I'm a fashion editor and these 6 timeless staples are on my Boxing Day sales wish list
Nail the Boxing Day sales like a fashion editor with these Quiet Luxury style buys
When it comes to Boxing Day sale fashion buys, it's important to go in with a targeted approach so that you get as much for your money as possible. Although this is an opportunity to purchase items you've had your eye on all season, think about the longevity of your investment to get the best sale wins.
As a fashion editor, I have coached many people through how to shop the Boxing Day sales and there is an art to it. With some of the best discounts of the year, being savvy in the Boxing Day sales will reap its financial rewards, so before you add anything to your basket, make a list of what you're looking to gain from the sale period and stick to it. This can include some more frivolous or trend-led buys, but as you'll see from my own shopping list, I prefer to look for Quiet Luxury, investment items that will store away easily and come out looking just as directional in September.
From the best designer bags, to the best cashmere jumpers, the Boxing Day sale fashion buys are plentiful, I'll be avoiding items that feel too trend-led, but embracing neutral colours that never go out of style, or simple silhouettes, such as classic knitwear or core separates that I know I can wear regardless of what the runway is saying. I've rounded up everything on my Boxing Day shopping list to give you some inspiration.
I'm a fashion editor and here's my Boxing Day shopping list:
was £179, Now £125.30 | With 30% off, this blackberry hued cashmere sweater is an excellent investment. The neutral hue still feels fresh, thanks to the more unusual tone, but is also wearable with pretty much any other classic colourway. The cashmere fabrication ensures a timeless and cosy buy. was £75 Now £52 | One of the best John Lewis coats this season, this design is from the brand's more affordable fashion line, Any Day. I love the double breasted, slightly oversized fit, and in classic black, this coat will never go out of style, making it the perfect winter buy. The teddy fabric will add to the snug feel. was £259.99, Now £199.99 | Leather is another wardrobe staple that I always recommend picking up in the sales, as items in this fabric can be pretty pricey, but as leather wears well, I find it is always worth investing in. The best leather jackets will stay in your outfit rotation for years to come and I love the fitted waist on this design. was £65 Now £32 | A favourite of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has been spotted on several occasions rocking the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic and now you can snap up her style for half price. Currently retailing on Amazon for £32, this is one of the most versatile white trainers you can add to your closet. was £69,0 Now £483, get an extra 15% off with code NEWYEAR15 NOW £410.53 | With a further 15% off available, this tan tote bag is an absolute style steal. I love a tan handbag as this colour is much lighter than black, just as timeless and more wearable all year through, as it works with white as well as darker neutral tones. was £328, Now £198 | Makers of some of the best blazers, British clothing brand Reiss really understand how to do tailoring on the high street. In a wool blend, for added winter points, this navy blazer is a sleek alternative to black and will help to smarten up any outfit in a jiff. It's so slick it might make you want to go back to work.
Boxing Day sale style buy ideas
- Cashmere sweaters: I spend a lot of time talking about how much I love cashmere, but I truly do. It's quite an investment purchase, but it's worth every penny as I find it really helps to regulate body temperature and there is a lot of winter weather still to come. Just make sure to also get some moth balls or similar to protect any new buys.
- White trainers: I'm in need of a pair of the best white trainers, a piece that will go with everything in my closet, and my current pair needs replacing.
- Winter coat: I already own one of the best puffer jackets and one of the best wool coats, but I feel like I need one more piece of outerwear that works effortlessly with smart casual outfits, something waterproof but also super warm and as we head to spring, heavier jackets will disappear.
- Cashmere socks: I have lived in cashmere socks at home this winter, thanks to those minus temperatures. My top places for the best cashmere socks include The White Company and Brora. As this is quite a basic item it might not go into sale, but it's always worth checking.
- Dresses: I often use the sales to top up my wardrobe with the best dresses I've spotted in season, but haven't quite been ready, willing, or able to part with the cash. I usually make a list of my favourite brands, such as Boden, and will have a wish list of my favourite pieces, ready to hit add to basket.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
The late Queen's fears over her death revealed
The late Queen Elizabeth II feared dying at Balmoral castle, as she thought it would make attending her funeral 'difficult'.
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles is closer to Kate Middleton than son Prince William, claims insider
King Charles reportedly has a closer relationship with his daughter-in-law Catherine than Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published