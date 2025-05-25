I normally love soft pastels at this time of year but Anna Kendrick’s tomato red outfit just inspired me to try something far bolder

As soon as the weather starts to warm up, I will quickly switch out my wintery layers and autumnal tones for floaty dresses and t-shirts, and most often they’ll be in washes of pastel colours. I love sugary pink and this season’s butter yellow as they always feel very pretty to wear and are perfect for a sunny day, but then Anna Kendrick stepped out in a bright and bold tomato red ensemble, and now I've got the urge to add some oomph to my wardrobe with something similar.

The actress wore a beautifully tailored waistcoat and skirt ensemble by British clothing brand, Rixo while promoting her latest film, ‘Another Simple Favour,’ in London last month. Rixo is one of those much-loved labels that is regularly worn by the likes of Reese Witherspoon and even have the Royal seal approval, having had a dress on Kate Middleton.

This particular top and skirt combination really wowed and she wore them simply with just a pair of shiny gold court shoes. The outfit made a statement with colour while still managing to feel understated and classic – a total winner. The bright and cheerful red shade is gorgeous for summer time and I'm feeling very inspired to add some bold separates into my daily attire after seeing Anna’s look.

If you love Anna's outfit as much as I do, the good news is that the very same pieces are available to buy, and I have also rounded up some other daytime-ready scarlet buys that will add plenty of punch to your sunny day looks.

Shop The Look

Exact Match Rixo Ingrida Waistcoat £184 at Rixo Waistcoats are really having a moment right now and this cheery button down shows of the key spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 perfectly. Wear with the matching skirt or dress down with denim. While Anna wore hers almost like a top, you can still slip a blouse or shirt under this design. Exact Match Rixo Stefania Mini Skirt £185 at Rixo This vintage-style mini skirt is a fun way to wear the colour. Buddy up with a floaty blouse and heels for a smart spin, or dress down with a graphic print tshirt and loafers. While this is wearable now, extend into the autumn months paired with opaque tights and boots. Schuh Selene Slingback Point Court £35 at Schuh Anna opted for sky-high heels, but if stilettos aren't your thing, then try a mid height slingback like this gorgeous golden pair. The classic metallic finish will work with everything in your wardrobe, while the slingback style gives a nod to one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025.

Shop More Red

Phase Eight Zoe Swing Dress £89 at Phase Eight This swishy and lightweight shift dress will look fabulous in the sun with a pair of leopard print ballet flats and an oversized tote bag. Adidas Gazelle Shoes £90 at Adidas An easy way to inject some joyful tones into your outfit is with a colour-pop pair of trainers like these classic suede kicks. They will add a sporty footnote to trousers or a shirt dress. Nobody's Child Isabelle Wide Leg Trousers £89 at Nobody's Child Wide leg trousers will skim over curves for a very flattering finish, and will feel lovely and breathable during the hot weather. Tuck in a vest top and you will be all set.

If bold primary colours seem a little daunting, you can easily soften the look with some clever styling. I recommend wearing classic staples like a fresh white shirt or grey t-shirt with red trousers or a skirt to balance out the brightness, and if you’re opting for a little scarlet dress, you can keep it feeling chic by styling it with minimal gold jewels and a box clutch.

Alternatively, if bold hues are your thing, make even more of a statement by wearing your tomato-toned pieces with other shouty shades or a hero print like florals or leopard.