Remember Zara Tindall's polka dot Easter dress? It's spot on for special occasions - and we can't believe it's still available

Wedding season is almost here, which means most of us are starting to think about finding the best wedding guest dresses that will look chic while being comfortable and easy to wear for a full day-to-evening celebration.

When it comes to special occasion dressing, the Royals always provide plenty of wardrobe inspiration, and a perfect example is this beautiful polka dot dress ensemble that Zara Tindall wore to church on Easter Sunday back in 2022. Zara’s patterned piece may look like a designer number, but it’s actually from LK Bennett, and is still up for grabs – hurrah!

If it feels familiar, that’s because it’s been worn by many celebrities over the last few years. The dotty frock is heavily inspired by the Alessandra Rich dress that the Princess of Wales wore back in 2019, and has been a firm fashion favourite that's been spotted on a number of other celebrities, including TV stars Lorriane Kelly, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden.

It is one of those hero buys that is perfect for the current spring/summer fashion trends, while being totally timeless, so you can keep going back to it again and again.

Buy Zara's Dress

Exact match LK Bennett Mathilde Navy & Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress £379 at LK Bennett There is something really playful about a polka dot piece that will add some fun to your wardrobe, but the crisp collar and jewelled buttons on this particular dress balance out the ditsy dots for a polished and classic spin. The shirt-style top, combined with the fit and flare shape in glossy silk, makes it brilliantly flattering on most body shapes.

Shop the Look for Less

Ghost Satin Contrast Midi Shirt Dress £129 at M&S If bold prints aren’t for you, this understated navy and cream design is a less busy way to recreate the look. The contrast collar and a-line skirt have a very similar feel but will be easier to wear if you find polka dots a little OTT. Nobody's Child Dark Blue Polka Dot Rosie Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child This vintage-style tea dress is a wardrobe winner and is a little more casual than Zara’s silky piece. You can wear it with heels or take it to daytime with your best white trainers and an oversized cardigan. Next Camel Chisel Toe Block Courts £32 at Next Every wardrobe should include a pair of nude heels as they really do go with anything. The soft tone won't steal attention away from your outfit, and the mid-height block heel will be comfier to wear than a stiletto.

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock says: "Along with florals, polka dots are one of the prints we see the royals wear the most, and whilst the Princess of Wales is a particular fan of this pattern, Zara Tindall’s Easter outfit shows she’s partial to a polka dot too.

"It’s easy to see why she chose this gorgeous LK Bennett dress for the Easter service as it’s so timeless and modest, but the spots give it a sense of fun too."

Zara styled it beautifully with a statement headpiece in similar navy and white tones, as well as an elegant midnight blue box clutch and nude court shoes. I think this pretty dress will look equally as good with just pared-back gold earrings and a slick of red lipstick, and when it comes to footwear to finish this frock, you have plenty of options.

A classic gold strappy heel or a navy slingback would look stylish while letting the dress take centre stage, or if flats are your thing, try a simple pair of ballet pumps. Once the weather cools, you could team it with tights and a shiny pair of black loafers too.