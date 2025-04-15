Forget beach bags and sunnies, Jasmine Harman's ravishing red swimsuit was elevated by matchy-matchy lipstick
If I want to make even the simplest outfit look a bit more polished, colour coordination becomes my style best friend.
Matching your accessories to your outfit creates a sense of cohesion and elegance in a matter of moments. I’m a big fan of doing this with my occasionwear looks and smart-casual outfits, but Jasmine Harman has inspired me to give it a go on holiday too.
The A Place in the Sun host recently shared a picture of herself sitting on a boat wearing a fiery red swimsuit and matching lipstick and holding a strawberry-decorated drink.
We’ve seen this picture before and this makes sense as Jasmine was posting about a new episode of A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next airing on Channel 4. Whilst she might be excited to re-visit a former house-buyer, we’re just as thrilled to see this combination again.
The swimsuit itself was beautiful and bold. It had a V-neckline and looked to be halterneck, with a tie-waist belt secured in a pretty bow at the front.
Even if you’re not someone who wears a lot of vibrant colours day-to-day, it’s always fun to have a few bright pieces in your swimwear collection. In the summer months and when you’re on holiday it just feels quite joyful and red is a striking tone that looks sensational with neutrals.
Jasmine could’ve easily paired her red swimming costume with a black or white coverup and sandals to create more of an "outfit" to take her from the poolside to a café or restaurant. On A Place in the Sun she didn’t need this but she did elevate her swimwear to new heights with her red lipstick.
Once commonly worn, nowadays many people are daunted by the idea of wearing red lipstick. I personally love it and have three in my collection, with one - MAC Russian Red - looking like a similar cool-toned red to Jasmine’s.
Hers perfectly coordinated with her one-piece and brought a glamorous edge. Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor of woman&home thinks that matching your makeup to your outfits is something that’s "long overdue" as a trend.
"Matching your lippie to your outfit is nothing new - and hasn’t always been the height of cool in recent years - but we’ve seen colour-drenching in interiors and monochrome in fashion, so I’d say a bit of matchy-matchy is long overdue in beauty too," she says.
Fiona adds, "Jasmine makes a great case for it here with this cheerful and cohesive swimwear and lipstick combo. The key to making this look work is to ensure the undertones of your chosen colour align. Here, the cool blueish-toned red is ultra flattering against her skin tone and makes her teeth look ultra pearly white."
A long-lasting lipstick is a must for a red lipstick look and if a blueish red isn’t for you, then orangey-reds are also beautiful. Jasmine finished off her look with a floppy wide-brimmed hat and a shell-adorned necklace to complete the elegant-yet-beachy ensemble.
These accessories were lovely additions but the matching lipstick was what really took her swimsuit to the next level. We can’t help hoping that we’ll see Jasmine Harman bring them both back at some point this summer.
