I never thought I'd be revisiting this boho belt style, but Sienna Miller's Wimbledon outfit has me reaching for this nostalgic look

When it comes to Wimbledon attendees, Sienna Miller is a familiar face, so it was no surprise to see the actress step out for the final day of the tournament. Basking in the glorious weather, Sienna's Wimbledon outfit paid homage to her iconic boho style, a look that has become synonymous with the star.

Snapped at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Suite, Sienna was dressed head to toe in the brand's wares. Pairing an airy white, cotton-blend skirt , with a crochet vest top, towering white heeled sandals and a canvas and leather tote, Sienna looked relaxed and stylish in her warm weather-ready ensemble, however it was her suede western-style belt that truly stopped us in our tracks. A nostalgic accessory that many of you will remember from the early 2000s, the statement belt.

Sienna's belt with silver hardware embellishment transported me right back to my youth, but where this style was once worn slung over hips to accent tiered maxi skirts, fast forward to 2025 and though the aesthetic is similar, Sienna's restyle of the belt draws attention to the waist, making this more wearable and, dare I say, stylish. So if the thought of western belts on the return were giving you heart palpitations, have no fear, this statement style is one you can certainly shop again and wear with pride.

Sienna Miller brought boho style back for Wimbledon finals day

Having been an avid wearer of the hip belt the first time round, I must admit, when the look made its way down the runway a couple of summers ago at American clothing brand, Michael Kors, I winced a little. I can still picture my beloved belt collection, worn over tiered maxis, with embroidered tops. It was a look very much of the moment, but not one I wanted to go back to. But thankfully, the modernisation of the style, shown here on Sienna, has meant I've already iinvested.

At the time, the theory was that the belt, slung around the hips, but pointing down to the hips created a gentle V-shape, which elongated your silhouette, narrowing the waistline. When it comes to the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 however, the focus of this accessory is very much at the waist, nipping you in, to create a much cleaner hourglass silhouette, and it's one that my millennial self can embrace.

The key here is really about that fit and flare shape of the skirt, contrasting with the belt. Decorative waist belts, over skirt waistbands, with fitted tees or tucked in tops are the best way to wear this trend, although you can also use western belts to up-style your favourite jeans too.

Spotted at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2025 show last September, Sienna's Wimbledon fashion look is straight off the runway. The show heavily featured embellished belts that shunned the late 90s, early 2000s trend of wearing them slung at the hips, in favour of a more elegant and flattering waist cinching silhouette.

A look that is easy to recreate, the return of Sienna Miller's boho aesthetic is ideal for the summer season. Whether you're looking to revamp long skirt outfits, or simply want your jeans and t-shirt combo to feel 'new', a waisted boho belt is the accessory to invest in to bring that summer capsule wardrobe bang up to date.

If you're still wincing at the idea of revisiting this trend, this style, worn as a waist belt, is ageless, thanks to the modern interpretation. To keep it on the right side of elegant, opt for neutral belts in beige, tan, black, cream or grey, giving outfits a high-end finish.