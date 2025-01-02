Jennifer Lopez wears the style of jeans that will be everywhere in 2025 - paired with luxurious suede boots
And her exact jeans are available from £88
Jennifer Lopez wears a jean style that dominated 2024, and that's set to be a major trend in 2025. She pairs her barrel jeans, with an oversized utility jacket, and feathered cowboy hat and the chicest brown suede boots—this outfit is one we want to wear into the New Year.
If you're wondering how to style your favourite barrel leg jeans, or you're on the hunt for this style to complete your winter capsule wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez's outfit should definitely be on your radar. And luckily for us, her exact denim jeans are from one of our favourite high-street brands, Free People.
She teams the jeans with some luxurious hiking boots from the Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli, known for their timeless, quality designs, and they feature an on-trend chunky sole and a luxurious suede material. These are brilliant for grounding baggy, loose silhouettes just like the barrel leg style or the best wide leg jeans.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Look
exact match
These mid-rise jeans feature the chicest relaxed fit, a barrel leg shape and a stylish ankle length. Style with anything from the most comfortable trainers to smart suede boots.
An oversized utility jacket is the perfect outerwear piece for layering up. Place over your favourite cashmere jumper or cardigan and add some denim jeans for the chicest finishing touch.
Add this beige cowboy hat to a daytime look for an instant way to elevate your look. Team with double denim, corduroy or your favourite cowboy boots.
Made from waterproof suede and featuring a cozy faux shearling lining, these boots are designed to keep your feet warm and dry, and they look super stylish too.
These brown suede boots are some are on my boxing day sale fashion wishlist. With a chunky block heel and a soft suede material these will see you through the season in style.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "I resisted the shape for so long, but I live in barrel leg jeans now. Even in the winter months I've been pairing mine with ballet flats and trainers, but Jennifer Lopez's look is proof that they really work with chunky hiking boots. This outfit is the perfect mix of casual and cosy. It's well put together without being too polished and is spot on for weekend days in January when you finally emerge from hibernation."
This outfit combination is the ultimate blend of practical and warm yet stylish and on-trend. The oversized blue jacket adds a cool yet effortless edge, and the baggy jeans and chunky boots really work together. And to top it off, she adds an unexpected feathered cowboy hat from Kemo Sabe, who are known for making luxury western-style accessories. This is the kind of outfit you can wear on repeat during the colder season, and we'll certainly be taking notes.
