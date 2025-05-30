Naomie Harris's best hair and makeup moments from over the years

When it comes to British screen stars, Naomie Harris is undoubtedly on a list of our greats. After roles in major movies like 28 Days Later and Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, she went on to play Miss Moneypenny in several Bond films. Sure, 007 might be the title role, but we’d argue that Moneypenny has stolen the show on more than one occasion.

We don’t know about you, but we love looking to celebrities for hair and makeup inspiration; they’re a great source of it, given that they’re mainstays of the red carpet, award shows and other public appearances.

Which is exactly why we’ve taken a look back at some of the top beauty moments from Naomie Harris. Here are our favourites…

Naomie Harris's best beauty looks from over the years

Classic red lip

(Image credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage via Getty Images)

There really is a shade of the best red lipstick to suit everyone – and this ever-so-slightly blue red suits Naomie down to a tee. She paired it with lengthy lashes, a slick of liquid liner and her braids worn in a half-up hairstyle, pictured here at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party in 2019.

Lengthy waves

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lengthy waves have an almost mermaid-like quality and we love the cascading 'S' shapes here – no doubt created with the help of hair curlers.

Naomie kept her eye makeup minimal, opting for a natural-looking base with warm orange-toned blush and a nude lip for the Vanity Fair Lunch during Cannes 2025.

Springy curls

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We love these corkscrew curls on Naomie, with the curl patterns only enhanced further with a hint of an ombré look and a few carefully placed highlights.

She opted for a glossy lip, glowing cheeks and softly enhanced eyes alongside them for the 2020 BAFTAs.

Hollywood curls

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hollywood waves are such a timeless classic, which is why you'll spot them on the red carpet at pretty much any given event – and Naomie is no stranger to them.

She stepped out with these heavily side-parted bouncy waves for the Golden Globe Awards back in 2017.

Peachy blush

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

A generous sweep of blusher can transform your look, which is why it's one of our favourite makeup products – and we love this warm orangey-peach shade on Naomie.

She paired it with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy lip for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Sheeny pink lip

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sporting a long and loose curly hairstyle that looks to be partially braided towards the roots, Naomie opted for a sheeny pink lipstick, a touch of a smokey eye and lightly blushed cheeks for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Blunt bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Take it from us, there will always be some kind of bob among the hair trends du jour, and a blunt bob is particularly classic. We love the way this sharp style sits past Naomie's chin, framing her face beautifully and with softly lightened ends, pictured here at the 2018 Fashion Awards.

Twists and pink lipstick

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

There's so much to love about this look, from the twists to the cohesive gown-complementing pink lipstick. Naomie stepped out with this ensemble for the Grand Prix Ball in 2022.

Ombré hair

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

We're big fans of a softly blended ombré hair look, with Naomie's darker roots transitioning into a spiced brunette shade from the mid-lengths to the ends. Styled in loose waves, she paired this hairstyle with gold eyeshadow and a slick of liquid liner for the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Tousled ponytail

(Image credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

With a kind of rock-chic feel to the overall look, Naomie paired a teased ponytail with metallic grey eye makeup and a very pale pink shade of lipstick for the Hollywood Film Awards back in 2016. Very grunge meets glam.

Accessorised twists

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Adorned with a Michael Kors chain accessory, Naomie wore her two-strand twists in a very loose, almost-ponytail, for the world premiere of No Time To Die in 2021, while her makeup was kept soft and fresh. A stunning look.

Big curled blowout

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In a gorgeous golden caramel shade of brunette, Naomie stepped out with a lengthy, glossy and bouncy blow dry for the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in 2024, coupled with a glossy nude lip, bronzed cheeks, liner and wispy lashes.

Waved bob

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

A blunt, wavy bob is such a classic look that really suits an oval or heart-shaped face like Naomie's – and looks great with a slightly flipped over off-centre parting. Glossy lips were the final touch to her beauty look for a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors in 2019.

Half up

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for AllBright)

Half-up hairstyles are a great way to enjoy the best of both worlds in terms of updos versus "hair down" looks; Naomie paired her half-up locs with pinky brown lipstick and a hint of the best mascara and liner for the opening of The AllBright in 2018.

Soft smokey shadow

(Image credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Showcasing the power of well-diffused smokey eyeshadow, Naomie's eyes were perfectly defined for the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in 2016. She paired this makeup classic with a beige lipstick and smooth blowout.

Big curly bob

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A great example of how gorgeous voluminous curls look with a long bob hairstyle, this is a great look on Naomie, worn alongside warm bronzer, smoked-out liner and subtle cool pink lipstick to the BAFTAs in 2012. We love the coppery pieces throughout her hair, too.

Side ponytail

(Image credit: Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

A sleek low ponytail is a very chic look, particularly when worn to the side and over one shoulder like Naomie's look here at a Fendi store opening in Paris in 2013. The rest of her makeup was kept understated-yet-glam with flawless-looking skin, a barely-there lip and well-defined eyes.

Bright berry lips

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic Getty Images)

A brighter and bolder shade of berry lipstick makes a brilliant focal point of your makeup look, either with a bold eye or when everything else is kept soft and minimalistic, like Naomie's look here for the New York premiere of Southpaw in 2015. We love how well this purple-pink shade works with her skin tone.

Vintage curls

(Image credit: PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

Showcasing their timeless appeal, these big and glossy curls ooze vintage vibes and perfectly frame Naomie's face, while her makeup is soft and accentuates her features, with a little warmth from bronzer a muted peachy nude lip – as seen at a photo call ahead of the preview of Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in 2013.

Side parted voluminous curls

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

A flipped side parting is a great way to wear curly hair and take advantage of its volume, as Naomie showcases here; just look at those pretty highlights.

She opted for warm bronzer and a frosted pink lip for the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

Glossy lips

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The best lip oils have proven very popular in recent years, but lip gloss will always have a place in our hearts, working brilliantly alongside tightlined eyes as part of this fresh-faced look on Naomie for a Skyfall photocall back in 2012.

Beachy waves

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Flat, beachy waves are a great way to add a little texture if you don't want to go for a bigger, bouncier hairstyle but also want to avoid poker straight hair; these suit Naomie down to a tee.

She paired them with a sheeny pink lip, bronzer and a slick of mascara for a Spectre photocall in 2015.

Undone waves and a coral lip

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

This is a brilliant example of loose, tumbling waves done right, softly framing Naomie's face and eyes – but the coral lip is arguably the star of the show, bringing a nice infusion of colour to her look.

She stepped out with this makeup moment for a screening of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.

Golden brunette

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though Naomie has more often sported darker hair colours, she has dabbled with blonde hair somewhat, with this golden shade a lovely blend and perfectly complementing her natural features.

Pinky peach lipstick was the finishing touch when she attended the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in 2017.

Classic liquid liner and sparkly shadow

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Where to even begin with this show-stopping look? From the Hollywood waves, the perfect flick of liner, it really is a winning red carpet look – as seen on Naomie for the Oscars back in 2013.

Winged eyeshadow

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Eyeshadow wings are a great way to enhance the eyes and have been very popular in the 2020s. We love these warm browns on Naomi's eyes alongside tight-lined eyes and a pale pink lip for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in 2017.

Pale pink lipstick

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Colour us obsessed with this almost iridescent shiny pink lip on Naomie, which goes perfectly with the sweeping balayage styled in loose curls.

Bronzed cheeks and liner were the finishing touches to her look at the Victoria Beckham For Target Launch Event in 2017.

Ultra high ponytail

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images via Getty Images)

An ultra-high ponytail is always a good idea in our book, working for just about any occasion. Naomie said she loved these faux locs both for their versatility and for protecting her natural hair.

She stepped out with this look for the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

Layered bob

(Image credit: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Complete with a grey smokey eye and barely-there lip colour, Naomie's hair was a layered bob styled with softly curled ends for a photocall ahead of production on the Bond film Skyfall back in 2011. It's a gorgeous length on her.

Braided ponytail.

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

With her braids in a ponytail, we love the added asymmetric detail at the front of this hairstyle on Naomi.

She paired it with the softest wash of grey shadow and a pretty pink-brown shade of lipstick for a Build Series discussion of the film Black and Blue in 2019.

Pink nude lip and sleek hair

(Image credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Sometimes the simplest beauty looks make the biggest impact, and we love Naomie's understated glam here: a slightly glossy pink-nude lip, warm brown eyeshadow, a slick of mascara and flawless-looking skin, worn to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Loose low bun

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

There's just something about a centre-parted updo that makes a timeless classic, particularly when it's an effortless loose low bun.

Naomie paired it with ultra-radiant skin for the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Windsor Cup in 2024.