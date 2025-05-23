Helen Skelton's high street dress is such a bargain - here's how I'm styling her cherry-red midi
With its gorgeous silhouette and fabulous scarlet colour, this dress is perfect for the season and I already know what I'd wear it with.
Whenever I’m not sure what to wear in the heat, I inevitably end up going with my failsafe option of a breezy dress and sandals. This combination is perfect for holidays as well as at home and as soon as I saw Helen Skelton’s fiery red dress on her Instagram I started trying to track it down.
The bright colour and crochet-esque design screams summer to me and I was stunned to find out exactly how affordable it is. Helen’s dress looks so expensive but is actually £26 at Primark!
She wore it for an episode of BBC Morning Live and it also comes in emerald green and black. Although it’s described on the website as a maxi dress, I looked more like a longer midi length on Helen and it has a V-neckline and ruffled cap sleeves.
Exact Match
Helen Skelton's dress is such a bargain and if the red just isn't for you then it also comes in an emerald green and in black. The V-neckline is gorgeous and I love how it gives you the coverage of a maxi, but with more of a mini feel thanks to the shorter underskirt. Style with espadrilles and a raffia bag and your outfit couldn't feel more summery.
The flowing skirt is more sheer towards the bottom, giving you the coverage of a midi dress with the fun feel of a mini. The neckline is mirrored at the back with a frill and I’m not at all surprised that Helen chose the red version.
The TV host loves wearing red all year round and she’s particularly fond of a red dress for special occasions and sunny days. It’s a vibrant tone that instantly brightens up an outfit and pairs beautifully with neutrals and blue denim.
Shop Accessories To Wear With Red Dresses
What's more summery than slingbacks or espadrille wedges? Both of them combined like they are with this shoe. They have a back strap with an adjustable buckle to keep them secure on your feet, as well as a braided-effect sole and a rounded toe. They're made from soft suede in such a versatile colour.
This bag is easily big enough for all your essentials - and a lot more. The strap has adjustable buckles so you can switch up the length and it closes with a magnetic button. Inside is lined and I really like the combination of the tan faux leather and raffia-effect material.
Subtle but striking, this chain necklace has square and circle charms on it that draw the eye. It's made from gold plated sterling silver and it has a 16-18 inch extendable chain, meaning it's easily layered with other pieces. If you prefer cool-toned metals then it also comes in a sterling silver version.
Many people will have plenty of jeans and tan, white and black in their wardrobes, so red is actually easier to style than you might think. Helen Skelton wore her high street dress with caramel-coloured court shoe heels for a smarter look.
This makes sense as she was at work, however, I’ll be styling the red dress a little differently. The length and sweeping neckline make this design more elevated than your typical day dress, but the crochet fabric means I would still pair it with my best white trainers.
They’re comfortable, classic and the sporty edge would help dress the frock down for a BBQ or lunch with friends. When I want to feel put-together, I’d reach for flat or wedge espadrilles and a raffia bag instead.
Woven textures are always a big trend this time of year and, like espadrilles, they’re great for adding into smart-casual outfits. Helen didn’t need a bag for filming BBC Morning Live, though a raffia crossbody bag or clutch would be stunning with her dress.
Add a large straw hat when you’re on holiday and you’ve got yourself a very glamorous ensemble indeed. Helen finished off her outfit with a few delicate gold necklaces, a chunky gold bracelet and a selection of rings.
Silver might be the trendiest metal colour right now, but gold is Helen’s go-to, and the warm undertones complement bright reds. Most of the times I remember her wearing a red dress in the past she’s accessorised with her favourite gold jewellery pieces and this looks so glamorous every time.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
