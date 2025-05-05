Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
Emma Shacklock
While floral prints may not be groundbreaking, they really are timeless and will bring a pretty and feminine feel to your wardrobe that will work for any season. Whether you opt for extra-large blooms or delicate botanicals, a flowery pattern is often a little easier to wear than other classic prints like leopard print or polka dots, and if you’re looking to invest in a dress for a special occasion, then florals are a safe bet in the style stakes.
I’ve recently RSVP’d to a friend's big day, and while looking for best wedding guest dresses, I stumbled across the Nobody’s Child Erin Dress. The empire line, button front and V-neck combined with the pastel-toned petals instantly grabbed my attention, and it reminds me very much of a gorgeous dress that Carole Middleton wore to Wimbledon a couple of years ago.
Her daughter, the Princess of Wales, might often steal headlines for her sartorial choices, but it's clear where she learnt her fashion know-how from, as Carole always looks fabulous. This dress was spot on for a day at the tennis. Covered in vintage-style florals, she styled it perfectly for a summer's day with a round rattan bag.
"When the sun comes out, floral dresses are sure to follow and Carole Middleton loves wearing hers to everything from Wimbledon to Ascot," says woman&home's Digital Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "Her blue one from 2022 is one of my favourites and it epitomises everything I love about Carole's signature style - it's timeless, elegant and easy to wear."
Get The Look
Available in sizes 6 to 18, and in both regular and petite lengths, this button-front dress is bound to sell out. As soon as I saw it, I knew it looked familiar! Since the print is available in other cuts too, it's also a great option for bridesmaid dresses.
Shop More Floral Dresses
The watercolour style print on this piece combined with soft flowing ruffles oozes elegance and will really special to wear. Opt for a pastel toned box clutch and a pair of dangly earrings and you'll be all set.
The slightly moodier blooms on this one will work well for an evening soiree. Layer under a tailored blazer for extra warmth and finish with fuss-free navy heels.
The empire line shape of this frock will fit at the top and then flow a loosely into a gentle a-line shape which makes this one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy over summer.
The high street version of Carole’s dress will look equally as special, and will make a wise choice for a wedding, a day at the races or even a fancy lunch with friends. The gentle colours will work well with shimmery gold and silver accessories, or take a note from Carole and add a woven bag and a pair of espadrilles. The key to styling your blooms is to keep your accessories pared-back and to a minimum - just keep things simple and let your dress have its moment!
Complete the Look
A wedged espadrille is favourite shoes style for both Carole and daughter Kate, and its easy to see why. As well as being comfy the neutral tones will will work beautifully with any dress.
A woven bag is the ultimate way to bring a summery spin to your attire and a rounded shape like Carole's accessory adds another level of interest. This bargain buy will do the job nicely.
Flower-covered buys really are timeless, and can be worn again and again without looking dated or off-trend. Buy your botanical-inspired dress now and it really will look blooming gorgeous for years to come.
