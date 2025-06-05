Zoe Saldaña's on-trend cherry red look offers the perfect summer lift to our new season wardrobe
Give one of this season's hottest hues plenty of airtime in a head-to-toe look
Zoe Saldaña is no stranger to a bold outfit, but her most recent ensemble was the pop of colour we needed to inspire our summer wardrobe. Stepping out in an all-red ensemble, there was no missing the A-lister who looked exceptionally chic in her head-turning look.
In cherry red, one of this season's hottest hues, Zoe combined three separate items to create her block coloured style. The smart casual outfit idea was made up of a sleek, midi pencil skirt, a U-shaped sleeveless tank top and a nonchalantly shoulder-draped cardigan by Gia Studios, accented by Saint Laurent accessories and a smattering of Cartier jewels.
Tucking the tank top into the waistband of her skirt, Zoe Saldaña created an almost dress-like aesthetic. The straight up and down cut suited Zoe's silhouette, and the addition of the loosely tied cardigan gave the whole outfit a more sporty feel. Breaking up the tonal look, Zoe accented her outfit with bright white shoes to add a second focal point, as well as layering delicate fine jewellery, that despite its price tag still felt laidback.
One of the hottest hues of the season, cherry red is the colour to invest in
A big part of the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends, red tones have been a huge hit both on and off the runway, with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta all opting for this colour family, from burgundy and merlot to tomato tones, it's all about red right now.
A passionate colour, Zoe's outfit was perfect for a sunny day, the slit at the back of the pencil skirt ensured that despite the fitted silhouette, the star had plenty of movement in the look. Pairing the red with white gave the ensemble a summer-ready feel, as opposed to a festive one, Zoe finished off the outfit with some sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Part of the sunglasses trends for 2025, tortoiseshell frames never really date, making them a fantastic investment piece for seasons to come. With a cat-eye inspired silhouette, Zoe's sunglasses are a pair she can turn to again and again.
When it comes to wearing this trending colourway, don't be afraid to go bold. Zoe's look proves that multiple red pieces together, when similar in tone, can look exceptionally chic, and playing with texture, such as adding a piece of knitwear for example can help to add depth and interest.
Get the look
This charming French clothing brand is one of our favourites for trending looks, which still manage to feel timeless and the Gaspard cardigan is a great investment piece from the brand. Ideal for slipping over dresses and t-shirts, or buttoning up and teaming with your favourite jeans, you'll get plenty of wear out of this design.
This cherry red dress echoes the silhouette of Zoe's outfit, but in a one-piece, rather than a top and skirt. Ideal for layering under jackets or knits at any time of year, this super simple dress is a capsule wardrobe hero if ever we saw one.
Think about the balance of your overall outfit, not just in terms of colour and shape, but how your accessories complement your look. If you're wearing a bright hue, consider more muted and quiet jewellery items to help pull your outfit together, but there is no need for multiple elements to fight for attention.
Contrast is key here. Zoe Saldaña's all-over red look is made even more striking by adding white shoes. The white hue matches the skirt lining, making this outfit feel even more seamless, but it also helps to cement the colour as the main feature of this look.
If going for an all-over red look still feels too much, start injecting this trend into your wardrobe slowly. Try a red pair of shoes, a handbag or even just a new season scarf to slowly integrate the colour while you get comfortable with it.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
