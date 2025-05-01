Pippa Middleton's mint floral dress is the style I always come back to when looking for wedding guest outfits

Need inspiration? Pippa is the ultimate pro when it comes to weddings

Pippa Middleton at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Pippa Middleton knows a thing or two about weddings.

Her beautiful Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress was one of the many memorable parts of the day when her sister Kate Middleton married Prince William fourteen years ago, and in the years since, Pippa has attended many a wedding looking perfectly put together.

Which is why if you're searching for some inspiration on what to wear to a wedding, the Princess of Wales' little sister should be on your mood board. This look from Meghan and Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor back in 2018 is still my all-time favourite. She wore a mint green dress by The Fold with a cherry blossom print, paired with Jimmy Choo heels, a Jess Collett hat and star-shaped stud earrings by Robinson Pelham. It's simple, easy to wear, and happily - easy to recreate seven years later.

Pippa Middleton at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hobbs Thea dress cut out

Hobbs
Thea Tie Belted Dress

One of our fashion experts recently wrote a rave review of the Hobbs Maddie dress, but I think the Thea could give it a run for its money! Personally I love a long sleeve, and this sage green style is available in both regular and petite lengths. The tie belt waist will create a gorgeous silhouette.

RAISHMA dress on model

Raishma
Naomi Green Dress

The colours of this dress really remind me of Pippa's, and it's truly a showstopper. Team with a fascinator for more formal occasions, or keep it simple and allow the print to do all the talking.

Mac Duggal dress on model

Mac Duggal
Sequinned Floral Midi Dress

Now this is stunning. The sequin embellishment would be ideal for a black tie wedding or an evening reception, and although it's a big investment, if you ask me it looks like it should cost far more.

Monsoon floral dress on model

Monsoon
Floral V-Neck Pleated Shirt Dress

Pussybow necklines always remind me of the Princess of Wales, so this felt like a fitting option. A pleated skirt will move beautifully on the dancefloor!

Cross Over Ankle Shoes cut out

Phase Eight
Cross Over Ankle Shoes

Pippa's wore the 'Lancer' pumps by Jimmy Choo, but these Phase Eight heels are a great match - and they're now reduced. Nude will always help to lengthen your legs, and although the height on these heels is manageable, you can totally change to flats after the photos.

Thomas Sabo earrings cut out

Thomas Sabo
Star Stud Earrings

Pippa's diamond earrings will set you back thousands, but these Thomas Sabo earrings will do the trick perfectly. You'll find yourself reaching for these time and time again.

There are several reasons Pippa's outfit works particularly well. Firstly, you really can't go too far wrong with florals when it comes to the best wedding guest dresses. Secondly, the sleek long sleeves and lightweight fabric make it fine for any weather - rain or shine.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for Meghan and Harry's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pale pink panels in the skirt are so pretty. The skirt moved beautifully when Pippa walked into the church, plus the fit and flare shape is flattering for any figure. The simple, round neckline and sleeves mean you don't have to worry about wearing a complicated bra, and it needs minimal jewellery or accessories - the blooming beautiful florals speak for themselves.

Pippa's dress was the £495 Hepburn dress by one of the best British clothing brands, The Fold. Although it has now sold out, the label has some stunning styles in stock if you have a wedding coming up, and I particularly love the Rosaire for wedding guests, and the Tivoli for anyone in the market for mother of the bride outfits.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

