After years of wearing jeans on repeat, I've embraced striped trousers - I only wish I'd tried this flattering trend sooner
Stripes never go out of style and are even more wearable than I had expected
My wardrobe is full of boldly patterned tops, colour pop dresses and playful accessories. I love wearing colour and print, but when it comes to trousers, not so much. I’m a curvy size 12 and carry most of my weight on my hips so I have always opted for my jeans or black tailored trousers on my lower half, as I’ve worried that patterned pieces wouldn’t look very flattering or would draw attention to the areas I’d rather keep out of the spotlight.
After seeing celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Poppy Delevingne wearing stripey trousers recently, though, I was tempted to be a bit braver and try something new. Stripes are one of those key spring/summer fashion trends that seem to come around every year, and I've spent over a decade writing about the leg-lengthening effect they can have and just how versatile they can be. I decided to practice what I preach and try it for myself, and I'm happy to report I'm now hooked.
The first pair I tried was a red and white silky style from Yours Clothing. They were super comfy and floaty to wear in the sun, and I wore them with a graphic print T-shirt and some comfortable trainers. I felt very free to be wearing something other than my heavier jeans, so I quickly invested in another striped pair.
This time, I opted for blue and brown lined trousers from Asos. They had a barrel leg fit, which I really love, and a slightly thicker fabric, which felt quite smart. I wore mine with a plain top and sandals on holiday and had zero complaints - they were fun to wear and easy to move around in while I chased my little ones around during our busy days.
I’ve found both pairs to be dreamy to wear, and they are far more flattering than I expected. I’m kicking myself for not trying this trend sooner, as I love how they look and how much fun they bring to my wardrobe.
If you're unsure about trying this look, I urge you to face your fear and give stripes a go. I'm pleasantly surprised, and I've been wearing mine again and again over the last few weeks.
The red and white stripes on this floaty pair spark so much joy when I wear them. The elasticated waistband keep them comfy to wear all day, and they're available in sizes 14-32.
The loose shape and tapered fit of this pair is similar to my favourite barrel leg jeans and feels very easy for a sunny day. Wear with any basic top for now and then layer under a chunky knit once the weather cools.
The darker tone of this pair feels a little less bold than some of the other styles, and they have a smarter feel that would work for a day at the office or for date night outfits.
I'd recommend shopping around and trying on a few pairs to find your best fit, and it's worth considering your body type and your personal style to find the right shape and stripe for you. I like bright and bold colourways, but if you prefer something more understated, then a classic pinstriped grey or navy pair would look just as chic and might feel a little less daunting.
When it comes to styling stripes, you have plenty of options. Buddy them up with plain separates like a classic shirt or plain vest top, or make even more of a statement with a different type of stripe or a slogan T-shirt.
There isn't an age limit on this cheerful trend either. I asked fellow Fashion Editor Julie Player for tips on styling striped trousers when you're over 50, and she told me: "I’ve got a fabulous blue and white striped linen suit that I love wearing in the summer, but when I wear it, I’m inevitably subjected to ‘jovial’ comments.
"Luckily, I’ve got the confidence to completely ignore these ‘helpful’ comments and wear the suit regardless. But to be fair, they may have a point. Wearing a loose-fitting pair of striped trousers with a matching top is always going to give off pyjama vibes, and most women over 50 don't want to look like they've just got out of bed!
"Instead, elevate your stripey trousers with classic, tailored items. Try pairing with a white T-shirt and fitted blazer, adding simple gold jewellery to finish the look. Alternatively, team with clashing florals or polka dots for a fun, more relaxed vibe."
