favourite beauty moments from the star here – consider this the dose of makeup and hairstyle inspiration you need before your next big event.

32 of Rachel Weisz's best beauty looks

Blue-red lip and ultra loose waves

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

From the blue-red lipstick to the tumbling waves, this red carpet look just feels... classic. Rachel has been a brunette for most of her time in the spotlight, but we really rate this lighter, almost caramel hue with her complexion. Love this look from the 2024 Venice International Film Festival as much as we do? We've shared a few of our beauty picks to help you recreate it below.

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo View at Boots.com $22.95 at Amazon RRP: £22 One of the most – if not the most – famous red lipsticks in the world, MAC's vivid, slightly blue-red Ruby Woo suits a huge range of skin tones. It's a best seller for the brand and has been for years and years. Plus, it's similar to the shade Rachel is wearing above (though perhaps a little bolder). Dior Forever Matte Foundation View at Boots.com $37.99 at Walmart $57 at Sephora RRP: £50 For a velvety-smooth, flawless-looking foundation that lasts through a special occasion or big event, Dior Forever Matte is a great choice. Blending seamlessly, it melds with the skin for a perfect "matte not flat" base. It's a big investment, yes, but the excellent coverage means it lasts fairly well. Sculpted by Aimee My Mascara View at Boots.com RRP: £18 Adding the perfect balance of length and volume to your lashes, this creates a standout flutteriness without any clumps. The curved brush makes it easy to fit into the roots of lashes to really lift and enhance them.

Blurred pink lip

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

A crisp, solid block colour lip is gorgeous, but there's something about soft focused, blurred edges that we love, too – much like this bold pink shade on Rachel, which she paired with minimal mascara for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Grey liner and glossy waves

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

The deep, almost charcoal shade of grey liner worn by Rachel here is a winning makeup look for green eyes. And that glossy, voluminous blowout? Pretty perfect. The star stepped out with this look for the Golden Globe Awards in 2020.

Graphic liner

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Graphic liner looks are wide-ranging but always eye-catching, and we love the way Rachel Weisz's eyes are perfectly framed with liquid liner along both the upper and lower waterlines. She paired it with a completely sleek updo for the LA premiere of OZ The Great And Powerful in 2013.

Big vintage-style blowout

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

These big, bouncy curls are giving us real Old Hollywood vibes, perfectly complemented with the classic slicked roots, lifted at the hairline, with a deep side parting. Rachel also opted for a soft, smoky eyeshadow look alongside this berry lipstick shade for the 2013 Golden Globes.

Headband with sleek straight hair

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Though we love her velvety lashes, sheeny lip and pop of the best blusher, it's the silvery headband adorning Rachel's sleek hair that really grabs your attention here. The star wore this eye-catching combination when she attended the Oscars back in 2019.

Long layers and complementary eyeshadow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

At first glance, we were drawn in by the red lip and the glossy, layered long hairstyle on Rachel. But look closer and you'll notice her soft-focus sparkly eyeshadow is a perfect match for her gown. Makeup perfection for the LA premiere of The Lovely Bones in 2009.

Minimal eye makeup and healthy blush

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Don't get us wrong, we are very much wedded to our favourite mascaras here at woman&home. But sometimes keeping eye makeup to a minimum is a welcome break, not to mention it draws attention to a fresh complexion and lip colour. That's exactly the look Rachel went for when she attended the world premiere of Prime's Dead Ringers in 2023.

Side flipped curly lob

(Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)

This heavily side-flipped, curly lob is serious hair inspiration – the shine, the volume, everything. Rachel paired this voluminous 'do with a warm pink shade of lipstick and lashings of mascara for the Lobster premiere during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Side parted bouncy blowout and candy pink lip

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Firstly, this candy pink shade of lipstick just works on Rachel, doesn't it? But we also love the way her hair is worn to one side here, cascading around the side of her face and framing her features beautifully. Here she's pictured at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon ahead of the award ceremony in 2019.

Peachy cheeks and swept-back updo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We're big fans of the added lift to this swept-back updo; by keeping all of the hair away from her face, Rachel's peachy blushed cheeks and lined eyes took centre stage when she attended the 2006 Oscars.

Hollywood lob and classic liquid liner

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Everything about this look, which Rachel wore when she attended the 2015 Met Gala, themed "China: Through The Looking Glass" – gets a tick from us, from the slightly flatter S-shaped waves to that bold red lip. Gorgeous.

Deep rose lip

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Deep rosy, almost berry tones are always a good idea when it comes to lipstick, bridging the gap between bold and slightly muted. Paired with centre-parted waves, this was Rachel's look of choice for a BFI screening of Dead Ringers in 2023.

Long rounded layers

(Image credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but this lengthy hairstyle with its curved layers is really reminding us of Jennifer Aniston's iconic Friends character, Rachel Green. Rachel Weisz, however, sported this particular hairstyle alongside warm berry lipstick for a London press conference for Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013.

Rounded layered bob

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Though we've undoubtedly seen Rachel with long and flowing hair more often than not, she has stepped out with a bob or two over the years. With a kind of French bob feel, this rounded and choppy style suits her down to a tee, as seen at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon in 2017.

Bold pink blush

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Framed with a sweeping side fringe, Rachel opted for a very bold pink shade of blush and coordinating pink lipstick when she attended the 2005 Met Gala – whose theme was "The House of Chanel".

Flowing waves and dusky rose lipstick

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This deeper, dusky shade of rosy lipstick is a beautiful choice on Rachel, as are these cascading waves that fall past her shoulders. Here, she's pictured attending the world premiere of My Cousin Rachel back in 2017.

Deep side part updo

(Image credit: Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though it may look like a chic and understated updo at first glance, there's something statement-making about the heavily side-parted style with its sweeping fringe on Rachel. She paired this with a wash of dusky pink blush and a similarly muted shade of lipstick for a photocall during the 2015 Cannes International Film Festival.

The modern beehive

(Image credit: Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

First made popular among the trending '60s hairstyle, the Brigitte Bardot-famous beehive hairstyle has transcended the decades to still be worn today by celebrities like Rachel Weisz on occasion. Here, she's pictured with the throwback 'do at a press conference for The Brothers Bloom.

The pixie

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Pixie haircuts are pretty versatile, and many celebrities have experimented with one over the years, including Rachel Weisz in the early '00s. The shorter length really suits her face shape, accentuated here with gorgeous peachy blusher at the Vanity Fair party during the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival.

Brown smokey eye and ultra-long bob

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Firstly, this perfectly coiffed, shoulder-skimming bob is gorgeous, with a vintage pin-up feel. But we also love the way this brown smokey eye complements Rachel's features – a masterclass in why brown can be just as intense an eye makeup palette as black. The star stepped out with this look for the Youth red carpet during the 2015 BFI London Film Festival.

Breakfast At Tiffany's updo

(Image credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage via Getty Images)

At a glance, you could quite conceivably believe this is Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's – Rachel's sleek and towering updo and smokey makeup is really channelling the iconic role. She stepped out with this eye-catching look for the London screening of The Brothers Bloom back in 2008.

Coral tones and smooth waves

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Look closely and you can see that Rachel's glossy lip colour and blusher are a great tonal match with her coral dress. We love a cohesive beauty moment! She opted for liquid liner and an ultra-smooth wavy hairstyle when she attended the Calvin Klein party during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Updo with loose curls

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Channelling that effortless and undone vibe, Rachel stepped out with this gorgeous face-framing updo for the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards – opting for shimmery eyes and a glossy brown lip alongside the chic 'do.

Hot pink lip

(Image credit: Joe Scarnici/WireImage via Getty Images)

Not only does this bold shade of pink lipstick perfectly complement Rachel's features, it's a great focal point of her makeup; everything was kept fairly simple, with her brows and lashes defined and enhanced, but not overly so. Her glam squad paired this with a neat updo for the Canadian premiere of Youth in 2015.

Centre-parted updo and pink-nude lip

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

A centre parted updo works for just about any occasion in our book, and we love the slightly heightened look of Rachel's style here. A pale pink lipstick and clean flick of liner completed her look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019.

Bob with big curls

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though Rachel has definitely leaned towards long hairstyles over the years, we have seen her with shorter styles on occasion, and it's clear that she can pull off either. We're really into these big and bouncy curls, which she wore to the 2006 Critics' Choice Awards.

Voluminous waves

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though the waves' actual shape is fairly flat – almost looking like a softer and more modern take on crimping – Rachel's hair has been given a good dose of volumising or texturising spray for a thicker silhouette. Meanwhile, her makeup was kept fairly soft for the world premiere of The Mercy in 2018.

Blonzing and barely-there waves

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Rachel's hair had the softest S-shape throughout, ever so slightly reminiscent of Hollywood waves, when she attended the 2019 – and by keeping her hair away from her face, attention was on her blonzed cheeks (a technique that combines bronzer and blush) and rust-meets-pink lipstick.

Softly-swept updo and brown smokey eye

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As if we needed any more proof of the power of a brown smokey eye, we also love the combination of this intense makeup look with a softly swept back – but not tousled or undone – updo. The finishing touch was a muted coral lipstick for the New York premiere of Complete Unknown in 2016.

Thick layers and pinky-brown lipstick

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

By keeping the ends of her mid-to-long haircut fairly blunt, Rachel's hair looks seriously thick and lustrous here. She opted for a healthy wash of blush and a pinky-brown shade of lipstick for this winter beauty moment for the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in 2023.

Bold blush and grey shadow

(Image credit: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

With the warm bronzed cheeks, glossy bright pink lip colour and grey eyeshadow, you can just tell that this is a '00s makeup look – worn alongside a boho chic pinned updo to the 2006 ELLE Style Awards.