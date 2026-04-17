Clodagh McKenna's sporty trousers and elegant top outfit formula is the key to styling the athleisure trend

The ITV This Morning chef and food influencer, Clodagh McKenna might specialise in tasty treats, but we've always got an eye on the star's wardrobe too, as it regular serves some serious style inspiration and her latest outfit is a case in point.

While Clodagh is a big fan of denim in all its guises, today, she left her true blues at home and opted instead for a very chic and trending look, and the TV star's styling offered a masterclass in how to wear the athleisure trend, without looking like a chic PE teacher.

Opting for statement pair of side stripe trousers in a monochromatic colour palette, Clodagh took her track-inspired pants away from the sports field and in front of the cameras by adding an elegant scalloped neck top. By taking the highly sporty bottoms and teaming them with something more refined, Clodagh translated the athleisure trend from field to fashion with ease.

Clodagh McKenna gives her look a sporty spin

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Get the look

M&S Pique Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £36 at M&S Although Clodagh's original Zara pair appear to have sold out, when it comes to embracing the athleisure trend on the high street this season, M&S are leading the way. The vertical black panelling on the side of each leg will help to elongate your silhouette. Sosandar Sosandar Ecru Stripe Trousers, Ecru £49 at John Lewis Two slimmer stripes here offer a more subtle take on the trend, that still delivers on the sportiness, but is a little more pared-back, for those nervous about the look. The drawstring waist adds comfort and style, just keep your top half elevated so it feels more polished and less sports day. The White Company Side stripe trousers £95 at The White Company The White Company is a great place to shop for elevated basics and these navy side stripe trousers are perhaps the easiest take on the trend thanks to the darker base colour which will see them through each and every season. Pick out the white side stripe in your top to add brightness. Exact match Paisie Scallop neck top £56 (was £70) at Wolf & Badger An exact style match to Clodagh's top, this gorgeous scalloped neckline taps into current trends, whilst also adding a timeless and vintage feel to any look. The fitted silhouette makes it ideal for tucking into waistbands of trousers and skirts too for a streamlined look. Mint Velvet Black Scallop Trim Vest Top £35 at Mint Velvet We're seeing an increasing amount of scallop detailing across the high street and this vest at Mint Velvet won't disappoint. An easy elevation to any outfit, this top is proof that it's all in the detail. This season swap your classic crew necks for curves. Love & Roses Navy Blue 3/4 Sleeve Scallop V-Neck Jersey Top £18 at Next Offering a little more coverage, this V-neck iteration is a clever take on scallop detailing and this top will easily add elegance to any look it's paired with. The longer sleeve makes it ideal for early spring or late autumn wear too, and at £18, there are several hues worth shopping.

Trackpants, sport side stripes and silky joggers have all made a welcomed return to the fashion front lines, but the trick with the athleisure spring/summer fashion trend for 2026 is to team your more fitness-led pieces with items that have no place in a track and field session.

This means you can wear those sporty side stripe trousers, but add a sandal or a heeled court to add a little polish to the laidback attire. Likewise, add in a classic white shirt, or a well cut top (like Clodagh), instead of reaching for baggy hoodies or slouch tees, to add a refinement on your top half, that balances the low key nature of your trousers.

Although matching jackets are available to many of the side stripe trousers you see this season, this is perhaps one nostalgic fashion moment best left in the 90s. If you wore this trend the first time round, and love the idea of an elevated jogger, because who doesn't love comfort? Creating a smart casual outfit idea, by dressing up your lightly tailored trackpant is how to make this style look elegant in 2026, and Clodagh McKenna has nailed it.