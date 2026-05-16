If anyone knows how to style sporty side-stripe trousers, it's Mel C, and I love her grown-up take on this trending look

If I asked you to close your eyes and picture Mel C’s wardrobe, I can guarantee that a sporty tracksuit would pop into your mind. The singer’s look was iconic back in the 90s, and although her Spice Girls days are behind her, we love that she still likes to revisit her signature athletic look but with a grown-up spin.

One of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, side stripe trousers are having a major moment. The leg-lengthening silhouette makes your pins look endless, drawing the eye down your silhouette, and they add a relaxed and sporty spin to any ensemble.

But don't be mistaken, despite its race-track aesthetic, the way to wear side stripes is not with a matching shell top. Despite its nostalgic 90s tone, Mel C gave this trend a timely, grown-up spin with an elegant blouse that instantly made it feel more polished and put together, and finishing it with a pair of heels was a masterclass in high-meets-low dressing.

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Tracksuit bottoms have migrated firmly from gym bag essential to everyday wardrobe over the last few years, and it's a trend that looks set to stay. Not just comfy, but leg-lengthening too, depending on how you style them, they can be extremely polished, with just the right amount of contemporary cool.

For a more elegant interpretation, add a pair of heels to your side stripe trousers, and opt for a blouse and blazer on your top half. To keep it more casual, try a white t-shirt layered with a cosy cashmere sweater for a modern but relaxed silhouette.

While side stripe trousers have been a mainstay for the likes of Amanda Wakeley, and have reappeared in her latest exclusive to John Lewis collection, the high street has cottoned on to the sleek but sporty style, and thanks to its figure flattering properties, there has never been a better time to invest.