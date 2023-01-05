12 American clothing brands that should be on your style radar

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to fashion, American clothing brands offer great style across the board. Whether you're looking for high-performance clothing, great jeans, or a chic dress, the American fashion industry is bursting with design talent.

While British clothing brands often offer classic styles with a twist, when it comes to American clothing brands, the options are incredibly diverse. You’re likely to recognize a number of the leading American clothing brands; from denim legends, Levi’s to sports giant Nike, and New York Fashion Week favorites, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. But American clothing brands offer much more than the best jeans, trainers, and polo tops.

Unlike the chic appeal of French clothing brands, the glamour of Italian clothing brands or the minimal-meets-maximal aesthetic of Scandinavian clothing brands, each American clothing brand has its own distinct identity. Whether you’re after quality basics or statement pieces for special occasions, American clothing brands really do offer something for everyone. We've rounded up our favorites and the pieces to invest in this season.

The Best American Clothing Brands to Browse

The Best American Clothing brands as chosen by our fashion editors

Whether you're after an outfit for a big event or looking to stock up on the basics, these are some of the best American clothing brands that ship to the US and the UK. Just remember to check individual brand sites delivery policies, as import duties and taxes may occur from internationally shipped brands.

1. Good American

(Image credit: Good American)

If you’re after a confidence boost, look no further than Good American. Founded in 2016 by Emma Grede and reality TV royalty Khloe Kardashian, size inclusivity is at the heart of this label. Offering a brilliant size range from 00-32 - meaning they have some of the best jeans for curvy women, it even launched an in-between size 15 after noticing the majority of the returns it received were sizes 14 and 16. Genius! Every item is shot on a selection of models so that you can get a good idea of how it will look on various body types. Denim is the focus of Good American, so whether you’re after skinny, straight, wide-leg, or the best slimming jeans, there is a pair for you. But don't forget its timeless tops and figure-hugging dresses are worth a look too. This is one of the best size-inclusive American clothing brands we’ve seen, so bookmark it now.

Fashion editor's picks...

2. Reformation

(Image credit: Reformation)

Cool, feminine and edgy, Reformation is our go-to sustainable clothing brand that feels sexy, too. While it started out as a vintage store in Los Angeles, the brand expanded and now focuses on its own designs. If you’re in the market for a knockout dress, Reformation gets our vote. Its sleek style often comes with subtle splits, quirky necklines, or in multiple colors, and everything is made from low-impact materials, dead-stock fabrics, or repurposed clothes. The best bit? It starts with small quantities to keep production more exclusive and only makes more if there is a demand meaning you’re less likely to have that cringe-worthy moment of seeing someone in the same outfit as you. Its wedding and bridesmaid dresses section is particularly impressive, and it offers extended sizing, too.

Fashion editor's picks...

3. Anthropologie

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

If you consider yourself to have a more bohemian approach to life and have already nailed boho style, then it’s worth browsing the treasure trove that is Anthropologie. Since its launch in Pennsylvania in the early '90s, it has expanded to over 200 stores across North America and Europe and inhabits a lifestyle for the creative woman seeking a little adventure. As well as selling its own-brand clothing, there are pieces from other labels that share the same free-spirited ethos so you can widen your fashion credentials, too. Plus, the homeware section is gorgeous if you’re looking to match your closet to your kitchen. Think clashing prints, crochet separates, and floaty maxi dresses that are particularly worth looking into.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Anthropologie Bl-nk Stephanie Top View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £90 | Sizes: XXS-XL | This floaty blouse is simply gorgeous. Style with your favorite jeans and layer a turtleneck underneath to keep warm this winter, then toss on over a bikini on holiday to create one of the best beach cover-ups next vacation. (opens in new tab) Anthropologie Utility Trousers View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) RRP: $148 / £98 | Sizes: W23-34 | Struggling with how to style cargo pants? This relaxed fit offers versatility, with the simple green hue wearable with all manner of tops. Available in petite and tall leg lengths, team with heels or flats depending on the occasion. (opens in new tab) Anthropologie Pointelle Sweater View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £160| Sizes: XS-XL | Pointelle knits are both cute and chic, adding some subtle texture to your wardrobe. We love this pink hue that defies seasonal wear and will work for layering over a cami or blouse or thrown on for chilly spring evenings.

4. Everlane

(Image credit: Everlane)

Specializing in exceptional basics, this ethical brand can help to make up the building blocks of a minimalist capsule wardrobe. But it's the San Francisco-based label's transparency that really has our hearts. Revealing the estimated cost it takes to make every item on its site, you can see the mark-ups and the processes needed to make the clothes. It has a minimal, fuss-free aesthetic so you can weave its quality pieces into your wardrobe. Whether it’s boxy t-shirts, the best cashmere sweaters, or tailored pants, you can rest assured that these pieces are made to last. It even stocks some of the best scarves for women, if you're looking for great accessories too.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Long Mac Tan Coat View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $175 / £166 | Sizes: XXS-XL | No transitional outfit is complete without one of the best waterproof jackets, and this mac, will never go out of style. With a water-resistant finish, it combines function and aesthetics for an elegant, wear everyday piece. (opens in new tab) Everlane Rib Knit Top View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $75 / £74 | Sizes: XXS-XL | Ballet-style cardigans are set to be big this year, and this ribbed, cream piece is delightfully versatile. Light enough to layer but with enough coverage to style alone, there is no shortage of ways to add this to your repertoire. (opens in new tab) Everlane Way-High Drape Pant View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $138 / £136 | Sizes: US: 00-18 / UK 4-20 | These fun gingham printed tailored pants make for a nice statement. Pair down by teaming with a smart black blazer, or lean into the '90s fashion trend and team with a grungy t-shirt and a puffer coat.

5. J.Crew

(Image credit: J Crew)

When thinking of American clothing brands, often thoughts can turn to that preppy college vibe seen in movies. If you’re drawn to collared shirts layered under v-neck sweaters, varsity logo tops or the best blazers, then J.Crew needs to be added to your shopping list. With a penchant for color, these stores are a breath of fresh air. You can even search for key items online via the print you’re after. Our advice? Get your stripes here, because J.Crew knows how to do a classic pattern ever so well. Loved by stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama, you can shop A-list pieces without a celebrity budget.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) J. Crew Cable Knit Sweater View at J Crew (opens in new tab) RRP: $128 / £143 | Sizes: XS-3XL | If you don't already have a neutral cable knit amongst your best sweaters, now is the time to invest. With a relaxed fit and soft, breathable cotton feel, you can be comfortable without sacrificing on style this season. (opens in new tab) J. Crew Classic-Fit Shirt View at J Crew (opens in new tab) RRP: $89.50 / £100 | Sizes: XXS-3XL | No matter the time of year, you always need a satin slip skirt on hand. Dress up with a chic knit for the office, or don with heels and a sequin cami for a night on the town. An investment buy you really won't regret. (opens in new tab) J. Crew Medium Montauk Tote View at J Crew (opens in new tab) RRP: $98 / £110 | The handbag trends have dictated that the best tote bags are getting bigger and better. This large canvas tote is ideal for carrying all your essentials while the utility details up the style points. It’s a wear-with-everything accessory and we love it.

6. Girlfriend Collective

(Image credit: Girlfriend Collective)

Less of a trend and more of a movement, Girlfriend Collective is changing the way activewear is manufactured and marketed. Not only does it have one of the most sustainable approaches to making its clothes, but it also uses 25 recycled plastic bottles to make every pair of leggings and 11 for every sports bra, plus, it's one of the most inclusive American clothing brands on the market. Modeled by a range of sizes and ages, it also showcases body hair, stretch marks, and skin blemishes. Because every body is beautiful and deserves good quality gym kit and loungewear. Period.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Plum Compressive Pocket Legging View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $88 / £70 | Sizes: XXS-6XL | Girlfriend Collective makes some of the best leggings. With supportive compression fabric and a useful pocket for your phone, they come in 6 different colors, what's not to love? (opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Moss Paloma Racerback Bra View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $46 / £24.50 | Sizes: XXS-6XL | With a built-in support band, this bra is designed for low to medium-impact workouts. You can rest easy knowing your bust is in good hands with the compression fabric and sturdy design. (opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $62 / £55 | Sizes: XXS-6XL | Skorts are the new must-have activewear item, so it pays to invest in a reliable piece that will last well. With built-in compressive shorts, hidden mesh pockets and side slits, this one has it all.

7. Banana Republic

(Image credit: Banana Republic)

It’s likely you’ve heard of the American fashion brand Gap, but are you aware the company also owns Banana Republic? If a utilitarian style is more your thing, then it’s worth taking a look. Originally launched to sell “safari-style” in the late '70s, it hasn’t ventured too far away from the genre. Expect a muted color palette of khakis, beiges, and tans that are easily adopted into any closet. With a little animal print thrown in for good measure - because it’s impossible not to be drawn to leopard spots, Banana Republic does grown-up adventure expertly. Mix smart jackets with slouchy trousers or silk scarves with shirts for safari chic.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Banana Republic Heritage Explorer Pant View at Banana Republic (opens in new tab) RRP: $120 / £90 | Sizes: US: 0-20 / UK: 4-18 | A high-waist and wide-leg is one of fashion’s most flattering fits. We love the buckle detail and front pleats that give these cargo pants a smarter feel. Add some heeled boots to elongate your legs. (opens in new tab) Banana Republic Fringed Cardigan View at Banana Republic (opens in new tab) RRP: $220 / £184 | Sizes: XXS-XXL | A statement cardigan is just as useful for lazy days as it is for winter brunch outfit ideas. Available in a petite length, it won't swallow you or give too much of a boxy fit, while the cream keeps things chic. (opens in new tab) Banana Republic Maia Denim Skirt View at Banana Republic (opens in new tab) RRP: $130 / £109 | Sizes: US: 0-20, UK: 6-24 | Ideal for the denim trends 2023, this sleek, dark denim skirt has a matching shirt, to create a smart, co-ordinating ensemble. The flattering A-line fit and utilitarian front pockets make this skirt smart too.

8. Kate Spade New York

(Image credit: Kate Spade)

If it’s good enough for royalty, it’s good enough for us, and Kate Spade comes Princess approved. Kate Middleton’s dresses have been topping best-dressed lists for years and while she has worn American clothing brands on a number of occasions, this label is one Kate has worn on repeat. Founded by couple Kate and Andy Spade, it initially sold bright, colorful bags before expanding into clothing and accessories. It’s fun and feminine, often emblazoned with quirky slogans and motifs. From classic florals to cheeky lips, it’s a brand that embraces all things girly. While founder Kate sadly took her own life in 2018, her vision, playfulness, and creativity certainly live on.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade Poplin Riviera Top View at Kate Spade (opens in new tab) RRP: $236 / £195 | Sizes: US: XXS-XXL / UK: 2-20 | This gorgeous red is the perfect shade to brighten up winter outfit ideas. Style with jeans, heels and a teddy coat, or team with your best winter boots and a chunky knit cardigan for early spring. (opens in new tab) Kate Spade Faux Fur Coat View at Kate Spade (opens in new tab) RRP: $598 / £525 | Sizes: XXS-XXL | The best part about winter is undoubtedly the textured coats. We love the bow detail that works to cinch the waist as well as add extra flare. This statement zebra number is a stunning statement piece for this season. (opens in new tab) Kate Spade hearts sweatshirt View at Kate Spade (opens in new tab) RRP: $151 / £125 | Sizes: US: XXS-XXL | UK: 2-20 | This cute grey sweatshirt with embroidered hearts is made from soft and durable cotton. An ideal transitional piece, this light grey hue works throughout the seasons, for a cozy and relaxed look.

9. Rag & Bone

(Image credit: Rag & Bone)

Sitting at the higher end of American fashion brands, Rag & Bone has all the elements that make up an urban New York label. Slouchy tees and ripped jeans are the backbones of the brand, with many of the products still made in factories in the US. Marcus Wainwright, who originates from Britain, sits at the helm and it’s clear there is a British influence as the label mixes strongly tailored pieces with an understated edge. A shout-out must go to its quality leather pieces too. They are a higher cost but will last you for years, especially as leather looks better when a little distressed. The American-made clothing at Rag & Bone is loved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes, so it’s worth investing in some cool off-duty looks to bring the streets of New York to you.

Fashion editor's picks...

10. Gap

(Image credit: Gap)

Gap is a classic American clothing brand, but well-loved the world over. Known for its jeans and sweatshirts, it's the ideal place to head for stocking up on affordable basics, and is a must for an over-50s capsule wardrobe. While the monogram Gap hoodie remains one of the brand's most iconic pieces, they also have a great selection of denim across all categories, alongside brilliant everyday separates, often in a rainbow array of colors. For year-round classics, head to Gap for its never-ending edit of loungewear, Breton tops and staple outerwear.

Fashion editor's picks...

11. Patagonia

(Image credit: Patagonia)

One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Patagonia is an outdoor and lifestyle brand with plenty of heart. Making some of the best waterproof jackets, great hiking gear, and even stylish and eco-friendly swimwear, Patagonia is very much in the business of slow fashion. Transparency is key for the brand and they guarantee everything they make, donate for everything you buy and unlike other labels, they're not about selling you more, just what you need and making sure that it will last too, and if it needs repair, they help there as well.

Fashion editor's picks...

(opens in new tab) Patagonia Maipo 7/8 Workout Tights View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $89 / £80 | Sizes: US: XXS-XXL / UK: XS-XL | From hiking to yoga and everything else in between, these leggings are made with NetPlus® 81% postconsumer recycled nylon - made from recycled fishing nets to help reduce ocean plastic pollution. (opens in new tab) Patagonia Slate Sky Green Jacket View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $169 / £180 | Sizes: US: XXS-XXL / UK: XS-XL | This simple and sleek waterproof zip-front jacket offers fantastic performance against the elements. Using 3-layer H2No™ Performance Standard technology it's waterproof and breathable. (opens in new tab) Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $149 / £140 | Sizes: XS-XXL | One of the best fleeces for women, this cozy camel sweater also works as a jacket, and is perfect for casual winter days. Throw on with your workout getup, or team with jeans and a slouchy tee for coffee dates.

12. Torrid

(Image credit: Torrid)

Browse all clothing at Torrid from $19.50 (opens in new tab) (international shipping available)

Torrid is one of the best plus size clothing brands. Using lots of different plus size models and some of the best fashion bloggers on its platform, so you can see how the clothes actually look on fuller figures. The collections are packed with trend-led styles that won't break the bank. With multiple categories, including the best plus size swimwear, great denim, work clothes, party wear, and it's one of the best plus size lingerie brands too. There is really nothing you can't find at this curve-friendly brand. They regularly collaborate with designers and influencers such as runway designer Betsey Johnson, giving plus size women an opportunity to wear fashion-forward pieces.