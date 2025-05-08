Duchess Sophie makes a case for buying multiples in fourth version of her favourite dress - and Kate Middleton's a fan too

You might have seen some familiar frocks at the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Not only did the Princess of Wales repeat a beautiful polka dot print dress by Alessandra Rich, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore another version of the dress that's become something of a go-to for her.

And who could blame her? The 'Yahvi' dress by British clothing brand Beulah is utterly stunning. Featuring flowy long cuffs, distinctive pleats at the neckline and covered buttons on one side of the midi-length skirt, this dress is easy to wear and very elegant indeed.

Perhaps, then, it's no wonder we've seen Sophie wear it in cream, coral, yellow, and now this pretty shade of powder blue. When teamed with Prada heels in a matching pastel colour, plus a Jane Taylor hat and G. Collins & Sons jewellery, this is a real contender for the best wedding guest dresses of the season. You could be the 'something blue'!

Shop Sophie's look

Exact match Beulah Yahvi Dress in pale blue £750 at Beulah London It's a big investment, but as Duchess Sophie proves, this is a dress you're going to treasure. She's been wearing these dresses for several years now, and the silhouette feels just as fresh. Monsoon Ruth Scallop Trim Midi Dress £130 at Freemans This Monsoon dress would not look out of place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Seriously, how is it not more expensive than £130? The scalloped edging on the bodice is beautiful. Club L London Cassiopeia Midi Dress With Cross Waist £75 at Club L London Club L might not be a brand you'd normally look at, but this crossover waist shape looks just like an Emilia Wickstead the Princess of Wales has in her wardrobe. Seriously chic.

If you're weighing up which Beulah dress to buy, our guide to which colour suits me might just answer your question.

For me, the blue is a winner. It's a colour that's going to work well for weddings, or for days out like a trip to the races. It should also be on your moodboard if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.

The Beulah website calls it: "a stunning new pale blue wool crepe for this season. Perfect for special events, this elegant midi-length dress features long, fluted sleeves and a flattering fitted bodice with a round neckline. The flowing A-line skirt is beautifully accented with covered buttons, combining timeless sophistication with a modern touch."

Shop more powder blue hues

Hobbs Lizzie Suede Court Shoes £149 at Hobbs Whether you're searching for wedding guest dresses or looking for mother of the bride outfits, shoes can be particularly tricky. These court shoes are the perfect heel height to keep you on the dancefloor all night, and the colour is spot on. LK Bennett Daisy Suede Clutch Bag £189 at LK Bennett Sophie's clutch is by her favourite, Sophie Habsburg, but this LK Bennett bag will do the trick nicely. There's plenty of room for all your essentials, and the silver hardware is a very stylish touch. Mint Velvet Blue Espadrille Tie Wedges £110 at Mint Velvet Duchess Sophie is a big fan of espadrille wedges, so I had to show you these Mint Velvet shoes. Pale blue feels so perfect for the summer months, so don't wait until these have sold out.

Beulah is firmly on the list of the Royal Family's favourite fashion brands, since Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall have worn their designs for several high-profile occasions.

The exact Yahvi dress that Sophie favours has also been worn in olive green by Kate Middleton, who modified the sleeves slightly back in 2019. Princess Mary of Denmark has been pictured wearing the very same dress, as well, so it's safe to say it's a style with the royal seal of approval.