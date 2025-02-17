What is tightlining? How to master the technique, according to two makeup artists

Want to define and accentuate your eyes? Tightlining is a makeup trick that can do exactly that – but if you aren't a makeup pro, you might not be 100% sure what it is or how it works.

Before we get into the specifics, tightlining is a technique often used by professionals, which involves using the best eyeliner to define your eyes, also making your lashes look thicker and fuller in the process.

To clearly break down this easy makeup look - and how to master the technique - we spoke to two leading makeup artists for their expert insights. We've also included some of the best products for the job to help you on your way.

The makeup artist's guide to tightlining

What is tightlining, exactly?

“Tightlining, also known as invisible eyeliner, gives the illusion of thicker, fuller lashes without looking like eyeliner, as you are working the liner into the root of the lashes from the underside of the lashes, rather than on top," explains makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE, founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty. “This is a favourite technique of mine because it suits every single eye shape as it follows the natural shape of the eye. This technique is particularly good for hooded eyes or [those who] wear glasses with a long-sighted prescription.”

“This is an eyeliner placement that essentially makes it look like all of your eyelashes are joined together by a line," adds Rose Gallagher. "You put it on the upper lash line, between the waterline and the eyelashes, and trace a line along there. It also makes your lashes look thicker; you’d be amazed at how much definition it brings to the eye. It’s almost like creating an outline, but it doesn’t overly look like make-up because it’s really discreet and very chic.”

How to tightline

Now you know what tightlining is, the next step is mastering the technique. Here, our expert MUAs have broken down how it's done step by step.

Choose the right eyeliner: "Liquid liner won’t work so well because the liquid will run into the waters of the waterline. You either want a pencil or a gel eyeliner with a small brush," says Gallagher. "It’s a ticklish part of the eye, so you want something creamy or a gel texture that will go on quickly with a lot of pigment, so that you can get it done as quickly as possible." The quicker you get it done, the less your eyes will water! Curl your eyelashes: This first step is key to all great eye makeup looks, but in the case of tightlining specifically, Hammer notes using one of the best eyelash curlers will "Give you a better view of the roots." Begin with the upper waterline: “Lift the eyelid a bit with your finger for easy access to that waterline, which is tucked away when your eye is resting," says Gallagher. "Trace a line as if you were doing a dot-to-dot with your eyelashes on the upper lash line.” Hammer adds: "It is your choice whether you want to create a solid line along the whole upper waterline, or for a softer look press only between the lashes.” Then trace the lower waterline: For a more understated look, you can leave it at tightlining your upper lashes, but for an even more defined look that works with more intense makeup, such as smokey eye looks, repeat the tightlining process along your lower waterline, too.

“When you look forward you’re going to notice that you have this lovely crisp line that isn’t necessarily touching your skin, it’s more in between the lashes than a flick, for example, but you will feel like you’ve got an outline to your eye," Gallagher explains. "Everything looks quite polished, tidy, the lashes look fuller – it just looks lovely.”

Ready to tightline? Below we've shared some of our experts' favourite pencil and gel liners should you need a new one for the job.

Our experts' tightlining product picks