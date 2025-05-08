Duchess Sophie makes a case for buying multiples in fourth version of her favourite dress - and Kate Middleton's a fan too

She marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles as she departs the Thanksgiving Service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 08, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
You might have seen some familiar frocks at the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Not only did the Princess of Wales repeat a beautiful polka dot print dress by Alessandra Rich, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore another version of the dress that's become something of a go-to for her.

And who could blame her? The 'Yahvi' dress by British clothing brand Beulah is utterly stunning. Featuring flowy long cuffs, distinctive pleats at the neckline and covered buttons on one side of the midi-length skirt, this dress is easy to wear and very elegant indeed.

Perhaps, then, it's no wonder we've seen Sophie wear it in cream, coral, yellow, and now this pretty shade of powder blue. When teamed with Prada heels in a matching pastel colour, plus a Jane Taylor hat and G. Collins & Sons jewellery, this is a real contender for the best wedding guest dresses of the season. You could be the 'something blue'!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's look

Beulah Yahvi dress cut out Exact match

Beulah
Yahvi Dress in pale blue

It's a big investment, but as Duchess Sophie proves, this is a dress you're going to treasure. She's been wearing these dresses for several years now, and the silhouette feels just as fresh.

Monsoon Ruth dress on model

Monsoon
Ruth Scallop Trim Midi Dress

This Monsoon dress would not look out of place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Seriously, how is it not more expensive than £130? The scalloped edging on the bodice is beautiful.

blue midi dress on model

Club L London
Cassiopeia Midi Dress With Cross Waist

Club L might not be a brand you'd normally look at, but this crossover waist shape looks just like an Emilia Wickstead the Princess of Wales has in her wardrobe. Seriously chic.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wearing the Beulah Yahvi dress in 4 colours

A Royal rainbow: Sophie has the dress in four colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're weighing up which Beulah dress to buy, our guide to which colour suits me might just answer your question.

For me, the blue is a winner. It's a colour that's going to work well for weddings, or for days out like a trip to the races. It should also be on your moodboard if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.

The Beulah website calls it: "a stunning new pale blue wool crepe for this season. Perfect for special events, this elegant midi-length dress features long, fluted sleeves and a flattering fitted bodice with a round neckline. The flowing A-line skirt is beautifully accented with covered buttons, combining timeless sophistication with a modern touch."

Shop more powder blue hues

Hobbs Lizzie suede shoes cut out

Hobbs
Lizzie Suede Court Shoes

Whether you're searching for wedding guest dresses or looking for mother of the bride outfits, shoes can be particularly tricky. These court shoes are the perfect heel height to keep you on the dancefloor all night, and the colour is spot on.

LK Bennett Daisy Powder Blue Suede Curve Flap Clutch Bag
LK Bennett
Daisy Suede Clutch Bag

Sophie's clutch is by her favourite, Sophie Habsburg, but this LK Bennett bag will do the trick nicely. There's plenty of room for all your essentials, and the silver hardware is a very stylish touch.

Mint Velvet blue espadrilles

Mint Velvet
Blue Espadrille Tie Wedges

Duchess Sophie is a big fan of espadrille wedges, so I had to show you these Mint Velvet shoes. Pale blue feels so perfect for the summer months, so don't wait until these have sold out.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Mary of Denmark both wearing the Beulah Yahvi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beulah is firmly on the list of the Royal Family's favourite fashion brands, since Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall have worn their designs for several high-profile occasions.

The exact Yahvi dress that Sophie favours has also been worn in olive green by Kate Middleton, who modified the sleeves slightly back in 2019. Princess Mary of Denmark has been pictured wearing the very same dress, as well, so it's safe to say it's a style with the royal seal of approval.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

