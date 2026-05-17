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Amanda Holden's vanilla cream outfit is a chic alternative to brights this summer; her chic Karen Millen dress looks so designer

The presenter looked fantastic in a matching maxi dress and coat ensemble

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AMANDA HOLDEN HEADSHOT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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When it comes to colour drenching, Amanda Holden is a bit of an expert. The star is regularly seen wearing one colour from top to toe, and she has just shown off the aesthetic again with a vanilla ice cream-hued dress and coat combination that really stopped me in my tracks.

The star was spotted out in central London earlier this week, wearing a pleated maxi dress by Karen Millen, which she layered like a pro under a matching coloured jacket, and finished with tonal heels and a YSL shoulder bag. The outfit looked great on the star, and as well as ticking off a key spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, the soft neutrals made a chic alternative to bold brights for a sunny day.

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AMANDA HOLDEN WEARING A CREAM DRESS AND COAT OUTFIT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Amanda's matching ensemble looked gorgeous, but if you prefer a little more colour, you can easily style her cream design with other brighter accessories to give it a different spin.

A pair of leopard print heels and hooped earrings will add a modern edge, or try a soft pastel pink cardigan and ballet pumps to lean into the elegant and pretty feel of the maxi dress. Alternatively, for a sharp and polished vibe, you could add a brown blazer and suede court shoes, even adding a chocolate-hued waist belt to add a more 9-5 feel.

Just remember, if you do plan to add colour to your outfit, stick to the 3 colour rule, which is where you have 60% of your outfit in one hue, 30% in another and 10% in one final colour. This will help you create an ensemble that feels well-balanced.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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