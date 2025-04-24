Kate Middleton is that you? Her floral dress, side-swept fringe and pink blazer deserve a comeback
The building blocks for the Princess’ signature style were always there in her looks and this outfit can easily be updated for 2025.
If I think back to what I was wearing ten or so years ago I’m not sure I’d be rushing to bring back my outfits, but I’m certainly tempted to recreate the Princess of Wales’. Although she’s really found her signature style as a senior royal, elements of it were always there in her looks.
One particularly memorable outfit came in 2006 when Kate attended the Bluebird Shop opening in June wearing a fun floral midi dress with a cropped pink jacket.
Even back then the Princess loved supporting the best British clothing brands and her deep purple shoes and handbag were by LK Bennett and Mulberry. Coordinating accessories is an easy way to give an outfit a polished edge and it’s something we still see Kate do today.
Recreate Kate's Outfit For 2025
The Princess of Wales wore a velvet jacket in 2006, but nowadays she's committed to her tailored blazer collection. To put a modern twist on her throwback outfit we'd go for this affordable soft pink blazer. Featuring notch lapels, it's made from a linen blend material.
Rixo dresses are an investment but they're such beautiful quality and this Amina dress is something you can re-wear time and time again. It's covered with a delicate pansy print and trimmed in lace for an ultra-feminine feel.
If the Princess of Wales was putting together a 2025 version of this look there's no doubt in my mind she'd wear her beloved Castañer wedges. They're her go-to shoes to pair with midi dresses for summer events and are more relaxed than court shoes.
Made from 100% linen with a single button closure at the front, this pink blazer is part of a gorgeous three-piece suit set made by Mango. It has notch lapels and two front welt pockets with a V-neck collar. Wear as part of the co-ord or throw on with a floral dress and your favourite trainers or wedges.
If you'd prefer a higher neckline and a more affordable price point, then this simple midaxi tea dress from M&S is a lovely way to recreate Kate's outfit for 2025. The floral pattern is primarily pastel with hints of deep red that bring vibrancy and the short sleeves are gathered for a touch of volume.
Floral dresses also continue to have a key place in her wardrobe and her outfit for the Bluebird Shop opening had an elegant midi length skirt trimmed with a delicate lace ruffle. Matching lace detailing framed the V-neckline and made it feel incredibly feminine.
Since becoming a senior member of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales has favoured more modest, higher necklines, but in 2006 this worked perfectly for her. The floral pattern featured tiny yellow, blue and raspberry pink flowers but all the tones were muted.
This balanced out all the different design elements in Kate’s dress and her purple Mulberry bag and pointed Pollyanna pumps matched the deepest hues. Over the top she wore a baby pink velvet cropped jacket which we haven’t seen her step out in since.
The sheen of the fabric and elongated lapels make this a real statement item, so it’s perhaps no surprise that she hasn’t found many occasions to re-wear it. However, if I wanted to put a 2025 twist on this look I’d go for a longline, pale pink blazer.
If you ever find yourself wondering how to elevate everything from jeans and a t-shirt to wedding guest dresses, structured blazers should be your go-to. They definitely are for the future Queen and she owns plenty in different colours, including her blossom pink McQueen one.
This would work well with a floral dress like her 2006 one and although she wore low heeled court shoes then, I feel like she’d be more drawn to her trusty beige Castañer wedges now.
Espadrille wedges scream spring/summer and would complete a floral dress and blazer in style. It’s a combination that can be updated slightly to suit current trends and as much as I am inspired to try it out for myself, I’d love Kate to bring it back too.
Her hairstyle from 2006 also deserves to be seen again as she wore her brunette tresses loose in bouncy waves, with a side-swept fringe. The side fringe trend is now back in a big way this year and since Kate had curtain bangs in 2023 it’s clear she’s not opposed to changing up her hairstyle in subtle ways.
Drastic cuts have never been for her, but face-framing pieces would be lovely both when she wears her hair in elaborate royal updos and when left loose.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
