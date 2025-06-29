Amanda Holden predicts sapphire blue could be the next butter yellow

When it comes to colour blocking, Amanda Holden is an expert. The star often opts for one colour from top to toe, whether it's baby pink, shouty scarlet or soft white, and she always absolutely nails the trend. So much so, her matchy-matchy outfits make me want to try out the look for myself.

Amanda's latest outfit to send my style crush into overdrive is this gorgeous sapphire blue top and skirt combination. Not only is it ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, but it's left me wondering whether sapphire blue is the new butter yellow!

Pictured in London earlier this month, Amanda opted for a sleeveless knitted top and crisp A-line skirt, both of which are by Florere. She also injected a hint of pattern with a pair of striped blue and white heels from LK Bennett.

Colour blocking is one of those trends that always feels fresh, and it can work for a fancy occasion, weekend shopping trip or a day at the office – it's all down to which separates you put together and how you accessorise.

If you're asking yourself what colour suits me?, or just feeling a little daunted by bolder shades, I’d recommend starting with an item you already own and love, and then build up your look from there, so you feel more comfortable and confident that the colour is a winner for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Exact Match Florere Crochet Knit Cropped Vest £78 at John Lewis The lightweight woven fabric and sleeveless design mean that this knit will work well during the warm weather, and can then be layered over a T-shirt or blouse once Autumn comes around again. Exact Match Florere Cotton Blend A-Line Midi Skirt £148 at John Lewis The A-line shape of this skirt sits snugly at the waist and will then flare out and skim over your hips for a very flattering finish. Wear with similar tones like the celebrity or add a fresh white top and pumps. Exact Match LK Bennett Rosa Blue Stripe Twist Front Platform £164 (was £329) at LK Bennett I have recently embraced the striped trouser trend and love how fun they feel to wear. If you prefer just a hint of print, though, try this linear pair of heels that will inject joy into a special occasion outfit.

Shop More Sapphire Blue

One of the things I like the most about full colour-washed looks like Amanda's is how easily they can be styled up or down with different accessories. You can add a matching bag and shoes for a one-shade statement, give your pieces a glam spin with shiny gold jewels, or soften the trend a little with timeless patterned finishing touches or your most comfortable trainers.

I've long been a fan of the matchy-matchy look, but I'm yet to give it a go, and after seeing Amanda's beautiful sapphire separates put together so perfectly, it has made me want to try this hero trend more than ever.