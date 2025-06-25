Still haven’t found the perfect wedding guest outfit? Zara Tindall’s periwinkle-blue trouser suit makes a refreshing change to a dress

Dresses are many people’s first choice of outfit for formal occasions, from weddings, to the races and garden parties. However, women’s trouser suits can be just as elegant and more versatile. I can easily imagine Zara Tindall re-wearing the blazer and trousers she styled on Day 4 of Royal Ascot 2025, both as a set and separately.

Although the equestrian royal is partial to tailoring for events like Cheltenham races, she tends to stick with dresses at Ascot. She made an exception for her Veronica Beard trouser suit which comes in several shades - including bluebell.

The colour brought out the blue of Zara’s eyes and pastel suits naturally feel quite elegant and fashion-forward, rather than corporate, as the softness of the tone balances the structured silhouettes. This particular co-ord included a single-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Zara Tindall's Outfit

Mango Fitted Suit Jacket £59.99 at Mango If you love Zara Tindall's blue trousers suit and want to recreate her outfit more affordably, then it's worth checking out this single-breasted blazer from Mango and the matching trousers. The collar has notched lapels, and there are two front flap pockets and a welt pocket on the chest. Mango Straight Suit Trousers £45.99 at Mango Made from a linen mix with a straight leg design, these trousers fasten with a button, hook and zip front. Worn with the blazer you have got yourself a stunning co-ord worthy of any wedding or special party. However, you could also wear the trousers with a T-shirt and trainers for a relaxed feel. Exact Match Aspinal Sunrise Sunset Clutch Bag £375 at Aspinal It's definitely an investment for your wardrobe, but this Aspinal clutch bag is one of those pieces that you'll get so much wear out of thanks to its sophisticated design and exquisite craftsmanship. It's made from full-grain leather with a weave and a dual-length plaited chain strap adds versatility.

The Battista jacket fastens with a faux pearl button at the front and is made from a viscose-stretch fabric. This not only helps to give the design a beautiful drape and slightly more relaxed edge, but enhances the comfort too.

The sleeves are intentionally ruched and the blazer is angled to create subtle shaping around the waist. A pastel blazer would work as a chic extra layer over your best summer dresses on a breezier day, though Zara paired hers with the matching Veronica Beard Marbeau trousers.

These are wide-leg, high-waisted and tailored from a stretch-blend fabric with pleats at the front. This suit was a sensational ensemble for Royal Ascot and Zara could also style the trousers with a low-key white T-shirt or cami and a pair of white trainers for a smart-casual look.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

That’s the beauty of a matching set over a dress - you don’t have to wear them together all the time and can make plenty of different outfit combinations with the blazer and trousers. Keeping to the all-blue theme, the King’s niece also wore a blue vest top and court shoes.

Her heels were the classic £199 LK Bennett Ferns which are made from suede and have a pointed toe. Zara Tindall has worn these before and although you could only just see them underneath the hems of her trousers, the level of coordination made her look so polished.

She accessorised with an Aspinal of London Sunrise Sunset Clutch in white, woven leather and added a pair of aquamarine earrings and a blue hat. The periwinkle-blue tone and impeccable tailoring of Zara’s suit were the stars of this look for me.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Light blue is a very wearable pastel hue, though if you prefer a soothing pistachio green, dusty lilac or blush pink, then there will likely be a trouser suit around right now to suit your style needs. All of these colours can be worn with white, tan or metallic accessories, as well as with black if you want more of a contrast.

The royals tend to prefer tonal dressing and they also love a tried and tested combination, so Zara might well recreate this exact outfit again in the future.