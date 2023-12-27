I'm a fashion editor and these 6 timeless staples are on my Boxing Day sales wish list

When it comes to Boxing Day sale fashion buys, it's important to go in with a targeted approach so that you get as much for your money as possible. Although this is an opportunity to purchase items you've had your eye on all season, think about the longevity of your investment to get the best sale wins.

As a fashion editor, I have coached many people through how to shop the Boxing Day sales and there is an art to it. With some of the best discounts of the year, being savvy in the Boxing Day sales will reap its financial rewards, so before you add anything to your basket, make a list of what you're looking to gain from the sale period and stick to it. This can include some more frivolous or trend-led buys, but as you'll see from my own shopping list, I prefer to look for Quiet Luxury, investment items that will store away easily and come out looking just as directional in September.

From the best designer bags, to the best cashmere jumpers, the Boxing Day sale fashion buys are plentiful, I'll be avoiding items that feel too trend-led, but embracing neutral colours that never go out of style, or simple silhouettes, such as classic knitwear or core separates that I know I can wear regardless of what the runway is saying. I've rounded up everything on my Boxing Day shopping list to give you some inspiration.

I'm a fashion editor and here's my Boxing Day shopping list:

The White Company Cashmere Roll Neck View at The White Company was £179, Now £125.30 | With 30% off, this blackberry hued cashmere sweater is an excellent investment. The neutral hue still feels fresh, thanks to the more unusual tone, but is also wearable with pretty much any other classic colourway. The cashmere fabrication ensures a timeless and cosy buy. Any Day Double Breasted Teddy Coat View at John Lewis was £75 Now £52 | One of the best John Lewis coats this season, this design is from the brand's more affordable fashion line, Any Day. I love the double breasted, slightly oversized fit, and in classic black, this coat will never go out of style, making it the perfect winter buy. The teddy fabric will add to the snug feel. Mango Leather Aviator Bomber Jacket View at Mango was £259.99, Now £199.99 | Leather is another wardrobe staple that I always recommend picking up in the sales, as items in this fabric can be pretty pricey, but as leather wears well, I find it is always worth investing in. The best leather jackets will stay in your outfit rotation for years to come and I love the fitted waist on this design. Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneakers View at Amazon was £65 Now £32 | A favourite of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has been spotted on several occasions rocking the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic and now you can snap up her style for half price. Currently retailing on Amazon for £32, this is one of the most versatile white trainers you can add to your closet. Isabel Marant Vigo Medium Leather Bag View at Matches was £69,0 Now £483, get an extra 15% off with code NEWYEAR15 NOW £410.53 | With a further 15% off available, this tan tote bag is an absolute style steal. I love a tan handbag as this colour is much lighter than black, just as timeless and more wearable all year through, as it works with white as well as darker neutral tones. Reiss Double Breasted Wool Flannel Blazer View at Reiss was £328, Now £198 | Makers of some of the best blazers, British clothing brand Reiss really understand how to do tailoring on the high street. In a wool blend, for added winter points, this navy blazer is a sleek alternative to black and will help to smarten up any outfit in a jiff. It's so slick it might make you want to go back to work.

Boxing Day sale style buy ideas