I normally love soft pastels at this time of year but Anna Kendrick’s tomato red outfit just inspired me to try something far bolder

The actress wowed in a matching crimson co-ord and it's a winning look for summer

a headshot of Anna kendrick wearing red
(Image credit: Getty Images)
News

As soon as the weather starts to warm up, I will quickly switch out my wintery layers and autumnal tones for floaty dresses and t-shirts, and most often they’ll be in washes of pastel colours. I love sugary pink and this season’s butter yellow as they always feel very pretty to wear and are perfect for a sunny day, but then Anna Kendrick stepped out in a bright and bold tomato red ensemble, and now I've got the urge to add some oomph to my wardrobe with something similar.

The actress wore a beautifully tailored waistcoat and skirt ensemble by British clothing brand, Rixo while promoting her latest film, ‘Another Simple Favour,’ in London last month. Rixo is one of those much-loved labels that is regularly worn by the likes of Reese Witherspoon and even have the Royal seal approval, having had a dress on Kate Middleton.

This particular top and skirt combination really wowed and she wore them simply with just a pair of shiny gold court shoes. The outfit made a statement with colour while still managing to feel understated and classic – a total winner. The bright and cheerful red shade is gorgeous for summer time and I'm feeling very inspired to add some bold separates into my daily attire after seeing Anna’s look.

Anna Kendrick wearing a red co ord set

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you love Anna's outfit as much as I do, the good news is that the very same pieces are available to buy, and I have also rounded up some other daytime-ready scarlet buys that will add plenty of punch to your sunny day looks.

Shop The Look

Rixo, Ingrida WaistcoatExact Match
Rixo
Ingrida Waistcoat

Waistcoats are really having a moment right now and this cheery button down shows of the key spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 perfectly. Wear with the matching skirt or dress down with denim. While Anna wore hers almost like a top, you can still slip a blouse or shirt under this design.

Rixo , Stefania Mini SkirtExact Match
Rixo
Stefania Mini Skirt

This vintage-style mini skirt is a fun way to wear the colour. Buddy up with a floaty blouse and heels for a smart spin, or dress down with a graphic print tshirt and loafers. While this is wearable now, extend into the autumn months paired with opaque tights and boots.

Schuh , Selene Slingback Point Court
Schuh
Selene Slingback Point Court

Anna opted for sky-high heels, but if stilettos aren't your thing, then try a mid height slingback like this gorgeous golden pair. The classic metallic finish will work with everything in your wardrobe, while the slingback style gives a nod to one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025.

Shop More Red

Phase Eight , Zoe Swing Dress
Phase Eight
Zoe Swing Dress

This swishy and lightweight shift dress will look fabulous in the sun with a pair of leopard print ballet flats and an oversized tote bag.

Adidas, Gazelle Shoes

Adidas
Gazelle Shoes

An easy way to inject some joyful tones into your outfit is with a colour-pop pair of trainers like these classic suede kicks. They will add a sporty footnote to trousers or a shirt dress.

Nobody's Child , Isabelle Wide Leg Trousers
Nobody's Child
Isabelle Wide Leg Trousers

Wide leg trousers will skim over curves for a very flattering finish, and will feel lovely and breathable during the hot weather. Tuck in a vest top and you will be all set.

If bold primary colours seem a little daunting, you can easily soften the look with some clever styling. I recommend wearing classic staples like a fresh white shirt or grey t-shirt with red trousers or a skirt to balance out the brightness, and if you’re opting for a little scarlet dress, you can keep it feeling chic by styling it with minimal gold jewels and a box clutch.

Alternatively, if bold hues are your thing, make even more of a statement by wearing your tomato-toned pieces with other shouty shades or a hero print like florals or leopard.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

