Cat Deeley just made trending red so easy to wear, and it's all thanks to clever coordination
Wearing British brand, ME+EM, Cat Deeley made red look unbelievably chic
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Fire engine red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, and Cat Deeley just nailed the look in the chicest of co-ords. Stepping out to present ITV's This Morning, the star opted for a halter neck top and matching skirt in a silky fabric.
Light and breezy, Cat's silk-satin red skirt was from British clothing brand, ME+EM. Still available in all sizes, the skirt features a ruched, drop waistband, keeping it inline with current trends. Creating a dress-like aesthetic, with a coordinating halter neck top, Cat finished off her ensemble with a pair of boots.
The spring-ready look was an ideal choice for the increasingly warm weather we're seeing this week, with both pieces crafted from breathable fabric. The floaty skirt was balanced by the more fitted top half, and while the star was bare-armed for inside the studio, this two-piece could be teamed easily with a seasonally appropriate leather or denim jacket.Article continues below
This is the colour of the season
Get the look
Exact match
Still fully stocked in all sizes, this beautiful maxi skirt features a drop waist, with a deep ruched silky waistband for a luxurious feel. The lightweight, floaty skirt is ideal for warmer weather and the skirt can easily be dressed up for dinner plans, or worn more casually with a tee.
A silky, draped halter neck top is an excellent choice for evening wear and is ideal for lengthening your silhouette. The high neck and cut away detail at the shoulders creates a longer frame, drawing the eye up your silhouette. There aren't many sizes left here if you want to create the co-ord.
This gathered skirt is crafted from breathable linen for a lovely, light, summery wear. With a similar silhouette to Cat's design, this red skirt has a more day-ready look, ideal for teaming with your favourite white tee and best white trainers on lovely summer days.
Somewhat of a neutral, red might be in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, but it is a colour that never truly disappears from the high street or our wardrobes. Pairing effortlessly with other classic hues of white, navy, camel and black, it's one of the easiest, bright tones to inject into your spring capsule wardrobe thanks to its versatility.
If you're looking for an easy way to style red, then a co-ord does a lot of the hard work for you, and as Cat has shown, it can often give a dress-like appearance, and if you need to, you can adapt the size of your top and skirt according to your needs.
Finishing her look off with a pair of red-toned boots, Cat added a more casual spin to her look and added a spring-ready feel, as the weather can still be unpredictable and a little chilly at the start and end of the day. Accessorising her finished look with a large gold cuff, Cat's simple but polished red look was the chicest way to see out her presenting duties for the week.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.