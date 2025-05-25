I normally love soft pastels at this time of year but Anna Kendrick’s tomato red outfit just inspired me to try something far bolder
The actress wowed in a matching crimson co-ord and it's a winning look for summer
As soon as the weather starts to warm up, I will quickly switch out my wintery layers and autumnal tones for floaty dresses and t-shirts, and most often they’ll be in washes of pastel colours. I love sugary pink and this season’s butter yellow as they always feel very pretty to wear and are perfect for a sunny day, but then Anna Kendrick stepped out in a bright and bold tomato red ensemble, and now I've got the urge to add some oomph to my wardrobe with something similar.
The actress wore a beautifully tailored waistcoat and skirt ensemble by British clothing brand, Rixo while promoting her latest film, ‘Another Simple Favour,’ in London last month. Rixo is one of those much-loved labels that is regularly worn by the likes of Reese Witherspoon and even have the Royal seal approval, having had a dress on Kate Middleton.
This particular top and skirt combination really wowed and she wore them simply with just a pair of shiny gold court shoes. The outfit made a statement with colour while still managing to feel understated and classic – a total winner. The bright and cheerful red shade is gorgeous for summer time and I'm feeling very inspired to add some bold separates into my daily attire after seeing Anna’s look.
If you love Anna's outfit as much as I do, the good news is that the very same pieces are available to buy, and I have also rounded up some other daytime-ready scarlet buys that will add plenty of punch to your sunny day looks.
Shop The Look
Exact Match
Waistcoats are really having a moment right now and this cheery button down shows of the key spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 perfectly. Wear with the matching skirt or dress down with denim. While Anna wore hers almost like a top, you can still slip a blouse or shirt under this design.
Exact Match
This vintage-style mini skirt is a fun way to wear the colour. Buddy up with a floaty blouse and heels for a smart spin, or dress down with a graphic print tshirt and loafers. While this is wearable now, extend into the autumn months paired with opaque tights and boots.
Anna opted for sky-high heels, but if stilettos aren't your thing, then try a mid height slingback like this gorgeous golden pair. The classic metallic finish will work with everything in your wardrobe, while the slingback style gives a nod to one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025.
Shop More Red
This swishy and lightweight shift dress will look fabulous in the sun with a pair of leopard print ballet flats and an oversized tote bag.
If bold primary colours seem a little daunting, you can easily soften the look with some clever styling. I recommend wearing classic staples like a fresh white shirt or grey t-shirt with red trousers or a skirt to balance out the brightness, and if you’re opting for a little scarlet dress, you can keep it feeling chic by styling it with minimal gold jewels and a box clutch.
Alternatively, if bold hues are your thing, make even more of a statement by wearing your tomato-toned pieces with other shouty shades or a hero print like florals or leopard.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
I never find my perfumes to be long-lasting, but I only ever get compliments on this scent hours after applying it
Boasting warming, sensual and addictive notes, this fragrance is the only scent to leave its mark all day long
-
Want stronger arms? This 6-step upper-body dumbbell workout is the easiest way to get them
An upper-body dumbbell workout is the fail-safe way to boost strength and muscle definition in the arms, shoulders, chest, and back
-
I definitely didn’t need any more gingham in my wardrobe but I simply couldn’t resist this pretty pair of checkered pumps
These vintage-style flats have fast become my favourite summer shoe
-
If you're going to wear black in summer, Andie MacDowell's pulled-together outfit is the way to do it
Moody shades can absolutely work in the sun - it's just all down to some strategic styling
-
Eva Mendes’ summer-ready rose print dress is making me fall in love with floaty florals
She was 'so excited' to wear this flattering floral print dress - and it's easy to see why
-
Jennifer Lopez tweed blazer and clever accessories are an easy way to take jeans from casual to classy
The singer was seen in LA sporting an simple but very sophisticated everyday outfit
-
Lisa Snowdon has the most enviable holiday wardrobe, and her boho Boden dress is now in my shopping basket
Her trip to Ibiza was a seriously stylish one
-
Turn up barrel leg jeans? Sarah Paulson ticked two of our favourite denim trends off the list in one go
Her tapered leg style is universally flattering and very versatile
-
Heidi Klum just wore the tailored outfit I always rely on to feel together and polished
This two-piece look is the kind of outfit that works for almost every dress code
-
Want catwalk style for less? This high street collaboration with a Kate Middleton-approved designer is one not to be missed
Full of bright and bold colours, this designer collaboration collection is perfect for the summer social season