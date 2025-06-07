Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal bag just got a summer pastel makeover

There are so many staple accessories that the Princess of Wales relies on to get her sophisticated, quiet-luxury look, from her collection of heels to her stunning jewellery stash.

And while we love to see her step out in a new piece we've never seen before, she has some trusty favourites that never fail her. Her Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bags, for example.

We've watched on as Kate's style has evolved over her years in the royal spotlight, but as she's transitioned from wearing brighter and bolder colours to honing a more quiet luxury look, her favourite top handles have remained.

Since stepping out with the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Deep Shine Black Croc Bag in 2018, she has been frequently spotted carrying the piece, and also owns the same style in a stunning pastel pink shade.

A black handbag is a failsafe - but Aspinal of London have just given the Midi Mayfair a pastel update in time for summer - and our summer capsule wardrobes need one.

The Midi Mayfair range boasts a seriously chic and luxurious look, no matter the colour. With a sleek, envelope-style flap bringing interest to the front of the boxy design, you get a hit of gleaming gold from the brand's signature shield clasp hardware, which is subtly engraved with the Aspinal logo.

Made from a high-shine, patent leather that's full grain for a premium finish, the luxury continues to the leather-wrapped top handle. While this is always how Kate carries her Aspinal bag, you also have the option of using the detachable gold chain strap, which has a leather shoulder panel to ensure comfort and ease when wearing it.

Kate carries the medium size of the Midi Mayfair bag, though it also comes in a small and a large.

At £650, the small Midi Mayfair bag is one of the most affordable designer handbags on the market, but Aspinal of London's latest sale means you can grab some of their other popular designs for an absolute steal.

