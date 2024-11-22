Iconic liquid eyeliner ideas – from a classic wing to graphic looks

Eyeliner has been used for thousands of years, and it remains a popular and failsafe option today. A true makeup bag staple, the classic feline flick, for example, has long been a regular in TV, movies, and magazines alike.

The best eyeliner products are very versatile, and since the invention of liquid eyeliner in the 1950s, you can choose from scores of different types. There’s everything from both smudgy and budge-proof pencil options to pen, gel and classic liquid liners. Whether you prefer just a little added definition, an eye-catching wing or something graphic that’s more of a statement, the possibilities with eyeliner are almost endless.

Want to breathe new life into your makeup repertoire? Whether you’d like to stick to classic black eyeliner or experiment with bolder colours or even sparkly finishes, these eye-catching celebrity makeup looks will serve plenty of inspiration for future looks.

Iconic liquid eyeliner ideas, as seen on celebrities

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival via Getty Images)

There's a reason why a slick of liquid eyeliner is a look that's stood the test of time, as shown here on the beautiful Michelle Yeoh. It defines the eyes and makes them pop, as well as working as part of any makeup look. Once you've mastered how to apply eyeliner – remember that allowing for extra time and patience is key – it's just about finding a product you love and that you find personally easy to use.

Shop our top liquid liner picks...

SUQQU Colour Ink Liquid Eyeliner Check Amazon RRP: £26 Voted our top overall choice in our guide to the best eyeliners on the market, SUQQU's Colour Ink Liquid Liner scored points with us for its glossy finish, ease of use and staying power. It also comes in black, brown, blue and red shades. KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner $15 at Target $15 at Ulta Beauty $30.88 at Amazon RRP: £21 In the liquid eyeliner world, KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner is one of the most famous and well-loved options for its solid liners and staying power. Bonus: there is a mini option available, so you can try it out before investing in the full-size one. Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Liner $25 at Neiman Marcus Check Amazon RRP: £23 Seeking out a waterproof formula is a good idea if you really need your look to stay put for longwear – and this option from Lancôme is another classic pen format. As well as black, it's also available in brown, grey, blue and green.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with standout spidery lashes and graphic liner, we're obsessed with this incredible makeup look on Gabrielle Union – which she wore to a preview of the Manhattan Theater Club's Broadway production of The Collaboration in 2022.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proving that liquid eyeliner and one of the best red lipsticks is always a winning combination, we love this look on Eva Longoria, which she wore to the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a real '60s hairstyle and vintage-inspired makeup to match, we love the graphic effect of Lily Collins' upper and lower lash liquid liner, which she wore to the 2022 Time 100 Next event.

Rosario Dawson

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This sweeping liquid liner really draws attention to Rosario Dawson's eyes. The star paired this makeup with an extra long detailed braid for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pencil is widely considered much easier to apply than liquid eyeliner, especially if you are going for a slightly soft-focus finish, but can still define the eyes brilliantly – as Anne Hathaway demonstrated at the NYC premiere of The Idea of You in 2024. This style can also be replicated with a liquid liner.

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By using a deep metallic pencil here, Gemma Chan's eyes are both defined and have a bit of soft focus shimmer to them, making for a lovely warm smokey eye look at Vogue World: London 2023. A similar look could be achieved with the same shade of liquid eyeliner and a bit of smoked-out eyeshadow.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Perhaps not one we'd throw on for a standard day at the office, but Emma Stone's bejewelled winged liner is truly a thing to behold – and one of our favourite Met Gala makeup looks of all time.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Viola Davis' makeup is always on point; we love this deep emerald liner on her, paired with gold eyeshadow and lengthy lashes for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A great case for a classic flick of eyeliner, Scarlett Johansson paired this classic eye makeup look with a bold pink lipstick that matched her gown for the Asteroid City photocall at Cannes 2023.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Using glittery eyeshadow for a graphic smokey eye makeup look, Jennifer Lopez's makeup was finished with a classic flick of liquid liner for the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in 2024.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paired with wispy, fluttery lashes, Sienna Millers eyes looked soft yet defined for the world premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal in 2022. A sweep of glittery eyeshadow really made her blue eyes pop.

Janelle Monáe

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

We absolutely love this eye-catching look on Janelle Monáe, paired with super voluminous eyelashes – which she wore to the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. She paired a smudged-out metallic green pencil with a slick of black liquid eyeliner on her lids for a high drama effect,

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A little brown pencil liner adds definition to Jessica Chastain's eyes as part of her coral makeup ensemble here, worn to the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool. Brown liquid liner could also be used here for a crisper finish.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of tightlining, this eye makeup perfectly accentuates Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous eye shape. Finish with your best false eyelashes and berry lipstick to recreate her look.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proof that warm brown tones can still bring a nice amount of intensity to eye makeup looks, Demi Moore opted for a coral palette for the Los Angeles premiere of The Substance in 2024. Though Demi has lined her eyes with pencil, you could opt for a flick of liquid liner on the upper lids for even sharper definition.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

A great case for the power of a brown smokey eye, eyeliner makes for the finishing touch here as part of Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup look for the And Just Like That New York premiere in 2021. Opt for a deep metallic shade of liquid liner for a twist on classic black.

Jennifer Connelly

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

This warm shade of coppery pencil provides the perfect contrast with Jennifer Connelly's eyes, as seen at the 2024 AFI Fest. In fact, we'd deem it one of the best makeup looks for green eyes.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Here, Sandra Oh showcased the power of pairing black liner with a classic red lip for the Los Angeles premiere of The Sympathizer in 2024. Simple, high-impact and so glamorous.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of why tightlining is such a failsafe technique for defining and drawing attention to the eyes, Jennifer Garner wore this metallic look to The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2024.

Sofia Vergara

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Complete with a feline flick and super wispy lashes, we love this makeup on Sofia Vergara for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her copper-coloured eyeshadow keeps the look sultry but warm.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

It's no secret that we love Kerry Washington's beauty looks here at woman&home, and this eyeliner wing is sheer perfection. The star wore this loo to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Here, a little eyeliner helps to add definition without taking away from the gold tones of Sandra Bullock's eye makeup – which paired perfectly with pink blush and lipstick at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lucy Liu's precise eyeshadow-and-liner wing is hard to beat – as seen for her appearance at the London screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love the way a little black liquid liner compliments the diffused metallic shades of this gorgeous eye makeup look on Reese Witherspoon – as seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six in 2023.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

With an overall ensemble that screams Brigitte Bardot, we love this pitch black eyeliner with a feline flick on Penelope Cruz, which she wore to the Paris photocall for L'Immensita in 2022.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Perfectly defining her eyes, Angela Bassett's red carpet glam was finished with a slick of liner and lengthy lashes for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We love the sharp definition of Kate Hudson's eyeliner here, which made for a cool statement for the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Paris.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Eyeliner is arguably Angelina Jolie's signature look and the coral lipstick provides a cool contrast to the monochromatic eye makeup look – worn to the 2023 Golden Globes.

Adele

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Another woman for whom liquid eyeliner is something of a signature makeup look, Adele always looks great with a feline flick – paired with fluttery false lashes here for the 2022 Brit Awards.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Eyeliner looks great when it's crisp and clean, or slightly smudged for more of a soft-focus look, much like Salma Hayek's sparkly makeup here for the 2023 Golden Globes. This eye-catching look would also work with a liquid liner wing.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love Margot Robbie's softly smudged lower lash line here, which perfectly contrasts the liquid liner and defines her pretty eyes. The star wore this look to the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.