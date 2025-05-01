Pippa Middleton's mint floral dress is the style I always come back to when looking for wedding guest outfits

Pippa Middleton knows a thing or two about weddings.

Her beautiful Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress was one of the many memorable parts of the day when her sister Kate Middleton married Prince William fourteen years ago, and in the years since, Pippa has attended many a wedding looking perfectly put together.

Which is why if you're searching for some inspiration on what to wear to a wedding, the Princess of Wales' little sister should be on your mood board. This look from Meghan and Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor back in 2018 is still my all-time favourite. She wore a mint green dress by The Fold with a cherry blossom print, paired with Jimmy Choo heels, a Jess Collett hat and star-shaped stud earrings by Robinson Pelham. It's simple, easy to wear, and happily - easy to recreate seven years later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are several reasons Pippa's outfit works particularly well. Firstly, you really can't go too far wrong with florals when it comes to the best wedding guest dresses. Secondly, the sleek long sleeves and lightweight fabric make it fine for any weather - rain or shine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pale pink panels in the skirt are so pretty. The skirt moved beautifully when Pippa walked into the church, plus the fit and flare shape is flattering for any figure. The simple, round neckline and sleeves mean you don't have to worry about wearing a complicated bra, and it needs minimal jewellery or accessories - the blooming beautiful florals speak for themselves.

Pippa's dress was the £495 Hepburn dress by one of the best British clothing brands, The Fold. Although it has now sold out, the label has some stunning styles in stock if you have a wedding coming up, and I particularly love the Rosaire for wedding guests, and the Tivoli for anyone in the market for mother of the bride outfits.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors