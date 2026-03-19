Cat Deeley just made trending red so easy to wear, and it's all thanks to clever coordination

Wearing British brand, ME+EM, Cat Deeley made red look unbelievably chic

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Cat Deeley in red
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Fire engine red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, and Cat Deeley just nailed the look in the chicest of co-ords. Stepping out to present ITV's This Morning, the star opted for a halter neck top and matching skirt in a silky fabric.

Light and breezy, Cat's silk-satin red skirt was from British clothing brand, ME+EM. Still available in all sizes, the skirt features a ruched, drop waistband, keeping it inline with current trends. Creating a dress-like aesthetic, with a coordinating halter neck top, Cat finished off her ensemble with a pair of boots.

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This is the colour of the season

Ben Shepard and Cat Deeley on ITV This Morning, Cat is in a red top and skirt with burgundy hued boots

(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

Somewhat of a neutral, red might be in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, but it is a colour that never truly disappears from the high street or our wardrobes. Pairing effortlessly with other classic hues of white, navy, camel and black, it's one of the easiest, bright tones to inject into your spring capsule wardrobe thanks to its versatility.

If you're looking for an easy way to style red, then a co-ord does a lot of the hard work for you, and as Cat has shown, it can often give a dress-like appearance, and if you need to, you can adapt the size of your top and skirt according to your needs.

Finishing her look off with a pair of red-toned boots, Cat added a more casual spin to her look and added a spring-ready feel, as the weather can still be unpredictable and a little chilly at the start and end of the day. Accessorising her finished look with a large gold cuff, Cat's simple but polished red look was the chicest way to see out her presenting duties for the week.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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