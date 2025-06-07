Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal bag just got a summer pastel makeover
And the brand is having a massive summer sale across other styles
There are so many staple accessories that the Princess of Wales relies on to get her sophisticated, quiet-luxury look, from her collection of heels to her stunning jewellery stash.
And while we love to see her step out in a new piece we've never seen before, she has some trusty favourites that never fail her. Her Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bags, for example.
We've watched on as Kate's style has evolved over her years in the royal spotlight, but as she's transitioned from wearing brighter and bolder colours to honing a more quiet luxury look, her favourite top handles have remained.
Since stepping out with the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Deep Shine Black Croc Bag in 2018, she has been frequently spotted carrying the piece, and also owns the same style in a stunning pastel pink shade.
A black handbag is a failsafe - but Aspinal of London have just given the Midi Mayfair a pastel update in time for summer - and our summer capsule wardrobes need one.
Shop Pastel Midi Mayfair Bags
Kate's go-to handbag looks so stunning in this baby pink shade, with the patent crocodile leather blending classic with contemporary perfectly. The top handle design is synonymous with Kate Middleton, though there is a crossbody strap that you can attach for easy carrying.
The gold-toned hardware really sets off this beautiful lavender purple leather, with the high-shine finish making it a sweet addition to any summer outfit. Bring a pop of colour to a white maxi dress look, and highlight the shade with a swipe of lilac eyeshadow.
Pistachio green is a shade that just screams spring and summer, with it bringing a soft touch of floral flair to even the most simple and casual of summer looks. Brighten up your favourite jeans with the light shade as you carry the bag across your body with the delicate, though sturdy, chain strap.
The Midi Mayfair range boasts a seriously chic and luxurious look, no matter the colour. With a sleek, envelope-style flap bringing interest to the front of the boxy design, you get a hit of gleaming gold from the brand's signature shield clasp hardware, which is subtly engraved with the Aspinal logo.
Made from a high-shine, patent leather that's full grain for a premium finish, the luxury continues to the leather-wrapped top handle. While this is always how Kate carries her Aspinal bag, you also have the option of using the detachable gold chain strap, which has a leather shoulder panel to ensure comfort and ease when wearing it.
Kate carries the medium size of the Midi Mayfair bag, though it also comes in a small and a large.
At £650, the small Midi Mayfair bag is one of the most affordable designer handbags on the market, but Aspinal of London's latest sale means you can grab some of their other popular designs for an absolute steal.
Shop The Aspinal of London Sale
An elegant, compact, and sleek day-to-night essential, the Milly Crossbody is handcrafted from full-grain leather for a luxe and high-quality finish. A leather-plaited chain strap brings a splash of pink up the strap, while the stunning shade makes it a perfect choice for spring and summer.
Crafted from dove grey leather with a subtle pebbled texture, this satchel crossbody bag is an incredibly versatile choice from the Aspinal sale. The curved design is super sleek and classic, while it also serves a practical purpose of keeping the bag feeling small and compact.
