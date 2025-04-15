Forget beach bags and sunnies, Jasmine Harman's ravishing red swimsuit was elevated by matchy-matchy lipstick

Matching your accessories to your outfit creates a sense of cohesion and elegance in a matter of moments. I’m a big fan of doing this with my occasionwear looks and smart-casual outfits, but Jasmine Harman has inspired me to give it a go on holiday too.

The A Place in the Sun host recently shared a picture of herself sitting on a boat wearing a fiery red swimsuit and matching lipstick and holding a strawberry-decorated drink.

We’ve seen this picture before and this makes sense as Jasmine was posting about a new episode of A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next airing on Channel 4. Whilst she might be excited to re-visit a former house-buyer, we’re just as thrilled to see this combination again.

A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman) A photo posted by on

Shop Red Swimwear

M&S Padded Plunge Swimsuit £35 at M&S This swimsuit is designed with a tummy control panel to help create a smooth outline. It has a regular fit and the added stretch to the fabric makes it extra comfortable. The plunge neckline with the u-notch feels so stylish and the bright colour is instantly striking. & Other Stories Bow Tie Swimsuit £57 at & Other Stories With a gorgeous texture and feminine bow ties at the shoulders, this swimsuit is such a fun addition to your swimwear collection. The square neckline frames your décolletage and you can wear this with a matching red lipstick if you want to recreate Jasmine's joyful look. H&M Red Swimsuit with Lycra £32.99, Now £28.05 at H&M Fully lined and ideal for sports enthusiasts, this swimsuit has a racer back with a zip and is made with Lycra® Xtra Life™ technology for comfort and long-lasting shape. It's got a high rounded neckline and a neutral beach coverup would make this hue really pop.

Complete The Look

MAC Russian Red Silky Matte Lipstick £25 at Sephora The MAC M.A.Cximal lipsticks are highly pigmented and enriched with coconut oil and shea and cocoa butters for hydration. There are so many shades to choose from but Russian Red is one of my personal favourite red lipsticks and it would look amazing with everything from date night looks to swimwear. Mint Velvet Straw Wide Brim Hat £49 at Mint Velvet When you want to add a bit of glamour to an outfit, a hat is a good accessory to turn to and this one screams summer. It's got an extra wide brim, is made from straw and has a chocolate brown trim around the centre. It's one of those pieces you'll pack for holidays year after year. M&S Shell Charm Necklace £22.50 at M&S This affordable necklace would give any outfit a beachy edge thanks to the shell charms and we love the gold-toned hardware too. It would bring some subtle sparkle to elevate your swimwear and would look great with a linen dress or co-ord too.

The swimsuit itself was beautiful and bold. It had a V-neckline and looked to be halterneck, with a tie-waist belt secured in a pretty bow at the front.

Even if you’re not someone who wears a lot of vibrant colours day-to-day, it’s always fun to have a few bright pieces in your swimwear collection. In the summer months and when you’re on holiday it just feels quite joyful and red is a striking tone that looks sensational with neutrals.

Jasmine could’ve easily paired her red swimming costume with a black or white coverup and sandals to create more of an "outfit" to take her from the poolside to a café or restaurant. On A Place in the Sun she didn’t need this but she did elevate her swimwear to new heights with her red lipstick.

Once commonly worn, nowadays many people are daunted by the idea of wearing red lipstick. I personally love it and have three in my collection, with one - MAC Russian Red - looking like a similar cool-toned red to Jasmine’s.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hers perfectly coordinated with her one-piece and brought a glamorous edge. Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor of woman&home thinks that matching your makeup to your outfits is something that’s "long overdue" as a trend.

"Matching your lippie to your outfit is nothing new - and hasn’t always been the height of cool in recent years - but we’ve seen colour-drenching in interiors and monochrome in fashion, so I’d say a bit of matchy-matchy is long overdue in beauty too," she says.

A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman) A photo posted by on

Fiona adds, "Jasmine makes a great case for it here with this cheerful and cohesive swimwear and lipstick combo. The key to making this look work is to ensure the undertones of your chosen colour align. Here, the cool blueish-toned red is ultra flattering against her skin tone and makes her teeth look ultra pearly white."

A long-lasting lipstick is a must for a red lipstick look and if a blueish red isn’t for you, then orangey-reds are also beautiful. Jasmine finished off her look with a floppy wide-brimmed hat and a shell-adorned necklace to complete the elegant-yet-beachy ensemble.

These accessories were lovely additions but the matching lipstick was what really took her swimsuit to the next level. We can’t help hoping that we’ll see Jasmine Harman bring them both back at some point this summer.