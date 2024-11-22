The DeMellier New York tote bag is top of my shopping list (and everyone else's) - get 20% off with our exclusive discount code

I am a total shopaholic, but as I keep reminding myself, it sort of goes with the Fashion Editor territory. However, one thing I do tend to buy sparingly is handbags.

They have to be really good to convince me to part ways with my hard-earned cash over shoes or clothes, and the DeMellier New York tote most definitely falls into that category. No doubt you'll have seen it before on the arm of many an influencer on Instagram, as it's been a huge hit, plus it's very firmly on my wish list of affordable designer bags.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla are all fans of this London-based label, and it's easy to see why. The New York is the epitome of Quiet Luxury. No slogans or prints, just a super sleek silhouette with a spacious interior and timeless appeal. It's guaranteed to elevate any outfit in your winter capsule wardrobe.

If, like me, it's one of the items you've got on your Black Friday wish list, I've got good news. Between 22nd November and 2nd December, you can get 20% off everything with the discount code W&H20. That takes the smaller New York tote down from £445 to £356. I'm off to New York next month, and frankly, it would be rude of me not to take advantage. Roomy enough for all my in-flight essentials and stylish enough for strolls around Central Park... I'm sold.

Shop the DeMellier New York tote

DeMellier The Midi New York Tote Bag £445 at DeMellier This dreamy bag is available in two sizes, and is priced at £445 for this smaller size and £495 for this larger, which makes it the perfect work tote. You could probably get away with it as an overnight bag if you can travel lightly! It's available in loads of different colours including on trend burgundy, plush mocha suede, timeless tan and a very chic croc effect. There are options with both silver and gold hardware too - it's almost like designing your own personalised tote. And just in case you've got someone really special in your life who deserves a treat for Christmas, you can choose both monogramming and a gift message. Use the code W&H20 to get 20% off everything from 22nd November to 2nd December.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DeMellier) (Image credit: DeMellier )

The New York tote is ethically and sustainable made, and orders from the UK and US get free shipping. DeMellier also offers a 12-month guarantee and lifetime repairs service.

In terms of size, the smaller New York option can fit an 11" laptop or iPad, whilst the larger tote bag fits up to a 16" laptop.

Shop more DeMellier bags

DeMellier The Vancouver in Taupe £395 at DeMellier I already have this in my bag collection, and it's one of my favourites. If you're more of a crossbody gal than a tote fan, add this to your shopping basket ASAP. I can attest to its longevity too, I've had my Vancouver for years. DeMellier The Tokyo in Black Croc-Effect £385 at DeMellier This chic little shoulder bag is very 90s, and looks much more expensive than it is. The combination of the croc finish, the gold hardware and the little logo print is chef's kiss. DeMellier The Midi Paris in Burgundy £485 at DeMellier Behold, the most perfect burgundy bag. Isn't this so smart? It's got an air of Hermes about it that will make every outfit looks very polished. A must-have.

Is DeMellier real leather?

The brand uses "real leather of the highest quality, sourced exclusively from tanneries in Italy and complying with the highest EU regulations and standards."