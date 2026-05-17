Amanda Holden's vanilla cream outfit is a chic alternative to brights this summer; her chic Karen Millen dress looks so designer

When it comes to colour drenching, Amanda Holden is a bit of an expert. The star is regularly seen wearing one colour from top to toe, and she has just shown off the aesthetic again with a vanilla ice cream-hued dress and coat combination that really stopped me in my tracks.

The star was spotted out in central London earlier this week, wearing a pleated maxi dress by Karen Millen, which she layered like a pro under a matching coloured jacket, and finished with tonal heels and a YSL shoulder bag. The outfit looked great on the star, and as well as ticking off a key spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, the soft neutrals made a chic alternative to bold brights for a sunny day.

Amanda's designer-looking frock is still available to buy, and it will look great for a summer party or as a modern take on office dressing. Sticking to one colour is Amanda's speciality, and not only does it take the headache out of matching hues and patterns, it also elongates her frame as it creates a long and undisturbed block of colour.

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Mango Buttoned Wool Coat £109.99 (was £179.99) at Mango It might be warming up outside, but it's always handy to keep a coat ready for when the Great British weather lets you down, and this cream piece will do the job nicely, and of course, you can wear it come autumn too. Exact Match Karen Millen Viscose Blend Filament Full Skirt Knit Midi Dress £89.40 (was £149) at Karen Millen This fine knitted number has well-placed vertical panels, as well as a fit and flare shape that will flatter in all the right places. Add gold finishing touches for a glam upgrade, or a belt to break up the design and create a more top and skirt-like look. Next Forever Comfort® Cross Strap Block Heel Shoes £34 at Next A pair of white shoes will make a fresh and fashion-forward footnote to a floaty frock or tailored trousers, and these mid-height heels will do it without too much fuss. Pair them with summer pastels, or even your favourite jeans for a polished finish. ASOS Colour Block Crinkle Midi Dress £36 at ASOS This soft and draped maxi will look gorgeous with a pair of tan sandals and a floppy hat in the sunshine. The slightly dropped waist on the cut taps into current trends. Coast Drape High Neck Pleated Skirt Midi Dress £129 at Debenhams This cleverly designed dress looks like a matching top and skirt, but without any of the worries about styling - easy peasy chic. The peplum style top will help to nip you in at the waist but still gently cover midriffs, thanks to the angled panel. Forever New Emilia 2-in-1 Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress £100 at John Lewis If you're not so sure about wearing stark white or light cream, this slightly warmer beige will do the job, but with a softer feel. Try adding a boucle trophy jacket in a similar or contrasting hue for arm coverage that feels elegant.

Amanda's matching ensemble looked gorgeous, but if you prefer a little more colour, you can easily style her cream design with other brighter accessories to give it a different spin.

A pair of leopard print heels and hooped earrings will add a modern edge, or try a soft pastel pink cardigan and ballet pumps to lean into the elegant and pretty feel of the maxi dress. Alternatively, for a sharp and polished vibe, you could add a brown blazer and suede court shoes, even adding a chocolate-hued waist belt to add a more 9-5 feel.

Just remember, if you do plan to add colour to your outfit, stick to the 3 colour rule, which is where you have 60% of your outfit in one hue, 30% in another and 10% in one final colour. This will help you create an ensemble that feels well-balanced.