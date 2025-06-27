Sandra Oh's best beauty looks from over the years

When it comes to actors with global reach, some stars are so iconic that most people have seen them on screen at some point. From Grey’s Anatomy to Killing Eve – or even her small but iconic role in The Princess Diaries – Sandra Oh is one of those names, no question.

With a TV and film acting career that spans decades, it's no surprise that Sandra has seen dozens of red carpet appearances over the years, from awards season to premieres and press conferences.

As we know that celebrities are one of the best sources of hair and makeup inspiration, we decided to take a look back at some of our favourite beauty moments from over the years. Here they are...

Sandra Oh's best ever beauty looks

Ultra-radiant skin and wispy lashes

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh has so many wow-worthy red carpet looks from over the years and one thing they pretty much all have in common is her ultra-radiant complexion.

Her look from the 2020 Oscars is one of our favourites; glowy skin, fluttery lashes, just the right amount of shimmery and smokey eyeshadow, and a warm nude shade of lipstick. Here are a few of our recommendations to recreate the look...

Copy Sandra's look...

Eylure Clusters Wispy Lashes View at Boots.com If your natural lashes aren't particularly long or you simply want to add extra flutter to them, cluster lashes are a great way to boost their look, either at the corners or throughout your lashes. Eylure is one of the best brands for the job here, with this pack offering a variety of lengths and glue included. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends View at Cult Beauty Another great launch from Charlotte Tilbury, these nine-pan palettes pack in intensely pigmented eyeshadows in both matte and sparkly metallic shades – Sensual Sunset looks perfect for Sandra's glowy eye makeup look here. Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro View at Sephora UK Fun fact: This was the exact lipstick that Sandra wore for the 2020 Oscars. Her makeup artist Mai Quynh told The Cut all of the Armani products used to make up the star for the awards, which included this liquid lipstick in the super-flattering shade 102 Sandstone.

Metallic frosted eyes

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Now this is a cool makeup look. Sandra's silver foiled eyes are, well, pretty eye-catching, aren't they? Not to mention a perfect match for her silver dress. She paired this with a little volumising mascara and a warm pink shade of lipstick for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

The sculpted ponytail

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The ponytail is an incredibly versatile hairstyle with seemingly endless variations; this low iteration with its deep side part and almost sculpted slight side fringe perfectly complements Sandra's face shape. She paired this with a pale pink lip and seamless-looking base for the Killing Eve season two premiere in 2019.

Beach wave bob

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ultra loose and beachy waves will pretty much always be on the style agenda; they're a timeless look that can flatter and frame any face. Looking great on Sandra's long bob, she opted for this look for the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in 2025.

Sleek side fringe updo

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images for CFDA)

Framing her face beautifully, we love this smooth side fringe paired with an updo for Sandra's appearance at the 2006 CDFA awards. A blush-petal pink lip colour and warm taupe eyeshadow were the final touches to her look; we also love those earrings.

Vintage curled bob

(Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bringing Elizabeth Taylor vibes to the occasion, this perfectly coiffed bob with its vintage appeal was always going to be a winning choice for the red carpet.

Sandra paired it with a ruby red lipstick and perfectly defined eyes for the Golden Globes in 2019.

Curly fringed ponytail

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love a curly updo, as well this curly fringe moment on Sandra. With blush and bronze-warmed skin, she stepped out with this 'do for the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards.

Defined curls

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The definition on Sandra's curls here is gorgeous, as is her curly fringe which frames her face beautifully.

Paired with her signature glowy complexion, we love this look from the Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala in 2023.

Orange-red lip and curly fringed updo

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

There's so much to love about this look, from the bold orangey-red lipstick (that somehow perfectly compliments the event's backdrop!) to the curly side fringe that adds detail to Sandra's otherwise sleek updo.

She stepped out with this look for the LA premiere of HBO's The Sympathizer in 2024.

Raisin lip and fresh skin

(Image credit: Pierre Roussel/Getty Images)

Pictured around the early '00s, we love the '90s makeup feel to this look thanks to the raisin brown lip and soft glowy base. Complete with a pretty sleek blow dry, Sandra wore this look to the Montreal World Film Festival.

Faux fringe and mega-watt glow

(Image credit: Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another great example of the power of a curly full fringe, we love the added detail to this simple and elegant bun. Bronze cheeks, a bright red lip and a little mascara were the finishing touches here when Sandra attended Variety's Power Of Women event in 2022.

Pink-red lipstick and curly ponytail

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

With an air-dried feel to her hair, we love the natural volume of curls when styled in a ponytail and, again, it's another curly fringed look from Sandra. She also opted for a slightly pink-red lipstick for the UK Gala screening of Turning Red in 2022.

The half up

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Half-up hairstyles are a big favourite in our books, marrying the joy of longer hair with the detail of a ponytail or bun, for example. This looks great with Sandra's curls and fringe, complete with an orange-red lipstick for the LA premiere of Turning Red in 2022.

Liner and simple ponytail

(Image credit: Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

As if we didn't already know the reliability of a ponytail for just about any occasion, here's another example on Sandra Oh – the ideal pairing for her makeup combination of fresh skin, lined eyes and a muted rosy shade of lipstick for the Vanguard Award ceremony at the 2018 Split Screens Festival.

Petal palette

(Image credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Now this is what we call a pink palette. Complementary petal pink shades across the eyes, cheeks and glossy lips? Just gorgeous.

Sandra stepped out with this satisfying makeup look – complete with a curled 'do – for the Golden Globes back in 2005.

Glowy skin and a half-up

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

By pulling the top section of her hair back into a half up hairstyle, the attention was all on Sandra's glowing, bronzed skin and ruby red lipstick when she attended the Producers Guild Awards in 2023. Big fans of this look.

The pompadour updo

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the pompadour silhouette to this updo, bringing all almost all of the attention to the front – but let's not forget that pretty frosted nude lip that Sandra wore here, too, pictured at the Time 100 Gala in 2019.

High bun and coral-red lips

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

This glossy, coral-red lip? Five stars. This is also a great example of why the high bun is such a classic look for almost any occasion. A slick of liquid liner and toasted brown eyeshadow were the final touches to Sandra's makeup for the Golden Globes in 2019.

Wine red lips

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Burgundy, wine-red lips will always have a place in our heart, often a go-to makeup statement in winter (though we're fans year-round). They were the star of Sandra's makeup look, along with her signature glowy complexion and defined wavy-curls, for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

Loose curly updo and pink blush

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Another gorgeous blush look – and proof of the transformative powers of the best blusher – we love the varying shades of pink in Sandra's makeup here.

The heightened curly updo also gets top marks from us, showcasing her features beautifully, as seen at the Tibet House Annual Benefit Gala in 2020.

Dip dye

(Image credit: Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Many celebrities experimented with dip dye, and Sandra was no exception; look closely and you'll spot the bright blonde ends of her hair. She paired this with cool brown tones in her makeup for the Tony Awards all the way back in 2005.

Curly curtain bangs

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Firstly, these soft and romantic dusky pink tones to Sandra's makeup are gorgeous and really work with her features. But we also love the voluminous curly fringe and loose sections framing her face as part of this updo – as seen at the TIFF Tribute Awards in 2024.

Pink glossy lip

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Keeping the rest of her makeup fairly understated, this pink, juicy, sheeny lipstick was a great choice on Sandra alongside her smooth blowout for the Independent Spirit Awards Filmmaker Grant and Nominee Brunch back in 2011.

Vintage glamour lob

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

This hairstyle looks like it draws on the popular curled long bobs of the '40s and '50s, and it suits Sandra's face shape down to a tee.

She paired this vintage glam hair moment with a generous wash of bronzer, soft sparkly eyes and a coral-red lip when she attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in 2025.

Soft grey eyeshadow and big loose curls

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Pictured right in the middle of her Grey's Anatomy era at the 2011 NAACP Image Awards, we love this big voluminous blow dry on Sandra.

She opted for deep red lipstick, bronzed cheeks and tightlined eyes for the occasion – super glam.

Voluminous updo

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

We love the texturised feel to this heightened updo, which really works to draw attention to Sandra's makeup – draped blusher, a mauve-pink lipstick and her signature fresh complexion, finished with just a touch of mascara.

Here she's pictured at the Killing Eve and When Heroes Fly screenings during Cannes 2018.

Curly lob and deep red lipstick

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

How gorgeous is the volume in these big curls? They work perfectly with this long bob length on Sandra's hair, paired with a deep red lip for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Glossy berry lips

(Image credit: Donald Weber/Getty Images)

This glossy berry lip just works on Sandra. With pretty bronzed cheeks and warm taupe eyeshadow, it's another gorgeous throwback look, this time from her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, AKA TIFF, in 2004.

Smooth blowout

(Image credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

This sleek blowout with curled ends suits Sandra down to a tee, paired with her signature glowy complexion, a warm coral glossy lip and gold eyeshadow – as seen at the Producers Guild Awards back in 2006.

Curly updo and rosy beige lipstick

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Taking advantage of her curls' natural volume with this high updo, Sandra opted for rosy beige lipstick and complementary blush for her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Award event in 2025.

Voluminous curls and a reddish lip

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

If you don't want to commit to an all-out bold shade of red lipstick, a sheerer and more balmy product is a great way to get a hint of it – as Sandra shows here.

Her makeup was finished with a warm brown eyeshadow alongside her naturally voluminous curls for the London premiere of Shang-Chi in 2021.

Ultra-glowy, blushed skin

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Sandra always manages to nail a radiant, almost backlit, complexion and this look is no exception.

Her super glowy skin was complemented with a pretty warm blush and rosy nude lip for the Gold House And Macro One House Toast To The Emmys event in 2024.