Brogues out for summer - Anita Rani added some easy edginess to a denim midi with chunky buckle-ups

I suspect that many people’s summer capsule wardrobes have some pretty similar footwear options - sandals, espadrille wedges and white trainers. But Anita Rani has just showcased a very different design for the season and her buckled brogues bring an edginess that works surprisingly well with dresses.
The broadcaster wore them to the premiere of Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs immersive experience on 8th with an A.P.C denim midi dress. Her shoes were a combination of classic brogues, with the perforations on the toe, and Monk Shoes with the straps.
Anita’s brogues had two buckled straps running across the front and fastening at the side. The silver hardware complemented the sheen of the patent leather and helped to transform what could have been a very "workwear" style into something more fun.
When you want a denim dress that's elegant as well as comfortable then this is a great option to consider. It has a midi silhouette like Anita's dress and features a square neckline, shoulder straps and a built-in waist belt. The front has a small split for ease of movement and it fastens with a zip at the front.
Coming in dark-wash denim, this button-up midi dress is finished with a round neck and welt pockets. You can wear it as it is, or layer over a T-shirt or long sleeved top when the weather is cooler. This is the denim dress you reach for when you want to feel put-together.
Although the brogues were still smart for the premiere, Anita Rani cleverly paired them with a denim dress and this changed the feel of them completely. The combination of the quite masculine shoes and the feminine A-line dress made her ensemble edgy yet elegant.
Denim is a casual material too, so this helped to balance out the patent brogues. There are so many denim trends coming and going each season, though darker washes are big for summer 2025. Anita’s dress was in-keeping with this and had a rounded neckline, straps and visible seams shaping the bodice.
Running all the way up the front was a metal zip that can be used to adjust the neckline to suit different preferences. She went for a modest, fully zipped approach and I think this accentuated the sophistication of the silhouette.
This was an outfit all about contrasts - the smart leather shoes, the casual denim fabric and elegant dress design. Although it’s easy to reach for your favourite sandals every time you wear a midi dress, Anita Rani has shown that brogues make a stylish alternative.
The same is true of loafers or any other kind of more "corporate" shoe and denim dresses are a lovely thing to wear instead of jeans when it’s hot. The presenter and podcast host’s dress had an A-line skirt and fitted bodice, with thick straps.
However, if you find many of your go-to summer dresses are shirt-style or button-up, then there are plenty of pieces out there right now with these shapes. For the premiere of Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs Anita finished off her outfit with sunglasses and a delicate necklace.
She regularly reaches for gold jewellery and this had a few gold beads interspersed with jade green ones. This item felt quite beachy and low-key - yet another element of contrast in her look.
Her fluorescent pink, yellow, orange and green nails also brought a pop of colour and it seems she hasn’t changed the design since Glastonbury. We can only hope to see the return of Anita Rani’s black brogue-Monk Shoes and blue denim dress this summer too.
