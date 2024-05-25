32 of the best makeup looks for green eyes to bookmark immediately

As the old saying goes, the eyes are the window to the soul – and the best makeup looks for green eyes will enhance this beautiful eye colour to really make them pop.

A lesser-seen eye colour than brown or blue eyes, for example, green is a striking eye colour that works with a few different palettes. When you think in terms of colour theory, various shades of purple sit opposite green on the colour wheel, meaning they can really complement this eye colour. Burgundy, copper and other metallics also make a nice contrast.

Hoping for some more visual inspiration? One of the best places to get makeup ideas is from celebrities – or, more specifically, celebrities with green eyes, in this case. We’ve chosen 32 gorgeous makeup looks seen on some very famous faces to help you expand your repertoire. Consider this your one-stop shop for makeup for green eyes...

32 of the best makeup looks for green eyes, as seen on celebrities

1. Copper sparkles

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Actress and producer Charlize Theron's makeup here perfectly accentuates her green eyes for two reasons – one, the complimentary coppery shade and two, the sparkles. The star paired this with a red lip for CTAOP's Night Out 2021: Fast And Furious.

2. Warm brown

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC via Getty Images)

Browns are an ultra-flattering palette for eye makeup and can pack good intensity with a slight softness to them. Actress and producer Demi Moore's eyes are beautifully defined with a brown smokey eye worn to the the 2021 Fashion Awards.

3. Light magenta

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Pretty spring- and summer-time pastels can work really well on green eyes, particularly contrasting pinks and purples. We love actress and producer Emma Stone's light magenta eyeshadow here, which she wore to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

4. Metallic pink

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Metallic pink or rose gold are two colours that make some of the best eyeshadow for green eyes. It's a winning combination that actress Amanda Seyfried paired with a bold lip for the 2023 Met Gala.

5. Cat eye liner

(Image credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

A classic cat eye, created with black liquid liner, is a timeless eye makeup look that works for just about any occasion. Paired with fluttery long lashes, it really makes singer, actress and model Vanessa Williams's blue-green eyes pop – seen at the opening night of The Notebook musical on Broadway in 2024.

6. Lavender

(Image credit: Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Coming back to colour theory for easy makeup pairings, actress Lena Headey's eyes were defined with metallic purple to enhance the green of her eyes on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2018.

7. Warm peach

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Warmer peaches and pinks are also super flattering eyeshadow colours on green eyes. Here, actress and producer Jessica Chastain gives us a lesson in how to wear peach tones at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

8. Warm gold and liquid liner

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

You just can't go wrong with a good bit of sparkly eye shadow for a special occasion, as singer Adele proved at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The star finished off this show-stopping smokey look with lengthy lashes and liquid liner that defined the inner corners of her eyes, too.

9. Bronze

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Yet more proof that classic metallics work brilliantly on green eyes, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan defined hers with warm bronze sparkles for The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime in 2022.

10. Ultimate smokey eye

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

For a dramatic statement, a classic black smokey eye will draw attention to eyes of any colour. Actress Scarlett Johansson's look for the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in 2023 is a great example.

11. Subtle copper

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A little wash of a warm metallic shade like copper or rose gold is one of the easiest eyeshadow looks and elevates your makeup with minimal effort. This really made actress Elizabeth Olsen's eyes stand out at Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event.

12. Dark green

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

It may sound like it could be too "matchy-matchy", but a deep shade of green can enhance these tones in your eyes – just like actress Laura Prepon's look for the Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

13. Gold

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Paired with an elegant and defined lash, the sunny gold of singer Rihanna's eyeshadow here really brings out the green of her hazel eyes, which she wore to a product launch for her eponymous Fenty Beauty brand in 2024.

14. Dusky mauve

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

So subtle it looks almost silver in some areas, actress Felicity Jones' hint of mauve in her eyeshadow really brings out those green eyes. The star wore this to the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards in 2018.

15. Soft brown

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Browns and green eyes are a makeup match made in heaven and here, actress Jennifer Connelly showcases the power of a soft, warm brown smokey eye at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s Dark Matter in 2024.

16. Camel

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This is a great example of applying a warm shade of eyeshadow, camel, up to the brow bone to bring out the eyes. Actress Kristen Stewart wore this glamorous smokey eye to the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show in 2022.

17. Simple liquid liner

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

As mentioned, a slick of liquid liner is a simple yet effective way to enhance the eyes and makes for a winning look, particularly when paired with the best red lipstick – much like actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie's makeup for the opening night of The Outsiders in New York in 2024.

18. Smokey liner

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The power of clean, crisp liner can't be denied, but nor can that of a smudgy and smokey eyeliner look. Entrepreneur, fashion designer and former actress Ashley Olsen's softly smudged liner here really draws attention to her green eyes.

19. Dusky pink

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As well as the dusky metallic shade of her eyeshadow, which perfectly compliments her green eyes, we love how these pretty pink tones on actress Julianne Moore continue through to her blusher and lipstick. The star wore this look on The Eternal Daughter red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

20. Winged taupe shadow

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Winged eyeshadow has been a huge makeup trend recently and is a nice alternative to winged liner, should you be after something that's a bit easier to create. Actress and singer Hayden Panettiere opted for a winged olive-taupe shadow for the 2022 amfAR Gala.

21. Two-tone liner

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We love this eye makeup look using two different colours, black and sparkling silver, to tightline actress and singer Kate Hudson's eyes. The standout look was worn to the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in 2023.

22. Metallic blue

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Blue can be a brilliant contrast to green – the frosted shade within model, actress and presenter Tyra Banks' smokey eye here really brings out the green tones of her hazel eyes, worn to the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party.

23. White liner

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

White liner can make pretty much any eye colour pop, but we love the way it brings out the green in singer and actress Lady Gaga's eyes here. The star paired it with glamorous lashes and a pretty pink lipstick for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

24. Copper and brown

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Pairing a wash of copper shadow with brown liner to define the eyes is a winning combination, especially on green eyes – as actress, producer and presenter Drew Barrymore showcased at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation in 2023.

25. Steel grey

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The right choice of grey eyeshadow, like steel, can really work to enhance the warmth of green eyes, as seen here on actress Alicia Silverstone at the Krazy House premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

26. Barely there peach

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The hint of peach on actress Rooney Mara's eyes here is just enough to make her green eyes pop, paired with similar tones on her cheeks and lips. Complete with perfectly defined, brushed-up brows, the star wore this look to the world premiere of Napoleon in 2023.

27. Mega blush



(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While contrasting and enhancing eye makeup is probably the easiest way to draw attention to green eyes, it's not the only route. Model Gigi Hadid's mega flush of peachy-pink blusher was a perfect pairing for her green eyes at the 2024 Met Gala.

28. Warm smokey eye

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has got a smokey eye down to a fine art and regularly wears this look for public engagements. She opted for this pretty copper and dark grey combination for a visit to Nottingham Trent University in 2023.

29. Blush pink

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images)

This cool and dusty blush pink is such a pretty shade of eyeshadow and perfectly complements both actress Claire Danes' green eyes and her dress. Choose a pair of the best false eyelashes in a wispy design to recreate this look from the Full Circle screening at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

30. Navy smoke

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Well-diffused navy eyeshadow is a failsafe smokey eye look and a winning choice to bring out green eyes. Actress Kaley Cuoco paired hers with a flick of liquid liner for the Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

31. Two-tone sparkle

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sparkling shades will make any pair of eyes pop. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar opted for a true copper with a little bright gold in the inner corners to compliment her warm green eyes for The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2024.

32. Champagne

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Champagne is such a pretty choice of metallic eyeshadow and it's one that complements several eye colours – including green. Paired with cat eyeliner, actress, director and producer Olivia Wilde's look at the Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024 is a great example.