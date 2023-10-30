How to wear red lipstick with confidence, day or night

Knowing how to wear red lipstick could revolutionize your makeup routine. While the bold tone is a daily non-negotiable for some (myself included), for others it's an intimidating colour that's hard to pull off.

A slick of the best red lipstick is something that will always make me feel like myself – or really, a chicer, more confident version of myself. Makeup trends may come and go, but I’m in a pretty committed relationship with reds. But, I totally understand why it's not instinctive for everyone. Red can be daunting, and if you're just starting to ease into the colour, there are ways of helping to build up your confidence.

Knowing how to wear red lipstick, really is about confidence, says makeup artist and MAC Cosmetics' Director of Makeup Artistry Dominic Skinner. "Red lipstick suits everyone," he explains. "It’s all about finding the right shade with the right undertone, worn with the right amount of confidence."

While the bold colour has been an iconic makeup look and a signifier of confidence and glamour for centuries, I'd argue that it doesn't have to be a big glam statement every time you wear it. You can wear it as casually as you would a pair of tracksuit bottoms. Here, Skinner and Makeup Artist Simone Otis share their top tips on how to wear red lipstick, to help you look and feel great in all versions of reds.

Dominic Skinner Social Links Navigation Director of Makeup Artistry, M.A.C Cosmetics Dominic Skinner is a makeup artist and MAC Cosmetics' Director of Makeup Artistry. He is also a judge on BBC's Glow Up.

Simone Otis Social Links Navigation Makeup Artist Simone Otis is a makeup artist, and the lead artist and one of the founding team members at makeup brand 19/99.

How to wear red lipstick, according to makeup artists

1. Find your perfect shade

The first thing to consider when you’re learning how to wear red lipstick is the shade itself. It's as key as learning how to find your foundation shade – if the colour isn’t right, you won’t feel comfortable in it – or look as good. How do you pick the best red for you?

“There are so many red lipsticks on the market that it can feel overwhelming,” admits Skinner. “All reds fall into one of three undertones – this is what you need to look at, not just the red colour. This is why, if you are someone who has always said ‘red doesn’t suit me’ it’s probably because the undertone hasn’t worked in line with your own undertone,” he explains.

If you're wondering what colour suits you – find out your undertone. A good trick is to look at your veins – if they're blue, you're cool-toned. If they're green, you're warm-toned. If it's somewhere in between, you're neutral. If you can't see your veins very well, try holding a piece of gold jewellery by your face, followed by a piece of silver jewellery. If the gold makes your skin look brighter, you're warm, and if the silver gives your complexion extra vibrancy, you're cool.

“Each undertone will do something different depending on what you want your red lipstick to do for you," Skinner explains. "If you want a more wearable red then a golden red would be best as it will harmonise with your skin tone and look more natural – or as natural as a red can," he says. "If you want your lip colour to add some warmth then an orange-based red would do the trick. If you want your red lip to be a real statement then a cooler blue-based red will be best – it will contrast against your skin and really pop.”

2. Start with a sheer colour

If you're a learner driver, you're unlikely to spend your first driving lesson bombing down the motorway (tell that to me at 17). Similarly, if you're nervous about bold tones, you might not enjoy going all-in with a matte pillar box red immediately. Both Skinner and Otis recommend starting with a subtler colour when you're just beginning to learn how to wear red lipstick.

“Start light!" urges Otis. "You can sheer out any lip product with your best lip balm or clear gloss. Just add a touch of colour to the lips and blend with the gloss. Once you're comfortable you can play with the intensity of the colour,” she says.

Skinner says applying your colour lightly also works brilliantly. "If you're new to wearing red lipstick, you can start by tapping it against your lip to get a softer, sheerer colour. This way you can slowly build the colour up to where you feel most comfortable."

Our senior beauty editor recommends...

Lanolips 101 Ointment | RRP: £10.99 I've tried practically every lip balm on the market, and I always come back to this formula which has just one ingredient – pure lanolin. Nothing works as well, in my experience, and it does a brilliant job of sheering out bold colours when I want a more low-key look. I have one in every handbag, coat pocket, and make-up bag.

19/99 Beauty High-Shine Gloss | RRP: £18 Otis recommends this shiny buy to pair with your reds. You could even use it with any matte lipstick, to transform the finish to a gloss. It's also a brilliant multitasker, adding an instant sheen to lips, cheeks and eyes. It's one of those you-never-knew-you-needed-it-until-you-tried-it buys.

3. Find the right finish

Another key element when you're learning how to wear red lipstick is finding a finish you're comfortable with. “A creamy finish that doesn’t dry down is best for beginners," advises Otis. "You can easily blend the colour and wipe it off easily if you make mistakes or want to tone down the colour.”

Skinner agrees. "Try starting with lip balms, gloss sticks or a sheer hydrating lipstick. These softer touches are perfect to build your confidence."

Our senior beauty editor recommends...

Ruby Hammer Lip Serum Balm in Red | RRP: £18 This is the perfect place to start if you're a nervous red-wearer. It's a sheer colour that feels comfortable on lips, giving a lovely subtle tint. It's also blended with a mix of natural oils, to hydrate lips as you wear it.

4. Learn how to apply it expertly

Nothing will knock your confidence like noticing your carefully-applied red sliding down your chin. Or, even worse, if you haven't noticed, and it gets pointed out to you. Learning how to wear red lipstick also means learning how to apply lipstick properly – you'll feel more confident when you know the look is staying put.

A fail-safe application happens in four steps.

STEP 1: Prep: Make sure your lips are moisturised, so the colour won't cling to dry patches. Use a good lip balm daily, and before application, use a lip scrub to smooth the surface.

Make sure your lips are moisturised, so the colour won't cling to dry patches. Use a good lip balm daily, and before application, use a lip scrub to smooth the surface. STEP 2: Line: The best lip liners really come into their own when it comes to reds, preventing the colour from bleeding. Follow the outline of your lips with the liner.

The best lip liners really come into their own when it comes to reds, preventing the colour from bleeding. Follow the outline of your lips with the liner. STEP 3: Colour: Apply in light layers, rather than one heavy-handed application. This also means you can control how opaque the colour is, a handy element when you're learning how to wear red lipstick.

Apply in light layers, rather than one heavy-handed application. This also means you can control how opaque the colour is, a handy element when you're learning how to wear red lipstick. STEP 4: Set: Once painted, blot with a tissue to prevent transfer. You could also set with a sheer loose powder, to lock it in place.

5. Try it out at home

So, you've found your dream red lipstick, and applied it expertly – but what if you're not feeling quite ready to brave the world? 5 minutes before leaving to go to a big 'do is the worst time to try to learn how to wear red lipstick for the first time. You might feel self-conscious or uneasy trying to style out a bold new colour, which will really impact your mood.

If that's the case for you, start wearing your red lipstick around the house for a couple of days before your event. You'll get used to how it feels and looks on you, and it'll help you feel more comfortable when you wear it out and about. Soon, it'll become as habitual as wearing your best perfume – the perfect finishing touch to have you ready to face the world.

6. Find the right way to style it

With red being such a statement-maker, it's important to balance it with the right accompaniments. If you've tried wearing it in the past and it's felt 'too much', you might have worn it with a too-heavy eyeshadow look.

Otis recommends a light touch when it comes to makeup with red lipstick. "A soft shimmer on the eyes goes nicely with a bold red," she advises. "Or wear it simply with a few layers of black mascara. It’s easy and gives your eyes definition without competing with the red lip.”

"The best thing about wearing a red lip is that everything else can be paired right back," agrees Skinner. "A red lip with a fully loaded lash always looks chic whether you wear it with jeans and a t-shirt or your LBD."

Our senior beauty editor's 3 fail-safe reds

In case it wasn't obvious, I am a red lipstick obsessive. I don't feel like myself without a little pop of scarlet, and on those days when I'm feeling a little bit 'meh', a good red instantly helps me feel more like myself.

I've tried and loved a lot of reds over the years, but if I had to pick just three to see me through the rest of my life, it'd be these.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red | RRP: £22 MAC makes some of the best red lipsticks around, and they're the first port of call I recommend when I'm asked how to wear red lipstick. Their in-store MUAs are brilliant and will help you find your perfect match. Russian Red is my favourite – it's a blue-toned red that works especially well in the winter. I also wear the Lady Danger and Chilli shades when I'm after something a bit zingier.

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick in Shot Caller | RRP: £9.99 This is probably my most recommended product – not just in lipsticks, but in life. My gushing Maybelline Superstay Ink Review is a love letter to the buy, but to cut a long story short, it's the most long-lasting lipstick I've ever tried. It's just a bonus that it's so affordable. Shot Caller makes me feel good no matter what kind of day I'm having, or what outfit I'm wearing.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Zestie Bestie | RRP: £19 I've been reaching for this most mornings. It's a lip stain, but not as you know it. It provides budge-proof colour while hydrating, leaving lips looking juicy and plump. You can wear it glossy, but if you're more of a matte fan like I am, apply it to lips, wait for a minute or two then wipe it off for a soft, diffused tint. I love that can put it on and not think about it all day. Zestie Bestie is a joy-sparking orange-red, but I also like Strawberry Sangria for a cooler colour.

FAQ

How do you wear red lipstick without looking washed out? The impact of the bright colour can make some complexion look a little dulled, but there are ways to prevent this, says makeup artist Dominic Skinner. "Try using a little bronzing powder contour and warm the face and sweep a little into the socket of the eye," he recommends. "This will add an unnoticeable warmth to the skin within the natural shadows."

How do you wear a red lipstick during the day? The trick for how to wear red lipstick in the day – really – comes down to confidence. “Just go for it and enjoy," is Makeup artist Simone Otis' succinct tip. If it feels OTT, keep the rest of your makeup relatively minimal, or opt for more sheer reds. "Consider long-wearing, kiss-proof formulas," recommends Skinner. "This will mean you won’t need to retouch and try and maintain that perfect red pout. You can just crack on with your day."

So there you have it, your comprehensive guide to how to wear red lipstick from a self-confessed red lipstick obsessive, with the help of two of the best makeup artists in the business. Give it a go for yourself – I promise you won't regret it.