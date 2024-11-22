Iconic liquid eyeliner ideas – from a classic wing to graphic looks

Right this way for all the liquid eyeliner inspiration you need...

Eyeliner has been used for thousands of years, and it remains a popular and failsafe option today. A true makeup bag staple, the classic feline flick, for example, has long been a regular in TV, movies, and magazines alike.

The best eyeliner products are very versatile, and since the invention of liquid eyeliner in the 1950s, you can choose from scores of different types. There’s everything from both smudgy and budge-proof pencil options to pen, gel and classic liquid liners. Whether you prefer just a little added definition, an eye-catching wing or something graphic that’s more of a statement, the possibilities with eyeliner are almost endless.

Want to breathe new life into your makeup repertoire? Whether you’d like to stick to classic black eyeliner or experiment with bolder colours or even sparkly finishes, these eye-catching celebrity makeup looks will serve plenty of inspiration for future looks.

Iconic liquid eyeliner ideas, as seen on celebrities

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the amfAR Gala 2024 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival via Getty Images)

There's a reason why a slick of liquid eyeliner is a look that's stood the test of time, as shown here on the beautiful Michelle Yeoh. It defines the eyes and makes them pop, as well as working as part of any makeup look. Once you've mastered how to apply eyeliner – remember that allowing for extra time and patience is key – it's just about finding a product you love and that you find personally easy to use.

Shop our top liquid liner picks...

SUQQU Colour Ink Liquid Eyeliner

SUQQU Colour Ink Liquid Eyeliner

RRP: £26

Voted our top overall choice in our guide to the best eyeliners on the market, SUQQU's Colour Ink Liquid Liner scored points with us for its glossy finish, ease of use and staying power. It also comes in black, brown, blue and red shades.

KVD Tattoo Liner with swatch alongside it

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner

RRP: £21

In the liquid eyeliner world, KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner is one of the most famous and well-loved options for its solid liners and staying power. Bonus: there is a mini option available, so you can try it out before investing in the full-size one.

Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Liner

Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Liner

RRP: £23

Seeking out a waterproof formula is a good idea if you really need your look to stay put for longwear – and this option from Lancôme is another classic pen format. As well as black, it's also available in brown, grey, blue and green.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union poses at a preview of the Manhattan Theater Club's production of the new play "The Collaboration" on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 29, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with standout spidery lashes and graphic liner, we're obsessed with this incredible makeup look on Gabrielle Union – which she wore to a preview of the Manhattan Theater Club's Broadway production of The Collaboration in 2022.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proving that liquid eyeliner and one of the best red lipsticks is always a winning combination, we love this look on Eva Longoria, which she wore to the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins attends the 2022 Time 100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a real '60s hairstyle and vintage-inspired makeup to match, we love the graphic effect of Lily Collins' upper and lower lash liquid liner, which she wore to the 2022 Time 100 Next event.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This sweeping liquid liner really draws attention to Rosario Dawson's eyes. The star paired this makeup with an extra long detailed braid for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the NYC premiere of "The Idea of You" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pencil is widely considered much easier to apply than liquid eyeliner, especially if you are going for a slightly soft-focus finish, but can still define the eyes brilliantly – as Anne Hathaway demonstrated at the NYC premiere of The Idea of You in 2024. This style can also be replicated with a liquid liner.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By using a deep metallic pencil here, Gemma Chan's eyes are both defined and have a bit of soft focus shimmer to them, making for a lovely warm smokey eye look at Vogue World: London 2023. A similar look could be achieved with the same shade of liquid eyeliner and a bit of smoked-out eyeshadow.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Perhaps not one we'd throw on for a standard day at the office, but Emma Stone's bejewelled winged liner is truly a thing to behold – and one of our favourite Met Gala makeup looks of all time.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives at the "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Viola Davis' makeup is always on point; we love this deep emerald liner on her, paired with gold eyeshadow and lengthy lashes for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Asteroid City" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A great case for a classic flick of eyeliner, Scarlett Johansson paired this classic eye makeup look with a bold pink lipstick that matched her gown for the Asteroid City photocall at Cannes 2023.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Using glittery eyeshadow for a graphic smokey eye makeup look, Jennifer Lopez's makeup was finished with a classic flick of liquid liner for the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in 2024.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attends the World Premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal at the Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paired with wispy, fluttery lashes, Sienna Millers eyes looked soft yet defined for the world premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal in 2022. A sweep of glittery eyeshadow really made her blue eyes pop.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

We absolutely love this eye-catching look on Janelle Monáe, paired with super voluminous eyelashes – which she wore to the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. She paired a smudged-out metallic green pencil with a slick of black liquid eyeliner on her lids for a high drama effect,

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A little brown pencil liner adds definition to Jessica Chastain's eyes as part of her coral makeup ensemble here, worn to the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool. Brown liquid liner could also be used here for a crisper finish.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at the Los Angeles Red Carpet And Fan Screening For Prime Video's "Citadel" on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of tightlining, this eye makeup perfectly accentuates Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous eye shape. Finish with your best false eyelashes and berry lipstick to recreate her look.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance" at Directors Guild Of America on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proof that warm brown tones can still bring a nice amount of intensity to eye makeup looks, Demi Moore opted for a coral palette for the Los Angeles premiere of The Substance in 2024. Though Demi has lined her eyes with pencil, you could opt for a flick of liquid liner on the upper lids for even sharper definition.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker attends HBO Max's "And Just Like That" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

A great case for the power of a brown smokey eye, eyeliner makes for the finishing touch here as part of Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup look for the And Just Like That New York premiere in 2021. Opt for a deep metallic shade of liquid liner for a twist on classic black.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly arrives at Louis Vuitton Unveils Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey at Louis Vuitton X on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

This warm shade of coppery pencil provides the perfect contrast with Jennifer Connelly's eyes, as seen at the 2024 AFI Fest. In fact, we'd deem it one of the best makeup looks for green eyes.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Limited Series "The Sympathizer" at The Paramount LA on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Here, Sandra Oh showcased the power of pairing black liner with a classic red lip for the Los Angeles premiere of The Sympathizer in 2024. Simple, high-impact and so glamorous.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of why tightlining is such a failsafe technique for defining and drawing attention to the eyes, Jennifer Garner wore this metallic look to The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2024.

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Complete with a feline flick and super wispy lashes, we love this makeup on Sofia Vergara for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her copper-coloured eyeshadow keeps the look sultry but warm.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

It's no secret that we love Kerry Washington's beauty looks here at woman&home, and this eyeliner wing is sheer perfection. The star wore this loo to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock poses in the press room at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Here, a little eyeliner helps to add definition without taking away from the gold tones of Sandra Bullock's eye makeup – which paired perfectly with pink blush and lipstick at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lucy Liu's precise eyeshadow-and-liner wing is hard to beat – as seen for her appearance at the London screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love the way a little black liquid liner compliments the diffused metallic shades of this gorgeous eye makeup look on Reese Witherspoon – as seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six in 2023.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the "L'Immensita" photocall at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon December 13, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

With an overall ensemble that screams Brigitte Bardot, we love this pitch black eyeliner with a feline flick on Penelope Cruz, which she wore to the Paris photocall for L'Immensita in 2022.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Perfectly defining her eyes, Angela Bassett's red carpet glam was finished with a slick of liner and lengthy lashes for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We love the sharp definition of Kate Hudson's eyeliner here, which made for a cool statement for the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Paris.

Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Eyeliner is arguably Angelina Jolie's signature look and the coral lipstick provides a cool contrast to the monochromatic eye makeup look – worn to the 2023 Golden Globes.

Adele

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Another woman for whom liquid eyeliner is something of a signature makeup look, Adele always looks great with a feline flick – paired with fluttery false lashes here for the 2022 Brit Awards.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Eyeliner looks great when it's crisp and clean, or slightly smudged for more of a soft-focus look, much like Salma Hayek's sparkly makeup here for the 2023 Golden Globes. This eye-catching look would also work with a liquid liner wing.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love Margot Robbie's softly smudged lower lash line here, which perfectly contrasts the liquid liner and defines her pretty eyes. The star wore this look to the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

