Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal bag just got a summer pastel makeover

And the brand is having a massive summer sale across other styles

Kate Middleton carrying Aspinal of London&#039;s Midi Mayfair bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There are so many staple accessories that the Princess of Wales relies on to get her sophisticated, quiet-luxury look, from her collection of heels to her stunning jewellery stash.

And while we love to see her step out in a new piece we've never seen before, she has some trusty favourites that never fail her. Her Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bags, for example.

We've watched on as Kate's style has evolved over her years in the royal spotlight, but as she's transitioned from wearing brighter and bolder colours to honing a more quiet luxury look, her favourite top handles have remained.

Since stepping out with the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Deep Shine Black Croc Bag in 2018, she has been frequently spotted carrying the piece, and also owns the same style in a stunning pastel pink shade.

A black handbag is a failsafe - but Aspinal of London have just given the Midi Mayfair a pastel update in time for summer - and our summer capsule wardrobes need one.

Kate Middleton carries the Aspinal Mayfair Midi in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pastel Midi Mayfair Bags

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in pink
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair Deep Shine Powder Lilac Small Croc

Kate's go-to handbag looks so stunning in this baby pink shade, with the patent crocodile leather blending classic with contemporary perfectly. The top handle design is synonymous with Kate Middleton, though there is a crossbody strap that you can attach for easy carrying.

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in lavender purple
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair Deep Shine English Lavender Small Croc

The gold-toned hardware really sets off this beautiful lavender purple leather, with the high-shine finish making it a sweet addition to any summer outfit. Bring a pop of colour to a white maxi dress look, and highlight the shade with a swipe of lilac eyeshadow.

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in green
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair Deep Shine Pistachio Small Croc

Pistachio green is a shade that just screams spring and summer, with it bringing a soft touch of floral flair to even the most simple and casual of summer looks. Brighten up your favourite jeans with the light shade as you carry the bag across your body with the delicate, though sturdy, chain strap.

The Midi Mayfair range boasts a seriously chic and luxurious look, no matter the colour. With a sleek, envelope-style flap bringing interest to the front of the boxy design, you get a hit of gleaming gold from the brand's signature shield clasp hardware, which is subtly engraved with the Aspinal logo.

Made from a high-shine, patent leather that's full grain for a premium finish, the luxury continues to the leather-wrapped top handle. While this is always how Kate carries her Aspinal bag, you also have the option of using the detachable gold chain strap, which has a leather shoulder panel to ensure comfort and ease when wearing it.

Kate carries the medium size of the Midi Mayfair bag, though it also comes in a small and a large.

At £650, the small Midi Mayfair bag is one of the most affordable designer handbags on the market, but Aspinal of London's latest sale means you can grab some of their other popular designs for an absolute steal.

Shop The Aspinal of London Sale

Aspinal of London Milly Crossbody bag in pikn from their 2025 sale
Aspinal of London
Milly Crossbody

An elegant, compact, and sleek day-to-night essential, the Milly Crossbody is handcrafted from full-grain leather for a luxe and high-quality finish. A leather-plaited chain strap brings a splash of pink up the strap, while the stunning shade makes it a perfect choice for spring and summer.

Aspinal of London Small Stella Satchel Crossbody from their 2025 sale
Aspinal of London
Small Stella Satchel Crossbody

Crafted from dove grey leather with a subtle pebbled texture, this satchel crossbody bag is an incredibly versatile choice from the Aspinal sale. The curved design is super sleek and classic, while it also serves a practical purpose of keeping the bag feeling small and compact.

Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody
Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody

This rich green shade is so stunning and works beautifully to bring a bold pop of wearable colour into any outfit. The boxy, compact design leaves lots of space for your essentials, while the comfortable crossbody strap allows for easy, hands-free carrying.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

