How Kate Middleton found her style: The evolution of Princess Catherine's look

The Princess of Wales has been on a fashion journey that's unfolded before our eyes. From a fresh-faced student in that risque ensemble at St Andrew's University and a mismatched glittery rollerblading outfit to finding her signature chic style in the early years with Prince William and gliding down the aisle wearing a jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen gown, the former Duchess and now Princess has given us an endless amount of style inspiration over the years.

In recent years, Princess Catherine has moved away from her signature tea dresses and ditzy florals in favour of clean lines, structured shapes and shoulder pads, showcasing designers like Catherine Walker and Christopher Kane. The Princess of Wales looks as stylish in 'quiet luxury' ensembles, blending muted tones for understated regal looks, as she does bold colour-blocking looks and more daring styles for red carpet moments.

With an immaculate capsule wardrobe for every occasion, we're always in awe of Kate Middleton's style. Here are the stunning outfits that chart the Princess' fashion evolution.

Kate's university ensemble

Kate Middleton looked like any other student on her graduation day, posing with her scroll from St Andrews wearing a simple black skirt and white shirt with her university gown. The student does hint at her future fame for bouncy blow dries, however, with her long dark hair worn sleek and polished with a gentle curl at the bottom.

An early foray into the world of fascinators

The now Princess of Wales has always been a champion for elaborate fascinators, starting with this textured, feathery number worn for Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes’ wedding back in 2006. While this is a little more fussy than the Princess' modern style, it's clear she's always had a love for matching accessories.

Country chic

Always a Queen of country chic, Kate Middleton was styling out the winning country-style trousers-tucked-into-boots and fedora hat combo long before she became royalty. Kate can still be seen wearing this style, with brands like Barbour in regular rotation.

The roller-disco worthy sequins and hot pants

Kate Middleton looked striking in 2008 in a green sequined halter top and yellow hot pants to co-host a roller disco London’s Renaissance Rooms. The now Princess of Wales wore an early '00s classic - sheer tights - with her yellow shorts before taking to the roller rink. The bright pink back finishes the vibrant look.

A trusty fascinator

Showcasing her formal style, one of Princess Catherine's early occasion looks shows her wearing a fascinator with a skirt and blazer combination - an early iteration of an outfit we've seen the Princess wear time and time again. Kate styles out the monochrome skirt with a striking black fascinator to tie the look together.

A bold and bright coat

One of Kate Middleton's signature styles is a vibrant and eye-catching coat (or sometimes a coat dress) work with matching garments and items. Her love of bright colours can be seen in this early ensemble, where she teamed a bold red coat with black accessories.

The chic beret

The Princess of Wales has always had a way with accessories, from striking fascinators to fashionable hats. Showing a nod towards her later French-girl style, Kate Middleton is pictured wearing a simple black beret and scarf combination back in 2007 during the final day of the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire.

The wedding dress of dreams

Kate Middleton had already established herself as a fashion icon before her wedding in 2011, but her immaculate Alexander McQueen dress worn on her wedding cemented the style icon. The whole outfit was stunning, from the embroidered lace gown to the Princess' glittering tiara and pure silk veil.

Kate's polka dot blue dress on Lindo Wing steps

Kate Middleton's early style sees the Princess wearing a lot of polka dots and floral prints for special occasions. One of her most memorable dotty dresses was worn on the steps of the Lindo Wing just hours after giving birth to Prince George in 2013. despite having recently been in labour, the new mother looked immaculate in a dress and heels for the photo op.

The eye-catching embroidered dress

Alexander McQueen, who designed the Princess of Wales' wedding dress, has become one Kate's go-to designers over the years. This red and white embroidered dress is an example of one of the designer's flawless designs. The then Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit during a 2026 Royal Tour in Canada with Prince William.

A deep green moment

Princess Catherine's pregnancy wardrobe is just as impressive as her usual attire, with an array of beautiful separates and spectacular made-to-measure evening dresses. During her third pregnancy in 2018, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore a deep green dress with an empire waist gown to attend BAFTAs in London.

The Vampire's Wife era

In 2022, Princess Kate attended a special reception in Belsize in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, wearing a glittering pink dress by The Vampire's Wife. The gown tied in at the waist for the most figure-flattering look, and we love the vintage-style floaty sleeves. Stunning!

The pastel coat dress

Kate Middleton is a huge fan of the coat dress, often seen throughout her fashion history wearing the style. The then Duchess of Cambridge was pictured at the annual Garden Party in Buckingham Palace in 2022 wearing a bright pink pastel coat dress with a stylish matching hat.

The pastel coat

One of the Princess of Wales' signature looks is a statement coat layered over a pretty dress - and this bold look is perfect for spring. Kate Middleton stunned in this L.K.Bennett animal print dress and a pastel blue longline coat during Cambridge visit in 2022. The Princess often teams designer labels with high street options, making her style more accessable.

The statement monochrome ensemble

In a departure from her usual demure look, the Princess of Wales opted for a striking and high drama ensemble for the BAFTAs in 2023 wearing a grecian-style white dress styled with long black gloves. Princess Catherine had previously worn the off-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown to the 2019 awards ceremony.

Off-duty denim and a blazer

Let's not forget the endless style inspiration Princess Catherine has given us for more casual looks. By styling her blue denim with a white t-shirt and a cream longline blazer, Kate looks polished and professional in jeans. We love the matching small handbag to tie the look together.

The bright yellow dress

Kate's royal tour in the Caribbean with William saw the Princess wear stunning outfit after stunning outfit and one that particularly stood out is this bright yellow midi-dress by British designer Roksanda. The Princess teamed the beautiful dress with dangly earrings by Parisian brand Sézane - another one of Catherine's go to brands.

The perfect smart-casual outfit

In another easy-to-replicate ensemble, Kate was spotted wearing the classic jumper and culottes combination from popular high street brands. The Princess of Wales looked chic in a knitted jumper from Warehouse with a scalloped neckline and wide-leg culottes from Jigsaw, another go-to brand for the Princess. A classic Chanel bag finishes the look.

The jumper and blazer combo

In recent times, Kate has often worn blazers for a smart yet polished look. The Princess of Wales teamed a light knit with this striking Roland Mouret burgundy suit as she hosted a reception for wheelchair rugby players at Hampton Court Palace in 2023. The Princess also wore simple jewellery, which finished the look off perfectly.

The tartan dress

Tartan is one of the Princess of Wales' go-to prints, particularly when in Scotland. But she's also a fan of the print on other occasions, as proved by this striking green tartan dress from Burberry worn during her tour of the US with Prince William for an engagement in Boston.

The My Fair Lady-inspired outfit

Kate Middleton appeared in this Audrey Hepburn-esque ensemble for Trooping The Colour 2024, marking her return to public life after taking some time away from royal duties to focus on her health. The Princess of Wales has worn the chic white and black Jenny Packham dress for a Buckingham Palace event previously and, this time, styled it with a striking matching hat.

The vintage-style dress

More recent public appearances have seen the Princess of Wales lean into vintage shapes, such as this stunning Prada dress. The striking piece is crafted from a lightweight silk crepe with a green and orange poppy pattern. We love the vintage styling of the smocked waistband and elegant pussybow neck tie.

The perfect Wimbledon outfit

One thing the Princess of Wales knows how to do is to give a subtle nod towards a trend, while still retaining her own signature style. For an appearance at Wimbledon in 2023, Princess Catherine teamed a pleated white skirt with a mint green blazer for a flawless and summery ensemble perfect for the sporting event.

The rented green gown

We're all trying to live more sustainably - including Princess Catherine, it would appear. The Princess has famously rented an assortment of gowns for high-profile events, including this bright green dress worn for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston in 2022. Catherine used the rental platform Hurr for the event.

A textured blazer

We'd love to know how many stunning blazers Kate Middleton has in her wardrobe. This striking red textured blazer is just one in the long list of stylish items we've seen the Princess wear. Usually styled with jeans or trousers and a simple t-shirt or knit tucked in, Catherine always gives us a masterclass in pared-back and polished dressing.

The trusty Barbour jacket

Dressed-down days are just as stylish for Kate Middleton, layering up shades of brown and grey with a trusty Barbour jacket over the top. The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the brand and has been spotted in waxy jackets, trend coats and padded pieces from the British fashion powerhouse.

A stylish rewear

A big thing to note about Catherine's fashion journey is how we've moved into more conscientious times, the Princess of Wales has been seen re-wearing key pieces more and more. This time, the Princess has styled her striking red textured jacket with a more formal ensemble of black trousers, a white shirt and an Aspinal of London handbag.

The purple power suit

As Catherine has moved more towards boxy fits, masculine tailoring and structured pieces, we've seen her wear an assortment of incredible suits. This brigt purple suit fits the Princess perfectly, in a bold eye-catching shade. Purple has long been associated with the Royal Family as a colour of luxury, too. Full marks for power dressing.

The blush print suit

Kate Middleton looked stylish during a heatwave during the (Barbie-dominated) summer of 2023 wearing this striking suit. The two-piece is thought to hail from one of Kate's favourite designer brands, Alexander McQueen.

The all-red ensemble

One of Princess Catherine's most striking looks to date has to be a recent one - this vibrant all-red outfit worn for the ceremonial welcome for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee at Horse Guards Parade in London. The caped Catherine Walker coatdres was matched will all-red accessories for a powerful look.

The Christmas coat and bow

It was fantastic to see the Princess of Wales back to royal facing duties this Christmas and Catherine looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a Christmassy red button-up coat styled with a statement black bow.

Laid-back styling

While developing her fashion style throughout the years, Kate's overall styling has also evolved. While she may still be famous for her bouncy blow dry, in recent times we've seen the Princess of Wales team her more casual looks with relaxed waves and less volume for a more modern look. The Princess also usually looks to simple jewellery to complete her fashion looks, occasionally opting for statement earrings.

The timeless burgundy coat and gloves

For a Christmas outing in 2024, Princess Catherine wore this timeless burgundy shade from head to toe with a luxurious tailored coat and matching leather burgundy gloves. A diamond choker is the perfect finishing touch to this elegant ensemble.

Understated elegance

One of Princess Catherine's latest looks combines a classically tailored coat with a vintage style polka dot dress and pussybow neckline. Elegant and understated, a look like this shows how the Princess of Wales is a master of quiet luxury with a polished yet relaxed style.