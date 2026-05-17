Amanda Holden's vanilla cream outfit is a chic alternative to brights this summer; her chic Karen Millen dress looks so designer
The presenter looked fantastic in a matching maxi dress and coat ensemble
When it comes to colour drenching, Amanda Holden is a bit of an expert. The star is regularly seen wearing one colour from top to toe, and she has just shown off the aesthetic again with a vanilla ice cream-hued dress and coat combination that really stopped me in my tracks.
The star was spotted out in central London earlier this week, wearing a pleated maxi dress by Karen Millen, which she layered like a pro under a matching coloured jacket, and finished with tonal heels and a YSL shoulder bag. The outfit looked great on the star, and as well as ticking off a key spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, the soft neutrals made a chic alternative to bold brights for a sunny day.
Amanda's designer-looking frock is still available to buy, and it will look great for a summer party or as a modern take on office dressing. Sticking to one colour is Amanda's speciality, and not only does it take the headache out of matching hues and patterns, it also elongates her frame as it creates a long and undisturbed block of colour.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
This fine knitted number has well-placed vertical panels, as well as a fit and flare shape that will flatter in all the right places. Add gold finishing touches for a glam upgrade, or a belt to break up the design and create a more top and skirt-like look.
A pair of white shoes will make a fresh and fashion-forward footnote to a floaty frock or tailored trousers, and these mid-height heels will do it without too much fuss. Pair them with summer pastels, or even your favourite jeans for a polished finish.
Amanda's matching ensemble looked gorgeous, but if you prefer a little more colour, you can easily style her cream design with other brighter accessories to give it a different spin.
A pair of leopard print heels and hooped earrings will add a modern edge, or try a soft pastel pink cardigan and ballet pumps to lean into the elegant and pretty feel of the maxi dress. Alternatively, for a sharp and polished vibe, you could add a brown blazer and suede court shoes, even adding a chocolate-hued waist belt to add a more 9-5 feel.
Just remember, if you do plan to add colour to your outfit, stick to the 3 colour rule, which is where you have 60% of your outfit in one hue, 30% in another and 10% in one final colour. This will help you create an ensemble that feels well-balanced.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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