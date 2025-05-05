Kerry Washington's crushed raspberry lip offers a summery update on classic red

There's no disputing that red is a classic choice, but in case you're in the mood for something juicier, Kerry Washington's raspberry lipstick is just as chic - and far more summery.

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, a rosy pink or nude is undoubtedly versatile. But now and then, a bright hue comes in handy, especially when you want to make a seasonal statement. Speaking of which, with summer on the horizon now is the perfect time to do just that. But instead of the best red lipsticks, why not consider more of a berry hue? Moreso now Kerry Washington has sported this crushed raspberry lip on the red carpet.

This leads us to ponder, is raspberry summer 2025's update on a signature red lip? We certainly love how Washington wore it - and plan to follow suit.

Why Kerry Washington's crushed raspberry lip is perfect for summer

If you've been at a loss for how to wear a berry or magenta-pink lipstick, Kerry Washington delivered a masterclass on April 27th, 2025.

Whilst attending the Annual Atlanta Film Festival, the actor wore the vibrant shade with a very simple but radiant makeup look, courtesy of MUA, Carola Gonzalez - complete with long, fanned-out eyelashes and a hint of blush on her cheeks.

This glowy and uncomplicated approach to her base and eye products allowed for her lips to draw the eye, and for the raspberry hue to pop.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Derek White / Stringer)

As we can see, her cool-toned lipstick coordinates perfectly with her blue and magenta dress, which is another tip to file away for the next time you wear a bold lip - match the shade with an accessory or item of clothing to create cohesion.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rich pink-red might seem a tad daunting, but as Washington proves, it's surprisingly wearable, and she's not the only star making a case for the underrated shade. Helen Mirren also sported a glossy raspberry lip this April, so we think we're spotting the start of a trend here.

Recreate Kerry Washington's raspberry lip look

Alas, while we don't know the exact shade Washington wore, we've rounded up three chic raspberry-like lipsticks (including a few different finishes) to help you achieve a similar look.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Love Liberty View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £29 With its comfortable and creamy matte finish and ruby-red pigment, this Charlotte Tilbury number is a great option for recreating Washington's look. For even more of a ruby tone, opt for the shade Red Carpet Red. Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick in Shade Power View at Merit Beauty RRP: £23 A perfect raspberry-red shade - Merit's Signature Lipstick in Power boasts a comfortable, velvety texture and features hyaluronic acid to keep your lips looking plump and smooth. Subtle alternative VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm in Sucette View at VIOLETTE_FR RRP: £30 If you're not one for very bold lipstick looks, these Bisou Balms are a great choice as they still offer a pop of colour, but it's diffused and subtle, thus, making it perfect for everyday wear. The range features many a red and berry tone, but the shade Sucette seems most fitting as it's described as a 'bright raspberry pink.'

When applying a bold lip, especially a matte formula, we recommend first prepping with a lip scrub and one of the best lip balms - to buff away dry skin and rehydrate the lips.

Using one of the best lip liners in a similar shade, before topping with your chosen lipstick, will also help to boost longevity and offer precision.